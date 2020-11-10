Perpetual Energy : 2020 Q3 Financial Statements

MANAGEMENT'S REPORT

To the Shareholders of Perpetual Energy Inc.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Perpetual Energy Inc ("Perpetual", or the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are considered by management to present fairly the consolidated financial position, operating results and cash flows of the Company.

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.

/s/ Susan L. Riddell Rose /s/ W. Mark Schweitzer Susan L. Riddell Rose W. Mark Schweitzer President & Vice President, Finance & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer November 10, 2020