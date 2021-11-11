Monthly Investment Update and NTA Report - Oct 2021
11/11/2021 | 09:37pm GMT
For personal use only
Perpetual Equity Investment
Company Limited
ABN 68 601 406 419
Angel Place,
Level 18, 123 Pitt Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia
GPO Box 4172
SYDNEY NSW 2001
Australia
Phone 02 9229 9000
Fax 02 9229 9009
www.perpetualequity.com.au
12 November 2021
ASX Limited
ASX Market Announcements Office
Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited
Monthly Investment Update and NTA Report
Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (the Company) (ASX: PIC) advises that it has released the Monthly Investment Update and NTA Report (the Report) for the period ending 31 October 2021 (as attached).
If shareholders or other interested parties have any queries regarding the Report, they can contact:
NTA figures are calculated as at the end of day on the last business day of
Shares on Issue:
374,314,954
The before and after tax numbers relate to provisions for deferred tax on
use
the month.
Dividends:
Half-yearly
capital raising costs and on unrealised gains and losses of the Company's
investment portfolio.
Management Fee
1.00% p.a.*
NTA figures are calculated as at the end of day on the last business day of
the month.
Manager
Perpetual Investment
Management Limited
* exclusive of GST
INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE
AS AT 31 OCTOBER 2021
1 MTH
3 MTHS
6 MTHS
1 YR
2 YRS P.A.
3 YRS P.A.
5 YRS P.A.
SINCE
INCEP P.A.
PIC Investment Portfolio
0.0%
5.6%
9.6%
40.3%
21.4%
16.8%
14.0%
11.8%
Net of fees, expenses and before tax paid
S&P/ASX 300 Acc Index
0.1%
0.8%
6.6%
28.6%
8.8%
12.3%
11.0%
9.6%
Excess Returns
-0.1%
4.8%
3.0%
11.8%
12.5%
4.5%
3.0%
2.2%
personal
R turns have been calculated on the growth of Net Tangible Assets (NTA) after taking into account all operating expenses (including management fees) and assuming
r investment of dividends and excluding tax paid. Any provisions for deferred tax on unrealised gains and losses are excluded. Past performance is not indicative of future
erformance. Inception date is 18 December 2014. Portfolio and Index return may not sum to Excess Return due to rounding.
TOP SECURITIES
DIVIDENDS IN CENTS PER SHARE
TOP 5 AUSTRALIAN LISTED SECURITIES
Annual dividend yield: 4.3%
COMPANY
PORTFOLIO WEIGHT
Grossed up annual dividend yield: 6.1%
Crown Resorts Limited
6.0%
Oil Search Limited
6.0%
PWR Holdings Ltd.
4.7%
Aristocrat Leisure Limited
4.3%
For
Westpac Banking Corporation
4.1%
TOP 3 GLOBAL LISTED SECURITIES
COMPANY
PORTFOLIO WEIGHT
Flutter Entertainment Plc
4.3%
La Francaise des Jeux SA
3.9%
Yield is calculated based on the total dividends of 5.6 cents per
Ferguson Plc
3.7%
share and the closing share price of $1.305 as at 31 October
Portfolio weight based on direct investments in securities and does not include
2021. Grossed up yield takes into account franking credits at a
tax rate of 30%.
any derivative exposure
PAGE 1 OF 5
PERPETUAL EQUITY INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
ALLOCATION OF INVESTMENTS^
PORTFOLIO SECTORS^
93.5% of capital invested in securities
only ^Weightings calculated based on direct investments in securities and any indirect exposure via S&P /ASX 200 related derivatives.
useAll figures are unaudited and approximate. Allocations may not sum to 100% due to rounding.
