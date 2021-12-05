Log in
    PPT   AU000000PPT9

PERPETUAL LIMITED

(PPT)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Perpetual : Dr Adam Aitken wins 2021 Patrick White Literary Award

12/05/2021 | 05:32pm EST
WELCOME TO THE PERPETUAL MEDIA CENTRE

Perpetual is a financial services group operating in funds management, financial advisory and trustee services. Our origin as a trustee company, coupled with our strong track record of investment performance, has created our reputation as one of the strongest brands in financial services in Australia.


Disclaimer

Perpetual Limited published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 22:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 763 M 534 M 534 M
Net income 2022 102 M 71,1 M 71,1 M
Net Debt 2022 24,8 M 17,4 M 17,4 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 5,89%
Capitalization 1 917 M 1 346 M 1 342 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,54x
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 166
Free-Float 96,5%
Technical analysis trends PERPETUAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 34,22 AUD
Average target price 40,46 AUD
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert William Adams Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Christopher Green Chief Financial Officer
Anthony D'Aloisio Chairman
Amanda Gazal Chief Operating Officer
Philip Craig Ueland Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERPETUAL LIMITED-1.55%1 346
BLACKROCK, INC.24.78%136 660
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.39.13%87 191
UBS GROUP AG29.43%60 503
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)27.57%45 321
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.33.25%43 961