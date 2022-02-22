Perpetual Equity Investment : Condensed Interim Financial Report

Directors' report

The Directors present their report together with the condensed interim financial report of Perpetual Equity Investment Company Limited (the Company) for the half-year ended 31 December 2021 and the auditor's report thereon.

Directors

The following persons were Directors of the Company during the half-year and up to the date of this report:

Current Directors Position Appointment date Nancy Fox Chairman and Non-Executive Director 1 July 2017 Virginia Malley Non-Executive Director 25 August 2014 John Edstein Non-Executive Director 26 September 2014 Amanda Apted Executive Director 13 May 2021

Principal activities

The Company is a listed investment company established to invest in a concentrated and actively managed portfolio of Australian listed securities with typically a mid-cap focus and cash, deposit products and senior debt, together with opportunistic allocations to global listed securities. The investment objective of the Company is to provide investors with an income stream and long-term capital growth in excess of its benchmark (the S&P/ASX 300 Accumulation Index) over minimum 5 year investment periods.

Review of operations 31 December 31 December 2021 2020 $'000 $'000 Profit/(loss) before income tax 27,914 77,617 Income tax benefit/(expense) (6,130) (22,662) Profit/(loss) for the half-year attributable to shareholders 21,784 54,955

As at 31 December 2021, the Company's Net Tangible Assets (NTA) after tax were $1.327 per share. This represents an increase of 2.1% compared to NTA after tax of $1.299 per share as at 30 June 2021. In addition, the Company paid a fully franked final dividend of 2.8 cents per share during the half-year.

The increase in NTA during the half-year reflected the return on numerous investment opportunities selected based on the Manager's long-standing investment philosophy and process which focuses on quality and value. The Manager's investment process aims to identify quality businesses with recurring earnings, conservative debt and sound management, that are trading at attractive valuations. This is underpinned by the Manager's deep research and analysis on securities held in the portfolio.

Where applicable, the volatility in global and local capital markets resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to be reflected in the valuation of the Company's investment portfolio and its financial results for the half-year ended 31 December 2021.

Dividends