PORTFOLIO COMMENTARY
De pite some volatility in the equity market during October, the S&P/ASX 300 Accumulation Index finished more or less where it started. October began with a sharp selloff on global fears of inflation, higher bond yields and talk of tapering central bank stimulus. Closer to home, the easing of lockdowns in NSW and Victoria helped bolster reopening confidence. However, feedback the Manager has heard from businesses across the board indicated they are struggling to fill advertised positions and contain inflationary cost pressures. Market dislocations and shortages in the northern hemisphere seem
destined to plague Australia as we approach the end of the calendar year. The month of October, however, also saw dramatic personalmoves in bond markets. With the market expecting the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to abandon its yield curve control
program, bond yields began to surge across the spectrum, with 3-year bond rates rising sharply where yield curve control w s most focused. It appears that the RBA has also struggled to convince the market that rate rises won't happen before 2023. Equities fell hard in response to the bond spike on the last day of the month, giving up the steady gains accrued during the month since the torrid opening. As a result, the S&P/ASX 300 Accumulation Index finished with just a 0.1% gain for the month.
F r the 1 month to 31 October 2021, the PIC portfolio slightly underperformed the S&P/ASX 300 Accumulation Index (the benchmark) by -0.1%. However, over the 12 months to 31 October, the portfolio outperformed the benchmark by 11.8%¹. The top contributors to absolute portfolio performance in October were HT&E Limited (ASX: HT1), Jervois Global Limited (ASX: JRV), PWR Holdings Limited (ASX: PWH) and Crown Resorts Limited (ASX: CWN). While the price for HT1 (referred to below) dipped early in October, HT1 rebounded sharply on the last day of the month, increasing by 31% to $1.93. The share price for CWN also made solid month end gains against the equity trend, following the favourable outcome for CWN's Victorian gambling license post release of the Royal Commission Report. Despite the potential reduction in CWN's earnings as r sult of regulatory change and the Government's responsible gambling and AML recommendations, the Manager maintains a positive outlook for CWN and continues to see a potential upside in their valuation. As at 31 October 2021, CWN re resented 6.0% of the PIC portfolio.
For the month of October, the largest detractors to the portfolio's absolute performance were Flutter Entertainment (LON: ForFLTR) (referred to below), Euronet Worldwide (NAS: EEFT) and AUB Group Limited (ASX: AUB).
Bel w, we hear from members of the Manager's broader equities team, Alex Patten and Sean Roger, on the portfolio's top m nthly contributor HT1, and one of the largest detractors for the month, FLTR. They discuss the investment thesis and the research undertaken by the broader equities team to support PIC Portfolio Manager Vince Pezzullo's stock selection.
Returns have been calculated on the growth of Net Tangible Assets (NTA) after taking into account all operating expenses (including management fees) and assuming reinvestment of dividends and excluding tax paid. Any provisions for deferred
tax on unrealised gains and losses are excluded. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.
PAGE 2 OF 5
PERPETUAL EQUITY INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
HT&E LIMITED (ASX: HT1)
(DEPUTY PORTFOLIO MANAGER, EQUITIES - ALEX PATTEN)
Here, There and Everywhere Limited (HT&E) (ASX:HT1) is an Australian Media company headquartered in Macquarie Park, Sydney. HT1 owns the ARN Radio Network, comprised of the KIIS and WSFM stations, which have consistently generated industry leading ratings and revenue share. HT1 also owns a number of other assets, most notably a 25% shareholding in Soprano Design, a fast-growing communication software platform.
We established a position in HT1 for the PIC portfolio at the start of FY21. Initially, our view was that the market was onlyunder-appreciating the value inherent in the portfolio of assets, particularly Soprano Design, and was also under-
estimating the quality and resilience of the core ARN business.
