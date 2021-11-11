Monthly Investment Update and NTA Report - Oct 2021

HT&E LIMITED (ASX: HT1)

(DEPUTY PORTFOLIO MANAGER, EQUITIES - ALEX PATTEN)

Here, There and Everywhere Limited (HT&E) (ASX:HT1) is an Australian Media company headquartered in Macquarie Park, Sydney. HT1 owns the ARN Radio Network, comprised of the KIIS and WSFM stations, which have consistently generated industry leading ratings and revenue share. HT1 also owns a number of other assets, most notably a 25% shareholding in Soprano Design, a fast-growing communication software platform.

We established a position in HT1 for the PIC portfolio at the start of FY21. Initially, our view was that the market was onlyunder-appreciating the value inherent in the portfolio of assets, particularly Soprano Design, and was also under-

estimating the quality and resilience of the core ARN business.

Whilst radio advertising markets have been slow to recover back towards pre COVID levels, the trajectory is positive, with ARN maintaining their ratings advantage over competitors while continuing to win market share. We believe there have been several catalysts that have helped realise value for HT1 shareholders. The market has come to appreciate more fully the value inherent in the Soprano Design shareholding, particularly after the business was valued at $560m in a bid fr m Norwegian listed Link Mobility (NOK: LINK). Whilst the transaction ultimately failed to complete, it raised awareness of the significant value in HT1's shareholding and we expect HT1 will look to monetise their holding in the future. In the meantime, Soprano Design continues to grow profits and generate strong cash flows. HT1 recently settled a

uselong running dispute with the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) for $71m; this compares favourably to the potential full liability of $190m the ATO was pursuing and which many analysts were factoring into their valuations. Following the ettlement, and the recent sale of HT1's 4.8% shareholding in Ooh Media (ASX: OML), HT1 will hold net cash of ~$150m. When considered together, and despite the recent strong run in the share price, we feel that the core radio business remains very attractively priced at current levels. We believe HT1 is well placed to benefit from a broad-based recovery in advertising spend as lockdown restrictions in NSW and Victoria ease, and in our view, the business is also well placed for any further industry consolidation.

personalFLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT (LON: FLTR)

(DEPUTY PORTFOLIO MANAGER, EQUITIES - SEAN ROGER)

During the month, the share price of FLTR, PIC's largest global holding, fell ~6%, reducing some of the strong gains made over prior months. Whilst there was no material company specific news released during the month, a trading update late in October from a European based competitor highlighted a run of unfavourable sporting results impacting industry yields. This was confirmed by Flutter in its third quarter (Q3) trading update, released post month end which highlighted that October EBITDA² was impacted by £60m from this run of punter friendly sporting results. Sports results are inherently volatile and will impact short term results both positively and negatively at certain times. As long term investors, we look through these short term impacts and focus on a normalised theoretical yield. Outside of this headwind, the Q3 update showed continued share dominance in the key US market and, in our view, another very strong operational performance from the Australian based Sportsbet business. The ongoing growth in market share and active customer numbers combined with the continual investment in product and customer generosity gives us confidence that FLTR will continue to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth over the long term.

The Portfolio Manager also used the share price strength in September and early October 2021 to reduce the size of the overweight position; however, it remains a high conviction holding, representing 4.3% of the PIC portfolio at the end of the October.

For

² Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.