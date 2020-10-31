Perpetual Energy : Announces Extension of Credit Facility Redetermination

NEWS RELEASE

Perpetual Energy Inc. Announces Extension of Credit Facility Redetermination

Calgary, Alberta - October 30, 2020 (TSX:PMT) - Perpetual Energy Inc. ("Perpetual" or the "Company") announced today that the revolving credit period applicable to the Company's credit facility has been extended to November 30, 2020 and the $20 million borrowing limit maintained. The borrowing limit is scheduled to be redetermined and the revolving credit period extended on or before November 30, 2020. The extension of the revolving credit period provides additional time to finalize negotiations with its lenders and for the Company to explore opportunities to enhance its liquidity. If the revolving credit period is not extended beyond November 30, 2020, the credit facility will cease to revolve, and all outstanding balances will be repayable.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

About Perpetual

Perpetual is an oil and natural gas exploration, production and marketing company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Perpetual owns a diversified asset portfolio, including liquids-rich natural gas assets in the deep basin of west central Alberta, heavy oil and shallow natural gas in eastern Alberta, with longer term opportunities through undeveloped oil sands leases in northern Alberta. Additional information on Perpetual can be accessed at www.sedar.com or from the Corporation's website at www.perpetualenergyinc.com.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein. For additional information please contact:

Perpetual Energy Inc.

Suite 3200, 605 - 5 Avenue SW Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 3H5

Telephone: 403 269-4400 Fax: 403 269-4444 Email: info@perpetualenergyinc.com Susan L. Riddell Rose President and Chief Executive Officer W. Mark Schweitzer Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information regarding Perpetual in this news release may constitute forward-looking information or statements under applicable securities laws. The forward looking information includes, without limitation, the potential outcome of the Sequoia Litigation, the ability to extend the Credit Facility or to refinance its term debt on favorable terms, the future recovery and stabilization of oil prices, any benefits to be derived from the East Edson Transaction including that the eight-well capital carry at East Edson will restore gross production levels to more fully utilize the existing processing capacity, improve operating netbacks and result in improved capital spending efficiency, the nature of the capital spending in 2020 at the 50% owned East Edson property, the deferral and suspension of oil capital expenditures in 2020 including heavy oil production and the anticipated timing of an oil price recovery and production restart, anticipated average 2020 sales volumes, the ability to minimize operating and corporate costs, abandonment and reclamation expenditure forecasts for 2020 and ability to decrease fixed operating costs associated with non-producing wells, anticipated amounts and allocation of capital spending; statements regarding estimated production and timing thereof; forecast average production; completions and development activities; prospective oil and natural gas liquids production capability; projected realized natural gas prices and adjusted funds flow; estimated decommissioning obligations; commodity prices and foreign exchange rates; and commodity price management.

Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the forecasts and projections in the forward-looking information contained in this news release, which assumptions are based on management's analysis of historical trends, experience, current