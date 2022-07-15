Log in
    PCI   AU0000041261

PERPETUAL CREDIT INCOME TRUST

(PCI)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-07-15 am EDT
0.9900 AUD   +1.02%
Perpetual Credit Income Trust : PCI Monthly Investment Report - June 2022

07/15/2022 | 03:04am EDT
For personal use only

15 July 2022

ASX Limited

ASX Market Announcements Office

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Perpetual Credit Income Trust

Monthly Investment Update announcement

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (the Trust) (ASX: PCI) advises that it has released the Monthly Investment Update (the Report) for the period ending 30 June 2022 (as attached).

If shareholders or other interested parties have any queries regarding the Report, they can contact:

Karen Trau

Investor Relations, PCI

P: 02 9229 3138

  1. karen.trau@perpetual.com.au

Yours faithfully

Teresa Lee-Antonas

Senior Client Manger

Perpetual Trust Services Limited

INVESTMENT UPDATE

June 2022

only

KEY TRUST INFORMATION

2

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE

To provide investors with monthly income by investing in

AS AT 30 JUNE 2022

a diversified pool of credit and fixed income assets.

ASX code:

PCI

PORTFOLIO SNAPSHOT

Structure:

Listed Investment Trust

Listing date:

14 May 2019

Market capitalisation:

$379 million

AS AT 30 JUNE 2022

AMOUNT

ASX unit price

$0.945

Units on issue:

400,816,133

Distributions:

Monthly

use

$1.077

NTA per unit¹

Management costs:

0.88% p.a.³

¹ Daily Net Tangible Asset (NTA) is available at

Manager:

Perpetual Investment

www.perpetualincome.com.au

Management Limited

All figures are in Australian dollars (AUD), unless otherwise

st ted. All figures are unaudited and approximate. Past

Responsible Entity:

Perpetual Trust Services

performance is not indicative of future performance. NTA

Limited

figures are calculated as at the end of day on the last business

2 Perpetual Credit Income Trust ARSN 626 053 496.

day of the month.

3 Estimate inclusive of net effect of GST.

4

INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE

AS AT 30 JUNE 2022

1 MTH

3 MTHS

6 MTHS

1 YR

3 YRS P.A.

5 YRS P.A.

SINCE INCEP P.A.

PCI Investment portfolio

-0.7%

-0.8%

-0.5%

0.7%

3.0%

-

2.9%

Returns net of operating expenses

RBA Cash Rate

0.1%

0.1%

0.1%

0.1%

0.3%

-

0.4%

Excess returns

-0.8%

-0.9%

-0.6%

0.6%

2.7%

-

2.6%

Distribution return

0.4%

1.2%

2.2%

3.9%

3.8%

-

3.6%

personal

4 Investment returns, net of management costs have been calculated on the growth of Net Tangible Assets (NTA) after taking into account all

o erating expenses (including management costs) and assuming reinvestment of distributions on the ex-date. Distribution return has been calculated based on the PCI investment portfolio return less the growth of NTA. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Since inception return is from allotment on 8 May 2019. Investment return and index return may not sum to excess return due to rounding.

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY

RATINGS BREAKDOWN

AS AT 30 JUNE 2022

AMOUNT

Number of holdings

113

For

Number of issuers

87

Running yield

4.7%

Portfolio weighted average life

2..4 years

Interest rate duration

30 days

Source: Standard & Poor's and Perpetual Asset Management

Australia. Data is as at 30 June 2022. All figures are unaudited

and approximate.

PAGE 1 OF 5

PERPETUAL CREDIT INCOME TRUST

DISTRIBUTIONS CPU5

The table below shows the distribution in cents per unit for each distribution period in the respective financial year.

