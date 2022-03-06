Log in
    PCI   AU0000041261

PERPETUAL CREDIT INCOME TRUST

(PCI)
Perpetual Credit Income Trust : Application for quotation of securities - PCI

03/06/2022 | 05:29pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

PERPETUAL CREDIT INCOME TRUST

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday March 07, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

PCI

ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

28,247

07/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

PERPETUAL CREDIT INCOME TRUST

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ARSN

626053496

1.3

ASX issuer code

PCI

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

7/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution

3/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

ASX +security code and description

PCI : ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

Issue date

7/3/2022

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

28,247

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 1.10300000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

PCI : ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

400,713,168

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Perpetual Credit Income Trust published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 22:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Glenn Foster Director
Vicki Riggio Director
Richard Lyn McCarthy Director
Simone Mosse Director
Sylvie Majella Dimarco Joint Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERPETUAL CREDIT INCOME TRUST-5.07%0
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION3.45%10 497
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.11.27%6 624
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-2.49%4 547
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION-3.57%3 174
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.1.04%2 674