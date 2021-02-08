Perpetual : Appointment of Director of the Responsible Entity

Perpetual Trust Services Limited

ABN 48 000 142 049

AFSL 236648

Level 18, 123 Pitt Street

Sydney, NSW, 2000

1 February 2021

Appointment of Director of the Responsible Entity

Perpetual Trust Services Limited (ABN 48 000 142 049) (the Responsible Entity), part of Perpetual Limited, is the responsible entity for the Perpetual Credit Income Trust (ARSN: 626 053 496, ASX:PCI) and wishes to advise the appointment of Glenn Foster as a Non-executiveDirector of the Responsible Entity.

Glenn Foster is a Chartered Accountant and was formerly the General Manager Group Finance, Perpetual Limited and an executive Director of the Responsible Entity prior to his retirement on 23 October 2020. Glenn has over 27 years' experience in the financial services industry, having served in senior finance roles with AIDC Ltd., Babcock and Brown, State Street Bank & Trust Company and RAMS. Mr Foster holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of New South Wales, has been a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia since 1989 and is a Graduate of the Institute of Company Directors.

The current Directors, Compliance Committee members and Company Secretaries of the Responsible Entity are as follows:

Directors:

Richard McCarthy

Simone Mosse

Vicki Riggio

Glenn Foster

Phillip Blackmore (Alternate Director for Vicki Riggio)

Compliance Committee Members:

Johanna Turner (Chair)

Virginia Malley

Simone Mosse

Company Secretaries:

Gananatha Minithantri

Sylvie Dimarco

