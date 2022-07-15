Perpetual Credit Income Trust : PCI Monthly Investment Report - June 2022

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

The Trust's portfolio returned -0.7% in June, underperforming the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Cash Rate (benchmark). Over the 12 months to 30 June 2022, the Trust's portfolio returned 0.7%, outperforming the benchmark by 0.6%.

Over an extremely challenging 12 months for fixed income and credit markets, the Trust's floating onlyrate structure, defensive positioning and robust running yield has provided resilience. With bond

ields and credit spreads selling off dramatically over the past six months, the Manager reiterates the importance of taking a long-term view and seeing through the "noise" in the immediate term. The Trust's positive 12-month return is notable. By contrast, the Bloomberg Ausbond Composite Index which tracks the domestic fixed income market (comprising government & semi government bonds and credit securities), has delivered -10.5% over the year, illustrating the benefits of not only floating rate credit but also active risk management. The Manager believes that risk factors such as rising interest rates, slowing growth, supply chain disruption and geopolitical risks that have resulted in elevated bond market volatility over the first half of 2022 persist and that looking forward, actively

usemanaged, value and quality focused floating rate credit will be crucial in providing downside protection to investors.

Financial markets were again in turmoil during June. Rising inflation weighed on equity and fixed income markets over the first two weeks of the month. Yields rose along the curve in reaction to accelerated monetary policy tightening, with the 10-year government bond yield rising above 4% during mid-June. High US inflation and the Fed's 75 basis point hike precipitated the global selloff in

bonds. The RBA elected to increase the target cash rate by 50 basis points which was higher than personalmarket expectations. Recession risks took prominence over the second half of June with bond yields

rallying while credit and equities continued to weaken. Through another tumultuous month for bond yields, the Trust's floating rate structure continues to significantly mitigate the impact of bond market volatility.

Credit spread dynamics were negative for performance as spreads continued to grind wider. Australian dollar spreads were more resilient than offshore peers, supported by reduced primary market issuance. Euro denominated spreads in particular widened dramatically following hawkish rhetoric from the European Central Bank and increasing economic growth concerns. The Trust's allocation to real estate investment trusts, banks and diversified financials were detractors from credit spread return over the month. Corporate credit spread return was mixed by sector with spreads in the technology sector widening sharply and the resources sector continuing to feel pressure from weakening materials demand.

During a period of persistent credit spread widening, it is important to reiterate that the Trust's running income remains the most substantial and predictable component of return. Sharply rising yields and widening credit spreads continue to benefit the Trust's robust running yield via increasing

Forcoupons on floating rate securities. Income return was the most significant contributor to performance during June and continues to offset the impact of credit spread widening.

The Manager believes that the Trust is well positioned to weather challenging conditions presented by elevated inflation, central bank tightening and slowing economic growth. The Manager has taken steps to reduce the credit risk in the portfolio in order to navigate these conditions. For example, the weighted average life (a measure of the Trust's sensitivity to credit spread movements) has been reduced over the last year. The Manager is confident that the Trust's robust running income and diverse exposure to quality issuers is well positioned to weather an environment of indiscriminate spread widening and the Trust retains the capacity to add risk at attractive valuations offered by widening spreads.