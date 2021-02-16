Perpetual : PCI Monthly Investment Report - Jan 2021

16 February 2021 ASX Limited

ASX Market Announcements Office Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Perpetual Credit Income Trust Monthly Investment Update announcement

Perpetual Credit Income Trust (the Trust) (ASX: PCI) advises that it has released the Monthly Investment Update (the Report) for the period ending 31 January 2021 (as attached).

If shareholders or other interested parties have any queries regarding the Report, they can contact:

Karen Davis

Senior Manager, Listed Products and Projects Perpetual Investment Management Limited P: 02 9229 9114

E:karen.davis@perpetual.com.au

Yours faithfully

Kevin Razavi Relationship Manager (Authorising Officer)

INVESTMENT UPDATE

January 2021

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE

KEY TRUST INFORMATION2

To provide investors with monthly income by investing in a diversified pool of credit and fixed income assets.

AS AT 31 JANUARY 2021

PORTFOLIO SNAPSHOT

ASX code: Structure: Listing date:

PCI

Listed Investment Trust 14 May 2019

AS AT 31 JANUARY 2021

AMOUNT

ASX unit price NTA per unit 1

$1.060 $1.099

Market capitalisation: Units on issue: Distributions: Management costs:

$424 million 400,380,075 Monthly 0.88% p.a.3

1 Daily Net Tangible Asset (NTA) is available atwww.perpetualincome.com.au

Manager:

All figures are in Australian dollars (AUD), unless otherwise stated. All figures are unaudited and approximate. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. NTA figures are calculated as at the end of day on the last business day of the month.

Perpetual Investment Management Limited

Responsible Entity:

Perpetual Trust Services Limited

2 Perpetual Credit Income Trust ARSN 626 053 496.

3 Estimate inclusive of net effect of GST.

4

INVESTMENT PERFORMANCE

AS AT 31 JANUARY 2021

PCI Investment portfolio

Returns net of operating expenses

RBA Cash Rate

Excess returns Distribution return

1 MTH 0.5% 0.0% 0.5% 0.3%

3 MTHS 2.8% 0.0% 2.8% 0.8%

6 MTHS 4.5% 0.0% 4.5% 1.7%

1 YR

3 YRS P.A.

5 YRS P.A.

3.0% - - 3.4%

0.2% - - 0.6%

2.8% - - 2.9%

3.5% - - 3.5%

4 Investment returns, net of management costs have been calculated on the growth of Net Tangible Assets (NTA) after taking into account all operating expenses (including management costs) and assuming reinvestment of distributions on the ex-date. Distribution return has been calculated based on the PCI investment portfolio return less the growth of NTA. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Since inception return is from allotment on 8 May 2019. Investment return and index return may not sum to excess return due to rounding.

SINCE INCEP P.A.

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY

RATINGS BREAKDOWN

AS AT 31 JANUARY 2021 AMOUNT Number of holdings 116 Number of issuers 87 Running yield 3.6% Portfolio weighted average life 4.4 years Interest rate duration 36 days

Source: Standard & Poor's and Perpetual Investments. Data is as at 31 January 2021. All figures are unaudited and approximate.

DISTRIBUTIONS CPU5

The table below shows the distribution in cents per unit paid each month in the respective financial year. The annual distribution return is 3.5%. This is in line with the Trust's target return of RBA Cash Rate +3.25% (net of fees) through the economic cycle. This is a target only and may not be achieved.

AS AT 31

JANUARY JUL AUG SEP OCT NOV DEC JAN FEB MAR APR MAY JUN FYTD 2021 FY2020 0.40 0.40 0.39 0.37 0.36 0.37 0.37 0.35 0.33 0.30 0.31 0.30 4.26 FY2021 0.32 0.32 0.30 0.31 0.28 0.30 0.30 - - - - - 2.12

5 Distributions are stated as cents per unit and have been rounded to two decimal places. Detailed distribution announcements are available on thePCI websiteand are stated in Australian dollars rather than cents per unit. Distribution return has been calculated based on the PCI investment portfolio return less the growth of NTA. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

TOTAL UNITHOLDER RETURN 6

AS AT 31 JANUARY 2021 1 MTH 3 MTHS 6 MTHS 1 YR 3 YRS P.A. 5 YRS P.A SINCE INCEP P.A. Total unitholder return 1.2% 2.3% 12.4% -3.1% - - 0.9% RBA Cash Rate 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.2% - - 0.9% Excess returns 1.2% 2.3% 12.3% -3.3% - - 0.0% Distribution return 0.3% 0.9% 1.9% 3.5% - - 3.0%

6 Total unitholder return - ASX unit price performance with reinvestment of distributions has been calculated on the growth of the ASX unit price and assumes reinvestment of distributions on the ex-date. Distribution return has been calculated based on the total unitholder return less the growth in the ASX unit price over the period. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Since inception return is from listing on 14 May 2019, initial price used is the subscription price of $1.10. Unitholder return and index return may not sum to excess return due to rounding.

NTA PER UNIT VS ASX UNIT PRICE PERFORMANCE

SENIORITY BREAKDOWN

SECTOR ALLOCATION

Source: Bloomberg and Perpetual Investments. Data is as at 31 January 2021. All figures are unaudited and approximate.

Source: Bloomberg and Perpetual Investments. Data is as at 31 January 2021. All figures are unaudited and approximate.

TRUST COMMENTARY

The Trust's portfolio returned 0.5% in January, outperforming the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Cash Rate (benchmark).

Credit spread tightening was the primary component of performance during January. Credit spreads tightened over the month as the economic outlook improved and the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continued. Credit spread return was primarily associated with non-financial corporates. Domestic and offshore banks also contributed. The Trust's position in a David Jones Finance floating rate note was the top contributor to absolute performance following the sale of its flagship store in Sydney and the announcement that it intends to repay the bonds following the settlement of the transaction. Recovery in the oil price also benefited the Trust with a number of energy company bonds including Santos and Woodside among the top contributors to absolute performance.

Key changes to the portfolio are detailed below.

The number of issuers in the Trust's portfolio increased from 86 to 87 and assets increased from 113 to 116. The Manager believes the portfolio is well diversified both in respect of the number and broad spectrum of credit and fixed income assets included in the portfolio. This has allowed the portfolio to withstand market volatility as well as facilitate active trading to take advantage of numerous opportunities to generate returns for the portfolio.

During the month the Manager elected to take part in Westpac's $1.25 billion 10-year callable subordinated floating rate note. The Manager believes the spread between senior and subordinated major bank debt offers relative value and greater potential for spread compression. There is currently reduced liquidity and a dearth of issuance in Major bank senior debt due to access to the RBA's Term Funding Facility and increased savings rates. Selectively investing in subordinated issues can offer an improved yield at a competitive valuation. The Trust's capital structure risk allocation was maintained overall. The Manager also took the opportunity to rebalance issuer exposures within the domestic bank sector.

The Trust also increased its position in the June 2020 issuance from Brisbane Airport. Infrastructure spreads, including airports have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 restrictions. The prospect of uninterrupted interstate mobility and resumption of overseas travel bode well for 2021. While the recent rally has seen airport spreads tighten, the Manager believes that the Brisbane airport 10-year bond presented a relative value opportunity in the secondary market.

In January, the Trust's income was predominantly generated by coupon payments and interest income from portfolio exposure to non-financial corporates, residential mortgage backed securities (RMBS), property and non-bank financials. The Trust portfolio's running yield reduced slightly from 3.7% in December to 3.6% in January.