AS AT 30

JUL

AUG

SEP

OCT

NOV

DEC

JAN

FEB

MAR

APR

MAY

JUN

FYTD

JUNE 2022

FY2020

0.40

0.40

0.39

0.37

0.36

0.37

0.37

0.35

0.33

0.30

0.31

0.30

4.26

FY2021

0.32

0.32

0.30

0.31

0.28

0.30

0.30

0.27

0.30

0.29

0.33

0.32

3.63

onlyAS AT 30 JUNE 2022

0.32

1 MTH

3 MTHS

6 MTHS

1 YR

3 YRS P.A.

5 YRS P.A

SINCE INCEP P.A.

FY2022

0.32

0.31

0.32

0.31

0.35

0.35

0.36

0.41

0.39

0.46

0.49

4.38

5 Distributions are stated as cents per unit and have been rounded to two decimal places. Detailed distribution announcements are

available on the PCI website and are stated in Australian dollars rather than cents per unit. Distribution return has been calculated

based on the PCI investment portfolio return less the growth of NTA. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

6

TOTAL UNITHOLDER RETURN

Total unitholder return

-6.0%

-8.4%

-10.8%

-5.7%

-1.8%

-

-1.1%

RBA Cash Rate

0.1%

0.1%

0.1%

0.1%

0.3%

-

0.3%

Excess returns

-6.0%

-8.4%

-10.9%

-5.8%

-2.0%

-

-1.4%

Di tribution return

0.5%

1.2%

2.1%

3.8%

3.7%

-

3.6%

6 Total unitholder return - ASX unit price performance with reinvestment of distributions has been calculated on the growth of the ASX unit

price and assumes reinvestment of distributions on the ex-date. Distribution return has been calculated based on the total unitholder return

useless the growth in the ASX unit price over the period. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Since inception return is

from listing on 14 May 2019, initial price used is the subscription price of $1.10. Unitholder return and index return may not sum to excess

return due to rounding.

personalFor

NTA PER UNIT VS ASX UNIT PRICE PERFORMANCE

SENIORITY BREAKDOWN

SECTOR ALLOCATION

Source: Bloomberg and Perpetual Asset Management Australia. Data is as at 30 June 2022. All figures are unaudited and approximate.

Source: Bloomberg and Perpetual Asset Management Australia. Data is as at 30 June 2022. All figures are unaudited and approximate.

PAGE 2 OF 5

PERPETUAL CREDIT INCOME TRUST

PORTFOLIO UPDATE

The Trust's portfolio returned -0.7% in June, underperforming the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Cash Rate (benchmark). Over the 12 months to 30 June 2022, the Trust's portfolio returned 0.7%, outperforming the benchmark by 0.6%.

Over an extremely challenging 12 months for fixed income and credit markets, the Trust's floating onlyrate structure, defensive positioning and robust running yield has provided resilience. With bond

ields and credit spreads selling off dramatically over the past six months, the Manager reiterates the importance of taking a long-term view and seeing through the "noise" in the immediate term. The Trust's positive 12-month return is notable. By contrast, the Bloomberg Ausbond Composite Index which tracks the domestic fixed income market (comprising government & semi government bonds and credit securities), has delivered -10.5% over the year, illustrating the benefits of not only floating rate credit but also active risk management. The Manager believes that risk factors such as rising interest rates, slowing growth, supply chain disruption and geopolitical risks that have resulted in elevated bond market volatility over the first half of 2022 persist and that looking forward, actively

usemanaged, value and quality focused floating rate credit will be crucial in providing downside protection to investors.

Financial markets were again in turmoil during June. Rising inflation weighed on equity and fixed income markets over the first two weeks of the month. Yields rose along the curve in reaction to accelerated monetary policy tightening, with the 10-year government bond yield rising above 4% during mid-June. High US inflation and the Fed's 75 basis point hike precipitated the global selloff in

bonds. The RBA elected to increase the target cash rate by 50 basis points which was higher than personalmarket expectations. Recession risks took prominence over the second half of June with bond yields

rallying while credit and equities continued to weaken. Through another tumultuous month for bond yields, the Trust's floating rate structure continues to significantly mitigate the impact of bond market volatility.

