Perpetual : Results of Meeting - 2020 AGM

15 October 2020
Dear Sir / Madam,
2020 Annual General Meeting Results
In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we advise the outcome of each resolution put to the Annual General Meeting held today, 15 October 2020.
The following resolutions were passed on a poll:
Adoption of Remuneration Report
Re-appointmentof Mr Tony D'Aloisio
Re-appointmentof Ms Fiona Trafford-Walker
Approval of the 2020 variable incentive equity grant for the Managing Director and CEO
Details of the total number of votes cast on the poll and the total number of proxy votes are shown in Annexure A to this letter.
Yours faithfully,
Sylvie Dimarco
Company Secretary
(Authorising Officer)
PERPETUAL LIMITED
RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL
MEETING (ASX REPORT)
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Thursday, 15 October, 2020
As required by section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Commonwealth) the following statistics are provided in respect of each resolution on the agenda.
Resolution Voted on at the meeting
Proxy Votes (as at proxy close)
Poll (Manner in which votes were cast in
person or by proxy on a poll (where
applicable) on a poll at the meeting
No
Short Description
Strike
For
Against
Discretionary
Abstain
For
Against
Abstain **
Result
Y/N/NA
(open votes)
1
ADOPTION OF THE REMUNERATION REPORT
N
22,010,713
344,176
296,405
155,297
22,196,186
473,095
155,297
Carried
97.17%
1.52%
1.31%
97.91%
2.09%
2
RE-APPOINTMENT OF TONY DALOISIO
NA
22,282,654
81,427
302,327
148,981
22,602,839
81,556
148,981
Carried
98.31%
0.36%
1.33%
99.64%
0.36%
3
RE-APPOINTMENT OF FIONA
NA
22,342,538
32,235
303,327
146,361
22,663,723
32,364
146,361
Carried
TRAFFORD-WALKER
98.52%
0.14%
1.34%
99.86%
0.14%
4
APPROVAL OF THE 2020 VARIABLE INCENTIVE
NA
22,209,106
173,511
302,466
139,378
22,395,289
307,781
139,378
Carried
EQUITY GRANT FOR THE MANAGING DIRECTOR
97.90%
0.76%
1.33%
98.64%
1.36%
AND CEO
** - Note that votes relating to a person who abstains on an item are not counted in determining whether or not the required majority of votes were cast for or against that item
