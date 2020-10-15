Log in
Perpetual : Results of Meeting - 2020 AGM

10/15/2020 | 12:40am EDT

15 October 2020

ASX Limited

ASX Market Announcements Office

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir / Madam,

2020 Annual General Meeting Results

Perpetual Limited ABN 86 000 431 827

Angel Place,

Level 18, 123 Pitt Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

Phone +612 9229 9000 www.perpetual.com.au

In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we advise the outcome of each resolution put to the Annual General Meeting held today, 15 October 2020.

The following resolutions were passed on a poll:

  1. Adoption of Remuneration Report
  2. Re-appointmentof Mr Tony D'Aloisio
  3. Re-appointmentof Ms Fiona Trafford-Walker
  4. Approval of the 2020 variable incentive equity grant for the Managing Director and CEO

Details of the total number of votes cast on the poll and the total number of proxy votes are shown in Annexure A to this letter.

Yours faithfully,

Sylvie Dimarco

Company Secretary

(Authorising Officer)

Page 1

PERPETUAL LIMITED

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL

MEETING (ASX REPORT)

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Thursday, 15 October, 2020

As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.

Resolution Voted on at the meeting

Proxy Votes (as at proxy close)

Poll (Manner in which votes were cast in

person or by proxy on a poll (where

applicable) on a poll at the meeting

No

Short Description

Strike

For

Against

Discretionary

Abstain

For

Against

Abstain **

Result

Y/N/NA

(open votes)

1

ADOPTION OF THE REMUNERATION REPORT

N

22,010,713

344,176

296,405

155,297

22,196,186

473,095

155,297

Carried

97.17%

1.52%

1.31%

97.91%

2.09%

2

RE-APPOINTMENT OF TONY DALOISIO

NA

22,282,654

81,427

302,327

148,981

22,602,839

81,556

148,981

Carried

98.31%

0.36%

1.33%

99.64%

0.36%

3

RE-APPOINTMENT OF FIONA

NA

22,342,538

32,235

303,327

146,361

22,663,723

32,364

146,361

Carried

TRAFFORD-WALKER

98.52%

0.14%

1.34%

99.86%

0.14%

4

APPROVAL OF THE 2020 VARIABLE INCENTIVE

NA

22,209,106

173,511

302,466

139,378

22,395,289

307,781

139,378

Carried

EQUITY GRANT FOR THE MANAGING DIRECTOR

97.90%

0.76%

1.33%

98.64%

1.36%

AND CEO

** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item

Printed: 15/10/2020 12:55:40PM

This report was produced from the Link Market Services Meeting System

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Perpetual Limited published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 04:39:05 UTC

