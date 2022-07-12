Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Pernod Ricard
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RI   FR0000120693

PERNOD RICARD

(RI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:38 2022-07-12 am EDT
179.50 EUR   +0.17%
01:04pPernod told India its protracted tax fight inhibits fresh investments there-letters
RE
10:16aFrance's Pernod Ricard Refutes Reported New Investments Halt Decision in India
MT
09:37aPernod Ricard denies having put new investments on hold in India
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pernod told India its protracted tax fight inhibits fresh investments there-letters

07/12/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Pernod at odds with Indian authorities over tax matters

* Differences between two sides on valuation of liquor imports

* Pernod told PM Modi's office disputes hitting investments

* French spirits firm one of biggest liquor companies in India

NEW DELHI, July 12 (Reuters) - French spirits group Pernod Ricard has warned India that a long-running tax disputes with authorities on valuing liquor imports has inhibited fresh investment and its current business, according to company letters seen by Reuters and two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Its shares fell 1.8% on the news in morning trade, underperforming peers, and closed flat in Paris.

The world's second-biggest spirits group said in letters to the government its legal wrangles have progressively worsened since they first started nearly 30 years ago, making it tough to do business in the country and raising the prospect of a major financial hit.

The maker of Chivas Regal, Glenlivet Scotch whisky and Absolut vodka is lobbying Indian authorities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office, to resolve the matter.

"This ever-lasting litigation has been a big strain on our ease of doing business and has inhibited fresh investment by our group headquartered in Paris (France) for expansion of business in India," Pernod wrote in a Nov. 24 letter to Modi's office.

"These disputes initially arose in 1994 in import valuation by the custom authority, have compounded year after year and is still ongoing."

Pernod, in a statement to Reuters, said it has been in "continual dialogue" with Indian authorities as it looks at finding "a swift resolution to this long-standing matter".

The company is collating all relevant information to aid in the correct reassessment by authorities and aims to preserve Pernod's rights while "avoiding any business disruption", the statement added.

After publication, a spokesman in France denied having put new investments in India on hold, saying any reference to the discussions with local authorities are "out of context."

Pernod's stance casts a shadow on future growth of the company in a region it says is among its "key strategic markets". It expects India and China, the world's two most populous nations, to drive most of the alcoholic industry's growth in the next decade.

India's $20 billion alcohol market is set to grow by 7% annually in the 2021-25 period, with whisky and spirits among favourites, IWSR Drinks Market Analysis says. Pernod accounts for 17% of the country's alcohol market by volume, while Diageo commands a 29% share.

In its letters to government officials, Pernod said there is disagreement with officials over how the company values its imported liquor bottles and raw material and pays tax on them. The first source said Indian authorities have often alleged Pernod suppresses costs of imports, which attract a 150% federal import tax.

Attaching the Nov. 24 letter to Modi, Pernod wrote to India's Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on May 27 saying that the lack of certainty in import valuation was hitting its current business and had a "severe impact" on expansion plans.

The CBIC and Modi's office did not respond to requests for comment on the letters, which have not been reported previously.

"FINANCIAL BURDEN" RISK

Foreign companies in other industries too have had concerns about the tough regulatory regime in India, where Modi is seen promoting domestic businesses. Global automakers, including Tesla Inc, for example, have for years complained about high taxes on imported cars and electric vehicles.

In its November letter, Pernod shared its upcoming India business proposals that included a plan to set up new production lines to boost capacity by more than 40% a year by 2025, and increasing export earnings by a third to $126 million in the next five years.

The company's plans were going very slow in light of the legal disputes, and "everything is on hold", the first source said about the company's new investment plans.

Its written pleas to the Indian officials urge a settlement of the disputes in a reasonable manner, asking for a "sympathetic consideration".

The letters state two issues: disputes at various tribunals over valuation of concentrated alcohol Pernod brings in to manufacture liquor locally; and tussles related to "bottled-in-origin" products like Chivas that are imported in bottles.

In both type of imports, Pernod's costing methods and payment of taxes thereon has been questioned by authorities, which has often led to consignments being held up at various ports, according to the first source and the May 27 company letter.

In case of importing bottles like Chivas, specifically, authorities are proposing to add advertising and promotion expenses in the import value, and pay tax on that, a methodology Pernod disagrees with, the letters state.

Any increase of taxes to be recovered many years after products had been imported could "expose the company to huge financial burden," Pernod said in its May communication.

(Reporting by Aditya Kalra in New Delhi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Edward Tobin)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIAGEO PLC 0.90% 3599.5 Delayed Quote.-11.61%
PERNOD RICARD 0.17% 179.5 Real-time Quote.-15.27%
All news about PERNOD RICARD
01:04pPernod told India its protracted tax fight inhibits fresh investments there-letters
RE
10:16aFrance's Pernod Ricard Refutes Reported New Investments Halt Decision in India
MT
09:37aPernod Ricard denies having put new investments on hold in India
RE
03:03aFrench Drinks Giant Pernod Ricard Shelves Indian Investment Plans Amid Tax Disputes
MT
02:36aExclusive-France's Pernod puts new India investments on hold, citing protracted tax fig..
RE
07/11Kathryn Brown Joins Pernod Ricard USA to Lead Content Strategy and Activations for In H..
PR
07/11Pernod Ricard Usa Appoints Kathryn Brown as Head of Content Strategy and Activation
CI
07/08PERNOD RICARD : Receives a Buy rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
07/07PERNOD RICARD : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
07/07PERNOD RICARD : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PERNOD RICARD
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 502 M 10 569 M 10 569 M
Net income 2022 2 017 M 2 030 M 2 030 M
Net Debt 2022 7 833 M 7 884 M 7 884 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,3x
Yield 2022 2,16%
Capitalization 46 514 M 46 813 M 46 813 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,18x
EV / Sales 2023 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 18 306
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart PERNOD RICARD
Duration : Period :
Pernod Ricard Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERNOD RICARD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 179,20 €
Average target price 217,78 €
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexandre Ricard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hélène de Tissot Director-Finance & Operations
Anne-Marie Poliquin General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Wolfgang Colberg Independent Director
Ian Gallienne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERNOD RICARD-15.27%46 898
DIAGEO PLC-11.61%96 696
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-3.61%33 344
THAI BEVERAGE-3.03%11 451
RÉMY COINTREAU-16.59%9 132
EMPERADOR INC.-16.35%4 886