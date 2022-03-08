Media Release

Perpetual announces recipient of the 2022 Fulbright Scholarship in

Non-Profit Leadership

9 March 2022

Perpetual is pleased to announce Rachel Coghlan as the recipient of the 2022 Fulbright Professional Scholarship in Non-Profit Leadership (Fulbright Scholarship). Rachel is an international public health researcher, advocate and a Director of Palliative Care Australia. She is currently completing a PhD at the Centre for Humanitarian Leadership, Deakin University.

The Fulbright Scholarship in Non-Profit Leadership supports emerging leaders in the not-for-profit (NFP) sector to undertake research in the United States for three to four months. It is funded by Perpetual and supported by the Australian Scholarships Foundation.

"The Fulbright Scholarship is an invaluable opportunity for NFP sector emerging leaders to pursue research and learning goals that benefit society. Perpetual is extremely proud to support and advance capability building to advance these leaders," says Jane Magor, National Manager, Philanthropy and Non Profit Services at Perpetual.

"Supporting NFP leaders through the Fulbright Scholarship over the last ten years has unearthed many outstanding recipients. In a pandemic environment providing an extraordinary sector leader like Rachel the opportunity to build on research in public health is a timely societal contribution," notes Samantha Sayers, CEO of Australian Scholarships Foundation.

COVID-19 has magnified existing challenges in public health and palliative care, especially for countries embroiled in war or disaster. Rachel has over twenty years of experience in clinical practice and undertaking policy, research and advocacy for international development and humanitarian NGOs. As the 2022 Fulbright Scholar, she will work with Johns Hopkins University's Center for Humanitarian Health to build the foundation for future research on palliative care in humanitarian emergencies. She will also work on ways to engage and advocate to a wider humanitarian audience on the importance of palliative care.

Professor James Arvanitakis, Executive Director, Australian-American Fulbright Commission reiterates, "Palliative care is a crucial, yet desperately under-researched aspect of humanitarian crisis response. We are extremely proud to announce Rachel Coghlan, international public health researcher, as the 2022 Fulbright Scholar in Non-Profit Leadership. Her project at the Center for Humanitarian Leadership, Johns Hopkins University, will open up new discussions and generate bilateral collaborations on palliative care with leading humanitarian health researchers and practitioners in both countries."

"I am so honoured to be the recipient of the 2022 Fulbright Professional Scholarship in Non-Profit Leadership," said Rachel. "Both palliative care and humanitarian response are founded on virtues of empathy and compassion - now listening, learning and leadership are needed to create the path where they go hand in hand in practice, and humanitarians understand the art of caring in illness, dying and death. I can't wait to deliberate ideas on the future of palliative care in crisis with some of the best thinkers in humanitarian health research and practice."

The Fulbright Professional Scholarship in Non-Profit Leadership is valued up to $30,000. Applications are now open for the 12th year and will close on 6 July 2022. Australian Fulbright Scholarship candidates are interviewed and selected by panels of experts from academia, government, not-for- profit and professional organisations, and the U.S. Embassy.

For more information and to apply, visit https://www.fulbright.org.au/scholarships/fulbright- professional-scholarship-in-non-profit-leadership/.

