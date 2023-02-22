Advanced search
    PPT   AU000000PPT9

PERPETUAL LIMITED

(PPT)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  07:06:25 2023-02-22 pm EST
26.17 AUD   -1.99%
Perpetual : 1H23 Dividend Distribution
PU
01/24Perpetual Limited Announces Special Dividend for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022, Payable on February 8, 2023
CI
01/23Pendal Group to Delist from ASX After Acquisition by Perpetual
MT
Perpetual : 1H23 Dividend Distribution

02/22/2023 | 05:56pm EST
Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

PERPETUAL LIMITED

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

PPT - ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

23/2/2023

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.55000000

Ex Date

9/3/2023

Record Date

10/3/2023

Payment Date

31/3/2023

DRP election date

Monday March 13, 2023 17:00:00

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

PERPETUAL LIMITED

1.2 Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

000431827

1.3 ASX issuer code

PPT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

23/2/2023

1.6 ASX +Security Code

PPT

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

31/12/2022

2A.4 +Record Date

10/3/2023

2A.5 Ex Date

9/3/2023

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.6 Payment Date

31/3/2023

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.55000000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We have a Dividend/Distribution Reinvestment Plan (DRP)

2A.11a If the +entity has a DRP, is the DRP applicable to this dividend/distribution?

Yes

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

No

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.55000000

2A.11a(i) DRP Status in respect of this dividend/distribution

Full DRP

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? Yes

3A.2a Is the ordinary dividend/distribution fully franked? No

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is

3A.3a Applicable corporate tax rate for franking credit

franked

(%)

40.0000 %

30.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.22000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.33000000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

60.0000 %

Part 4A - +Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP)

4A.1 What is the default option if +security holders do not indicate whether they want to participate in the DRP? Do not participate in DRP (i.e. cash payment)

4A.2 Last date and time for lodgement of election notices to share registry under DRP

Monday March 13, 2023 17:00:00

4A.4 Period of calculation of reinvestment price

Start Date

13/3/2023

4A.5 DRP price calculation methodology

10 day VWAP

4A.6 DRP Price (including any discount):

AUD

4A.8 Will DRP +securities be a new issue? Yes

4A.3 DRP discount rate

0.0000 %

End Date

24/3/2023

4A.7 DRP +securities +issue date

31/3/2023

4A.8a Do DRP +securities rank pari passu from +issue date?

Yes

4A.9 Is there a minimum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.10 Is there a maximum dollar amount or number of +securities required for DRP participation? No

4A.11 Are there any other conditions applying to DRP participation? No

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 5

Notification of dividend / distribution

4A.12 Link to a copy of the DRP plan rules

https://www.perpetual.com.au/shareholders/dividend-reinvestment-plan/

4A.13 Further information about the DRP

DRP allocation with be announced following closure of the 10 day VWAP.

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

5 / 5

Disclaimer

Perpetual Limited published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 22:55:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
