Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PIC   AU000000PIC0

PERPETUAL EQUITY INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

(PIC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Perpetual Equity Investment : Condensed Interim Financial Report

02/22/2022 | 05:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

All Registry communications to: C/- Link Market Services Limited Locked Bag A14 Sydney South NSW 1235

Telephone: +61 1800 421 712

23 February 2022Facsimile: +61 2 9287 0303 ASX Code: PIC

Email: pic@linkmarketservices.com.au Website: www.linkmarketservices.com.au

ASX Limited

ASX Market Announcements Office

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Via electronic lodgement

PIC Half Year Financial Results

Please find attached the following announcements for release to the market:

Appendix 4D

  • Condensed Interim Financial Report 1H22 Results Summary and Highlights

This release has been authorised by the Board of Directors of Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited.

Yours faithfully

Sylvie Dimarco

Company Secretary

PERPETUAL EQUITY

onlyINVESTMENT COMPANY

LIMITED ACN 601 406 419

useCondensed Interim Financial Report

For the half-year ended 31 December 2021 personalFor

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited

ACN 601 406 419

only

Condensed Interim Financial Report

for the half-year ended 31 December 2021

use

Contents

Directors' report

personalFor

Lead auditor's independence declaration

Condensed interim statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

Condensed interim statement of financial position

Condensed interim statement of changes in equity

Condensed interim statement of cash flows

Notes to the condensed interim financial statements

Directors' declaration

Independent auditor's review report to the shareholders of Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited

Page

2

4

5

6

7

8

9

16

17

-1-

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited Directors' report For the half-year ended 31 December 2021

For personal use only

Directors' report

The Directors present their report together with the condensed interim financial report of Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (the Company) for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 and the auditor's report thereon.

Directors

The following persons were Directors of the Company during the half-year and up to the date of this report:

Current Directors

Position

Appointment date

Nancy Fox

Chairman and Non-Executive Director

1 July 2017

Virginia Malley

Non-Executive Director

25

August 2014

John Edstein

Non-Executive Director

26

September 2014

Amanda Apted

Executive Director

13

May 2021

Principal activities

The Company is a listed investment company established to invest in a concentrated and actively managed portfolio of Australian listed securities with typically a mid-cap focus and cash, deposit products and senior debt, together with opportunistic allocations to global listed securities. The investment objective of the Company is to provide investors with an income stream and long-term capital growth in excess of its benchmark (the S&P/ASX 300 Accumulation Index) over minimum 5 year investment periods.

Review of operations

31 December

31 December

2021

2020

$'000

$'000

Profit/(loss) before income tax

27,914

77,617

Income tax benefit/(expense)

(6,130)

(22,662)

Profit/(loss) for the half-year attributable to shareholders

21,784

54,955

As at 31 December 2021, the Company's Net Tangible Assets (NTA) after tax were $1.327 per share. This represents an increase of 2.1% compared to NTA after tax of $1.299 per share as at 30 June 2021. In addition, the Company paid a fully franked final dividend of 2.8 cents per share during the half-year.

The increase in NTA during the half-year reflected the return on numerous investment opportunities selected based on the Manager's long-standing investment philosophy and process which focuses on quality and value. The Manager's investment process aims to identify quality businesses with recurring earnings, conservative debt and sound management, that are trading at attractive valuations. This is underpinned by the Manager's deep research and analysis on securities held in the portfolio.

Where applicable, the volatility in global and local capital markets resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to be reflected in the valuation of the Company's investment portfolio and its financial results for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

Dividends

On 23 February 2022, the Directors declared a fully franked interim dividend payment of 2.8 cents per share.

-2-

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited Directors' report For the half-year ended 31 December 2021 (continued)

Directors' report (continued)

For personal use only

State of affairs

The Company transitioned its administration and custody services from RBC Investor Services Trust to State Street Australia Limited on and from 27 September 2021.

There were no other significant changes in the state of affairs of the Company during the half year other than the matters disclosed under the review of operations.

Events subsequent to reporting date

The Directors are not aware of any event or circumstance since the end of the half-year not otherwise dealt with in this report that has or may significantly affect the operations of the Company, the results of these operations or the state of affairs of the Company in subsequent financial years.

Lead Auditor's Independence Declaration

A copy of the Lead Auditor's Independence Declaration as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out on page 4.

Rounding of amounts to the nearest thousand dollars

The Company is an entity of a kind referred to in ASIC Corporations (Rounding in Financial/Directors' Reports) Instrument 2016/191. Amounts in the Directors' report and the condensed interim financial report have been rounded to the nearest thousand dollars in accordance with the Legislative Instrument, unless otherwise indicated.

Signed on behalf and in accordance with a resolution of the Directors:

Director

Director

Sydney

23 February 2022

-3-

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Perpetual Equity Investment Company Ltd. published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 22:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PERPETUAL EQUITY INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
05:27pPERPETUAL EQUITY INVESTMENT : Condensed Interim Financial Report
PU
02/17PERPETUAL EQUITY INVESTMENT : Application for quotation of securities - PIC
PU
02/07PERPETUAL EQUITY INVESTMENT : Application for quotation of securities - PIC
PU
02/03PERPETUAL EQUITY INVESTMENT : Application for quotation of securities - PIC
PU
01/27PERPETUAL EQUITY INVESTMENT : Application for quotation of securities - PIC
PU
2021PERPETUAL EQUITY INVESTMENT : Dividend Reinvestment Plan Rules Amendment
PU
2021PERPETUAL EQUITY INVESTMENT : Monthly Investment Update and NTA Report - Nov 2021
PU
2021Monthly Investment Update and NTA Report - Oct 2021
PU
2021TRANSCRIPT : Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
2021PERPETUAL EQUITY INVESTMENT : Transitions to New Custodian
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 159 M 115 M 115 M
Net income 2021 108 M 78,3 M 78,3 M
Net cash 2021 529 M 382 M 382 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,19x
Yield 2021 4,31%
Capitalization 483 M 349 M 349 M
EV / Sales 2020 -11,2x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,28x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart PERPETUAL EQUITY INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nancy Fox Chairman
Virginia Louise Malley Independent Non-Executive Director
John Edstein Independent Non-Executive Director
Amanda Gillespie Executive Director
Sylvie Majella Dimarco Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERPETUAL EQUITY INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED-0.77%359
BLACKSTONE INC.-4.27%90 670
KKR & CO. INC.-20.62%34 597
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-8.67%21 944
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-16.74%16 287
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-9.32%15 250