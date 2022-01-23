Perpetual Credit Income Trust : PCI Monthly Investment Report - December 2021

HOW WE INVEST

The Manager employs a robust, active and risk aware investment process to invest across the broad credit and fixed income universe. It aims to find the most attractive credit investment opportunities on a risk-adjusted basis at any point in time. The investment strategy is outlined in more detail below.

Diversification - the Trust is actively managed and through its flexible investment strategy diversification can be achieved across asset type, credit quality, maturity, country and issuer. The allocation to high yield assets (sub-investment grade and unrated assets) provides the opportunity to generate higher returns for the portfolio while complementing the allocation to investment grade assets. The Manager typically focuses on assets at the top of the capital structure such as senior or

onlysubordinated debt as these assets are higher in the order of priority for payment in the event the issuer of the asset is liquidated.

Australian focused credit LIT - while the Trust has the flexibility to invest globally, the preference generally is to focus on Australian issuers which can be listed or unlisted and denominated in AUD or foreign currencies. The Manager believes its local presence and ability to meet borrowers and their management team provides an advantage in assessing opportunities and managing credit risk for the portfolio.

Income - the Trust's income is primarily generated by coupon payments from corporate bonds and asset backed securities, and interest income from investment in loans. Importantly, there is reliability in the receipt of these payments from borrowers as there is an obligation to pay unlike dividend payments from listed companies which are at the discretion of the Board.

useTherefore, predictability of coupon payments is typically high. The Trust's income also contributes to the running yield which is the expected return (based on net tangible assets) of the portfolio assuming assets are held to maturity. The Trust achieves its running yield by investing in a diverse mix of assets across issuers, sectors and asset types.

Investment performance - this is generally determined by the Manager's selection of assets for the portfolio and the movement of credit spreads. Credit spreads refer to the compensation or return provided for accepting credit risk, which is the risk that a borrower or counterparty does not meet its principal and/or interest payment obligations as they fall due. When credit spreads tighten, this indicates improving market conditions and/or a more positive view on the risk profile of borrowers. This means the value of an existing asset in the portfolio will increase. Conversely, when credit spreads widen, the value of the asset in the portfolio will decrease. This is usually the result of uncertain economic conditions or where the perceived

personalcreditworthiness of the borrower has deteriorated.

Valuation of assets - the assets in the portfolio are typically bonds and floating rate notes which are tradeable with daily pricing and liquidity. Where external pricing is not available, loan valuations are considered by the Perpetual Loan Valuation Committee (LVC) and valued at fair value. This means if there is a market price dislocation, as we observed in 2020 with the pandemic, or a risk of impairment on a credit, the fair value changes.

Critical to the Manager's investment process is having regular access to information to enable credit risk to be monitored on an ongoing basis. This allows the assessment of the loans to be current and timely. The full value of the portfolio's assets is reflected in the Trust's estimated Net Tangible Asset (NTA) released to the ASX daily.

INVESTOR COMMUNICATIONS

The PCI website hosts a range of information including Monthly Investment Updates, Portfolio Manager insights, dividend history and educational resources. The my investments section of the website also includes details for the Automic Investor portal, where you can elect to receive regular communications, periodic statements and updates electronically.