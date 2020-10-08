Log in
Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust : & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

10/08/2020 | 07:08am EDT

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE:   Special Dividend

The Directors are pleased to declare a Special Dividend of 13p per Ordinary Share, which will be paid on 13 November 2020 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 16 October 2020.  The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 15 October 2020.

This dividend distributes to shareholders substantially all of the undistributed current year revenue and the Company’s revenue reserve.  This is in line with the Board’s intentions announced on 29 July 2020 in connection with the proposed combination of the assets of the Company with Murray Income Trust PLC by means of a section 110 scheme of reconstruction under the Insolvency Act 1986.

Shareholders with automatic dividend reinvestment arrangements should note that this dividend will not be available for automatic reinvestment and will be paid in cash.

for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Company Secretary

8 October 2020


© PRNewswire 2020
