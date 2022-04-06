Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Perpetual Energy Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PMT   CA7142703031

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

(PMT)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/06 09:45:55 am EDT
0.76 CAD   -2.56%
10:33aPERPETUAL ENERGY : 2022 Notice of Meeting
PU
10:33aPERPETUAL ENERGY : 2022 Notice and Access Notification
PU
10:33aPERPETUAL ENERGY : 2021 Management Information Circular
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Perpetual Energy : 2022 Notice of Meeting

04/06/2022 | 10:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD MAY 17, 2022

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders ("Shareholders") of common shares ("Shares") of Perpetual Energy Inc. ("Perpetual" or the "Corporation") will be held at the Calgary Petroleum Club, 319 - 5th Avenue S.W., Calgary, Alberta on May 17, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (Calgary time) for the following purposes:

  • (a) to receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2021, together with the auditor's report thereon;

  • (b) to elect the directors of the Corporation;

  • (c) to appoint auditors of the Corporation and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration as such;

  • (d) to approve the unallocated options under the Corporation's share option plan;

  • (e) to approve the unallocated rights under the Corporation's restricted rights plan; and

  • (f) to transact such further and other business as may properly be brought before the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Specific details of the matters to be put before the Meeting are set forth in the attached Management Information Circular dated March 22, 2022 (the "Information Circular"). The Information Circular also contains important information on how to vote at and participate in the Meeting. Please read the Information Circular carefully.

Perpetual has elected to use the notice-and-access provisions under National Instrument 54-101 and National Instrument 51-102 (the "Notice-and-Access Provisions") for this Meeting. The Notice-and-Access Provisions are a set of rules developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that reduce the volume of materials that must be physically mailed to Shareholders by allowing Perpetual to post the Information Circular and any additional materials online. See "General Proxy Matters - Notice and Access" in the Information Circular for further information on the Notice-and-Access Provisions. Perpetual has posted the Information Circular and additional materials on their website at www.perpetualenergyinc.com.A Shareholder may also use the toll-free number 1-800-811-5522 to obtain additional information about the Notice-and-Access Provisions or to receive a paper copy of the Information Circular.

The record date (the "Record Date") for determination of Shareholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting is March 31, 2022. Shareholders of record as at the Record Date are entitled to receive notice of the Meeting and to vote those Shares included in the list of Shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting prepared as at the Record Date, unless any such Shareholder transfers Shares after the Record Date and the transferee of those Shares, having produced properly endorsed certificates evidencing such Shares or having otherwise established that he or she owns such Shares, demands, not later than 10 days before the Meeting, that his or her name be included in the list of Shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting, in which case such person shall be entitled to vote such Shares at the Meeting.

Each Share outstanding on the Record Date is entitled to one vote at the Meeting.

-2-

A Shareholder may attend the Meeting in person or may be represented by Proxy. If you are a registered Shareholder and are unable to attend the Meeting or any adjournment thereof in person, please exercise your right to vote by dating, signing and returning the accompanying form of proxy to Odyssey Trust Company ("Odyssey"), the Corporation's transfer agent. To be valid, proxy forms must be dated, completed, signed and deposited with Odyssey, (i) by mail using the enclosed return envelope or one addressed to Odyssey Trust Company, Proxy Department, 702, 67 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario, M5E 1J8, (ii) by hand delivery to Odyssey Trust Company, 702, 67 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario, M5E 1J8, (iii) by facsimile to 1-800-517-4553, or (iv) by internet by clicking "Vote" at https://login.odysseytrust.com/pxlogin and following the instructions provided. You will require your 12 digit Control Number found on your proxy form. If you vote through the Internet, you may also appoint another person to be your proxyholder. Your proxy or voting instructions must be received in each case no later than 9:00 a.m. (Calgary time) on Friday, May 13, 2022, or, if the Meeting is adjourned, 48 hours (excluding Saturdays and holidays) before the beginning of any adjournment of the Meeting.

A replay of the Meeting will be posted as soon as practical at: www.perpetualenergyinc.com along with answers to questions pertinent to the matters being considered at the Meeting and that are received in connection with the Meeting that cannot be answered due to time constraints.

DATED at the City of Calgary, in the Province of Alberta, this 22nd day of March, 2022.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.

Susan L. Riddell Rose

President and Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Perpetual Energy Inc. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 14:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.
10:33aPERPETUAL ENERGY : 2022 Notice of Meeting
PU
10:33aPERPETUAL ENERGY : 2022 Notice and Access Notification
PU
10:33aPERPETUAL ENERGY : 2021 Management Information Circular
PU
07:48aExclusive-China state refiners shun new Russian oil trades, teapots fly under radar -so..
RE
04/01Court Of Appeal Clarifies Treatment Of Asset Retirement Obligations
AQ
03/30Rubellite Energy Closes Bought Deal Offering, Private Placement to Raise $38.74 million
MT
03/29Rubellite Energy Inc. announced that it has received CAD 13.432561 million in funding f..
CI
03/28Alberta Appeal Court keeps $217-million oilpatch cleanup liability case alive
AQ
03/28Perpetual Energy Receives Alberta Court of Appeal Judgement Relating to Sequoia BIA Cla..
MT
03/25Perpetual energy receives court of appeal judgment relating to the sequoia bia claim
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 47,2 M 37,9 M 37,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 49,2 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 54,6%
Chart PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Perpetual Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,78 CAD
Average target price 1,10 CAD
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
Managers and Directors
Susan L. Riddell Rose Executive Chairman, President & CEO
Ryan A. Shay Chief Financial Officer & Director
Geoffrey C. Merritt Independent Director
Howard R. Ward Independent Director
Robert A. Maitland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERPETUAL ENERGY INC.11.43%40
CONOCOPHILLIPS35.84%127 078
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED46.31%72 964
EOG RESOURCES, INC.32.65%68 976
CNOOC LIMITED38.48%63 366
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY34.42%59 380