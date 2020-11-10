Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/10 02:49:12 pm
0.08 CAD   +14.29%
05:57pPERPETUAL ENERGY : 2020 Q3 Management's Discussion
PU
05:57pPERPETUAL ENERGY : 2020 Q3 Financial Statements
PU
05:42pPERPETUAL ENERGY INC. : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results
AQ
Perpetual Energy : 2020 Q3 Financial Statements

11/10/2020 | 05:57pm EST

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)

THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Q3 2020 Interim Financial Statements

Page 1

MANAGEMENT'S REPORT

To the Shareholders of Perpetual Energy Inc.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Perpetual Energy Inc ("Perpetual", or the "Company") have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management. The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are considered by management to present fairly the consolidated financial position, operating results and cash flows of the Company.

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.

/s/ Susan L. Riddell Rose

/s/ W. Mark Schweitzer

Susan L. Riddell Rose

W. Mark Schweitzer

President &

Vice President, Finance &

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

November 10, 2020

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Q3 2020 Interim Financial Statements

Page 2

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

(Cdn$ thousands unaudited)

Assets

Current assets

Accounts receivable (note 16)

$

3,910

$

5,056

Tourmaline Oil Corp. ("TOU") share investment (note 3)

-

15,220

Prepaid expenses and deposits

1,397

1,154

Fair value of derivatives (note 18)

3,549

-

8,856

21,430

Property, plant and equipment (note 4)

108,872

194,634

Exploration and evaluation (note 5)

10,736

23,609

Right-of-use assets (note 6)

1,495

1,475

Total assets

$

129,959

$

241,148

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

13,690

$

13,278

TOU share margin demand loan

-

100

Revolving bank debt (note 8)

15,089

47,552

Term loan (note 9)

44,714

-

Fair value of derivatives (note 18)

5,257

10,542

Royalty obligations (note 11)

4,308

582

Lease liabilities (note 12)

714

633

Provisions (note 13)

1,005

2,382

84,777

75,069

Fair value of derivatives (note 18)

840

2,732

Term loan (note 9)

-

44,274

Senior notes (note 10)

32,702

32,255

Royalty obligations (note 11)

3,869

289

Lease liabilities (note 12)

1,930

2,052

Provisions (note 13)

33,450

36,459

Total liabilities

157,568

193,130

Equity

Share capital (note 14)

97,318

96,876

Warrants (note 14c)

-

923

Contributed surplus

45,128

44,234

Deficit (note 14)

(170,055)

(94,015)

Total equity

(27,609)

48,018

Total liabilities and equity

$

129,959

$

241,148

Future operations (note 1)

Contingencies (note 7)

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

/s/ Robert A. Maitland

/s/ Geoffrey C. Merritt

Robert A. Maitland

Geoffrey C. Merritt

Director

Director

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Q3 2020 Interim Financial Statements

Page 3

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Cdn$ thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Revenue

Oil and natural gas (note 16)

$

7,089

$

17,097

$

21,308

$

58,531

Royalties

(1,563)

(2,237)

(4,740)

(7,877)

5,526

14,860

16,568

50,654

Change in fair value of derivatives (note 16 and 18)

13

(7,508)

10,156

(17,818)

Gas over bitumen royalty credit

155

116

474

650

5,694

7,468

27,198

33,486

Expenses

Production and operating

2,618

4,262

8,620

14,493

Transportation

761

1,541

2,813

4,707

Exploration and evaluation (note 5)

87

866

229

986

General and administrative

1,656

2,606

5,876

9,254

Share-based payments (note 15)

463

483

1,500

1,807

Depletion and depreciation (note 4 and 6)

3,447

7,498

12,627

24,228

Impairments (note 4b and note 5)

-

-

60,500

22,600

Loss from operating activities

(3,338)

(9,788)

(64,967)

(44,589)

Finance expense (note 17)

(4,153)

(3,100)

(10,169)

(8,970)

Change in fair value of TOU share investment (note 3)

-

(5,915)

(904)

(6,412)

Restructuring (note 13(b))

-

(1,546)

-

(1,546)

Net loss and comprehensive loss

(7,491)

(20,349)

(76,040)

(61,517)

Net loss per share (note 14d)

Basic and diluted

$

(0.12)

$

(0.34)

$

(1.25)

$

(1.02)

See accompanying notes to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Q3 2020 Interim Financial Statements

Page 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Perpetual Energy Inc. published this content on 10 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2020 22:56:01 UTC
