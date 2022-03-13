Perpetual Equity Investment : Monthly Investment Update and NTA Report - February 2022

COMPANY NEWS
INTERIM DIVIDEND FY22
On 23 February 2022, the Company announced its half year results for the 2022 financial year. The Board declared an interim dividend of 2.8 cents per share with the following dates.
The Company's dividend reinvestment plan (DRP) is available to shareholders for the interim dividend and will operate without a discount. The price of shares allocated under the DRP will be calculated using the 5 day Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) calculated over the pricing period commencing on 8 April 2022 and ending on 14 April 2022.
To participate in the DRP or to change your level of participation, a DRP Participation Form must be received by no later than 5.00pm, AEST on Friday, 8 April 2022. For more information including the DRP rules, please click here.
Option holders that elect to exercise some or all of their PIC options before the ex-date, 5 April 2022, will be entitled to the interim dividend.
BONUS ISSUE OF OPTIONS
Shareholders are reminded that in June 2021, the Company announced a one-for-one issue of bonus options which
provides holders with the opportunity to acquire a PIC ordinary share for $1.35 (exercise price) per option before the expiry date of 2 September 2022. The options are trading on the ASX under the ASX code PICOA.
The options provide shareholders with the opportunity to purchase additional shares and participate in the potential growth of the Company without incurring brokerage or transaction costs. Option holders that elect to exercise some or all of their PIC options before the ex-date will also be entitled to the dividend for that respective period.
The Options Prospectus should be read carefully and in its entirety before you decide whether to deal in or exercise the Options. Further information on the Options, including the Prospectus and Options Exercise Form is available here.
SHAREHOLDER COMMUNICATIONS
The PIC website hosts a range of information including Monthly Investment Updates, Portfolio Manager insights, dividend history and educational resources. The News and Insights section of the website also includes the ability for you to subscribe to receive regular updates via email.
REMINDER: TAX CERTIFICATION COMPLETION
Under the Australian Government's participation in Automatic Exchange of Information (AEOI) regimes, PIC is required to collect FATCA/CRS certification information and an investor's tax residency from shareholders. The information in certain circumstances may be reported to the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) which in turn reports to various global tax authorities.
Please check that you have completed your FATCA/CRS certification by logging into the Link investor portal here.
From there, under the Payments & Tax tab you will find 'FATCA/CRS', where you can fill in the Self Certification. Completing this information online is straightforward as the questions will guide you, and in some instances, it is only a couple of steps.
If you do not certify, PIC may be required to provide information about your account to the ATO. For more information on the self-certification process via Link please click here. For further information on FATCA and CRS, please visit here.