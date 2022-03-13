Perpetual Equity Investment : Monthly Investment Update and NTA Report - February 2022

ALLOCATION OF INVESTMENTS^ PORTFOLIO SECTORS^ 92.4% of capital invested in securities

only ^Weightings calculated based on direct investments in securities and any indirect exposure via S&P /ASX 200 related derivatives.

useAll figures are unaudited and approximate. Allocations may not sum to 100% due to rounding.

PORTFOLIO COMMENTARY

February was marked by rising global volatility in markets, however Australia remained largely immune. Global markets, represented by the MSCI World ex Australia Index, fell -5.6% in AUD terms while the S&P/

ASX 300 Accumulation index (benchmark) rose +2.1%. This created a 7.7% gap between domestic and global personalequity performance. The VIX Index, a measure of volatility on equity markets, rose to over 30% by the end of

February as the market grappled with fears of imminent central bank tightening and increasing hostility from Russia regarding Ukraine. The tensions boiled over on 24 February with Russia invading Ukraine and marked the first large scale war between two European countries since World War II.

Commodity prices rose over the month - and sharply beyond it - as the toughest economic sanctions ever imposed on Russia raised fears of shortages in global energy markets and risks of economic contagion as Russia and Europe risk falling into recession. Whilst this hurt global markets, it was a benefit for Australia's re ource heavy bourse. The energy sector was the best performer in February rising +8.4% in anticipation of tighter conditions. Materials also rose +5.1%. Together these sectors comprise 28.3% of the benchmark. By contrast the information technology sector, which the Manager considers richly priced, came under further selling pressure as the prospect of rising interest rates and geopolitical risk slashed the risk premium

inv stors were comfortable with. The global tech sector fell -7.5% in AUD terms whilst Australia's fell -6.8%. But whereas Australian tech is just 3.7% of the benchmark, tech is now the biggest global sector making up 22.4% of the MSCI All Countries World Index. Australian financials also held together well.

The PIC portfolio returned 1.5%^ in February, slightly underperforming the benchmark by

-0.6%. The top contributors to absolute performance in February were BHP Group Limited (ASX:BHP), ForInsurance Australian Group Limited (ASX:IAG), Jervois Global Limited (ASX: JRV) and PWR Holdings

Limited (ASX: PWR). JRV is a cobalt mining company with significant nickel and copper exposure and is f cused on becoming a global supplier in the emerging battery metals market. JRV's share price rose in

ebruary alongside other materials companies in the PIC portfolio such as BHP Group Ltd (ASX: BHP), OZ Minerals Limited (ASX: OZL), Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX: DRR) and Iluka Resources Limited (ASX: ILU). The Manager's contrarian exposure to IAG paid off in February, returning 10.0%. IAG is currently trading between $4 and $4.50, which contrasts significantly to when it traded around $8 in 2019. IAG reported an increase in net profit after tax and upgraded their FY22 gross written premium guidance from low to mid single-digit growth in the half year results for FY22. The Manager believes IAG has turned around its business to deliver long term value and returns to shareholders. The Manager has held PWR in the portfolio since March 2020 and views its management and quality of business favourably.