Credit spread dynamics were negative for performance as spreads continued to grind wider. Australian dollar spreads were more resilient than offshore peers, supported by reduced primary market issuance. Euro denominated spreads in particular widened dramatically following hawkish rhetoric from the European Central Bank and increasing economic growth concerns. The Trust's allocation to real estate investment trusts, banks and diversified financials were detractors from credit spread return over the month. Corporate credit spread return was mixed by sector with spreads in the technology sector widening sharply and the resources sector continuing to feel pressure from weakening materials demand.

During a period of persistent credit spread widening, it is important to reiterate that the Trust's running income remains the most substantial and predictable component of return. Sharply rising yields and widening credit spreads continue to benefit the Trust's robust running yield via increasing

Forcoupons on floating rate securities. Income return was the most significant contributor to performance during June and continues to offset the impact of credit spread widening.

The Manager believes that the Trust is well positioned to weather challenging conditions presented by elevated inflation, central bank tightening and slowing economic growth. The Manager has taken steps to reduce the credit risk in the portfolio in order to navigate these conditions. For example, the weighted average life (a measure of the Trust's sensitivity to credit spread movements) has been reduced over the last year. The Manager is confident that the Trust's robust running income and diverse exposure to quality issuers is well positioned to weather an environment of indiscriminate spread widening and the Trust retains the capacity to add risk at attractive valuations offered by widening spreads.

PAGE 3 OF 5

PERPETUAL CREDIT INCOME TRUST

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE

To provide investors with monthly income by

investing in a diversified pool of credit and fixed

income assets.

TARGET RETURN

only

The Trust has a target total return of RBA Cash

Rate plus 3.25% p.a. (net of fees) through the

economic cycle. This is a target only and may not

be achieved.

INVESTMENT STRATEGY

The Perpetual Credit Income Trust (PCI) (the

"Trust") will hold a diversified and actively

managed portfolio of credit and fixed income

assets.

use

The Trust will typically hold 50 to 100 assets.

30% - 100%

Investment grade assets

0% - 70%

Unrated or sub-investment grade

assets

70% - 100%

Assets denominated in AUD

personalFor

0% - 30%

Assets denominated in foreign

currencies (which are typically

hedged back to AUD)

0% - 70%

Perpetual Loan Fund

The Trust will diversify exposure and will have

maximum exposure limits to issuers.

Typical investments will include corporate bonds, floating rate notes, securitised assets and private debt (for example, corporate loans). Exposure to corporate loans may be gained indirectly through the Perpetual Loan Fund.

PERPETUAL KEY CONTACTS

ABOUT THE MANAGER

The Trust is managed by Perpetual Investment Management Limited. The Manager has one of the most experienced, proven and stable credit and fixed income teams in the Australian fixed income market. The Manager and the Responsible Entity are wholly owned subsidiaries of Perpetual Limited.

PORTFOLIO MANAGERS

Michael Korber

Managing Director, Credit & Fixed Income

Portfolio Manager:

Perpetual Credit Income Trust

Perpetual Pure Credit Alpha

Michael has over 37 years' experience, having been involved in credit markets since their development in Australia during the 1990's. Unlike many other fixed income portfolio managers in this market, Michael has a background in lending and banking, understanding credit risk in a fundamental way.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

NSW

VIC/SA/NT/TAS

Karen Trau

Mark Williams

Daniel Moore

P: 02 9229 3138

Key Account Manager

Regional Manager

E: karen.trau@perpetual.com.au

P: 0405 385 960

P: 0400 032 819

E: mark.williams@perpetual.com.au

E: daniel.moore@perpetual.com.au

QLD

WA

Tony Harte

Tim McCallum

Regional Manager

Regional Manager

P: 0407 708 109

P: 0411 209 403

E: tony.harte@perpetual.com.au

E: tim.mccallum@perpetual.com.au

PAGE 4 OF 5

PERPETUAL CREDIT INCOME TRUST

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Perpetual Credit Income Trust published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 07:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
