  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIC   AU000000PIC0

PERPETUAL EQUITY INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(PIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Perpetual Equity Investment : Application for quotation of securities - PIC

03/24/2022 | 06:36pm EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

PERPETUAL EQUITY INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday March 25, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

PIC

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

92,479

25/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities



Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

PERPETUAL EQUITY INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

601406419

1.3

ASX issuer code

PIC

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

25/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities



Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue



2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities



Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B



Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PICOA : OPTION EXPIRING 02-SEP-2022

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PIC : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

92,479

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

24/3/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

25/3/2022



Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

25/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities



Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

92,479



Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 1.35000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Exercise of options in accordance with the prospectus dated 2 June 2021.

Application for quotation of +securities



This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2022 22:35:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 159 M 120 M 120 M
Net income 2021 108 M 81,3 M 81,3 M
Net cash 2021 529 M 397 M 397 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,19x
Yield 2021 4,31%
Capitalization 506 M 380 M 380 M
EV / Sales 2020 -11,2x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart PERPETUAL EQUITY INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nancy Fox Chairman
Virginia Louise Malley Independent Non-Executive Director
John Edstein Independent Non-Executive Director
Amanda Gillespie Executive Director
Sylvie Majella Dimarco Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERPETUAL EQUITY INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED3.85%374
BLACKSTONE INC.-4.34%83 266
KKR & CO. INC.-20.83%34 866
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-8.03%21 437
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-15.90%16 451
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED-5.88%13 928