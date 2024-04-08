By Adriano Marchese

Perpetua Resources shares were higher Monday morning after it said that it could receive up to $1.8 billion in debt financing for its antimony project in Idaho through two U.S. federal initiatives.

Shares trading in Toronto were 9.9% higher at 7.12 Canadian dollars ($5.24).

The Toronto and New York-listed miner said Monday that it has received a letter of interest from the Export-Import Bank of the United States, the U.S. federal government's export credit agency, for the potential debt financing through the Make More in America and the China and Transformational Exports Program initiatives.

The financing would support the company's stibnite-gold project located in Idaho, two metals critical for antimony production, a national strategic material used in munitions manufacturing, as well as in clean energy technology applications, but which currently don't have a domestic supply.