Whilst radio advertising markets have been slow to recover back towards pre COVID levels, the trajectory is positive, with ARN maintaining their ratings advantage over competitors while continuing to win market share. We believe there have been several catalysts that have helped realise value for HT1 shareholders. The market has come to appreciate more fully the value inherent in the Soprano Design shareholding, particularly after the business was valued at $560m in a bid fr m Norwegian listed Link Mobility (NOK: LINK). Whilst the transaction ultimately failed to complete, it raised awareness of the significant value in HT1's shareholding and we expect HT1 will look to monetise their holding in the future. In the meantime, Soprano Design continues to grow profits and generate strong cash flows. HT1 recently settled a
uselong running dispute with the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) for $71m; this compares favourably to the potential full liability of $190m the ATO was pursuing and which many analysts were factoring into their valuations. Following the ettlement, and the recent sale of HT1's 4.8% shareholding in Ooh Media (ASX: OML), HT1 will hold net cash of ~$150m. When considered together, and despite the recent strong run in the share price, we feel that the core radio business remains very attractively priced at current levels. We believe HT1 is well placed to benefit from a broad-based recovery in advertising spend as lockdown restrictions in NSW and Victoria ease, and in our view, the business is also well placed for any further industry consolidation.
personalFLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT (LON: FLTR)
(DEPUTY PORTFOLIO MANAGER, EQUITIES - SEAN ROGER)
During the month, the share price of FLTR, PIC's largest global holding, fell ~6%, reducing some of the strong gains made over prior months. Whilst there was no material company specific news released during the month, a trading update late in October from a European based competitor highlighted a run of unfavourable sporting results impacting industry yields. This was confirmed by Flutter in its third quarter (Q3) trading update, released post month end which highlighted that October EBITDA² was impacted by £60m from this run of punter friendly sporting results. Sports results are inherently volatile and will impact short term results both positively and negatively at certain times. As long term investors, we look through these short term impacts and focus on a normalised theoretical yield. Outside of this headwind, the Q3 update showed continued share dominance in the key US market and, in our view, another very strong operational performance from the Australian based Sportsbet business. The ongoing growth in market share and active customer numbers combined with the continual investment in product and customer generosity gives us confidence that FLTR will continue to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth over the long term.
The Portfolio Manager also used the share price strength in September and early October 2021 to reduce the size of the overweight position; however, it remains a high conviction holding, representing 4.3% of the PIC portfolio at the end of the October.
For
² Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
PAGE 3 OF 5
PERPETUAL EQUITY INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
COMPANY NEWS
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) AND INVESTMENT MANAGER UPDATE
On Thursday 21 October, the AGM and Investment Manager Update was broadcast live via an online event. Thank you to all investors who participated in the event.
onlyClick here to view the full Webcast recording.
BONUS ISSUE OF OPTIONS
On 29 June 2021, all eligible shareholders received their allotment of the one-for-one issue of bonus Options which the Company had announced on 2 June 2021. The Options are trading on the ASX, under the ASX code PICOA.
PIC Options provide holders with the opportunity to acquire a PIC ordinary share for $1.35 (exercise price) per Option before the expiry date of 2 September 2022. The Options Prospectus should be read carefully and in its entirety before you decide whether to deal in or exercise the Options. Further information on the Options, including the Prospectus and
The PIC website hosts a range of information including Monthly Investment Updates, Portfolio Manager insights, dividend history and educational resources. The News and Insights section of the website also includes the ability for you to subscribe to receive regular updates via email.
personalREMINDER: TAX CERTIFICATION COMPLETION
U der the Australian Government's participation in Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) regimes, PIC is required to collect FATCA/CRS certification information and an investor's tax residency from shareholders. The information in certain circumstances may be reported to the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) which in turn reports to various global tax authorities.
Please check that you have completed your FATCA/CRS certification by logging into the Link investor portal here.
From there, under the Payments & Tax tab you will find 'FATCA/CRS', where you can fill in the Self Certification. Completing this information online is straightforward as the questions will guide you, and in some instances, it is only a couple of steps.
If you do not certify, PIC may be required to provide information about your account to the ATO. For more information on the self-certification process via Link please click here. For further information on FATCA and CRS, please visit here.
For
PAGE 4 OF 5
PERPETUAL EQUITY INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Perpetual Equity Investment Company Ltd. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 21:36:09 UTC.