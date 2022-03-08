Perpetual : announces recipient of the 2022 Fulbright Scholarship in Non-Profit Leadership
03/08/2022 | 05:51pm EST
Media Release
Perpetual announces recipient of the 2022 Fulbright Scholarship in
Non-Profit Leadership
9 March 2022
Perpetual is pleased to announce Rachel Coghlan as the recipient of the 2022 Fulbright Professional Scholarship in Non-Profit Leadership (Fulbright Scholarship). Rachel is an international public health researcher, advocate and a Director of Palliative Care Australia. She is currently completing a PhD at the Centre for Humanitarian Leadership, Deakin University.
The Fulbright Scholarship in Non-Profit Leadership supports emerging leaders in the not-for-profit (NFP) sector to undertake research in the United States for three to four months. It is funded by Perpetual and supported by the Australian Scholarships Foundation.
"The Fulbright Scholarship is an invaluable opportunity for NFP sector emerging leaders to pursue research and learning goals that benefit society. Perpetual is extremely proud to support and advance capability building to advance these leaders," says Jane Magor, National Manager, Philanthropy and Non Profit Services at Perpetual.
"Supporting NFP leaders through the Fulbright Scholarship over the last ten years has unearthed many outstanding recipients. In a pandemic environment providing an extraordinary sector leader like Rachel the opportunity to build on research in public health is a timely societal contribution," notes Samantha Sayers, CEO of Australian Scholarships Foundation.
COVID-19 has magnified existing challenges in public health and palliative care, especially for countries embroiled in war or disaster. Rachel has over twenty years of experience in clinical practice and undertaking policy, research and advocacy for international development and humanitarian NGOs. As the 2022 Fulbright Scholar, she will work with Johns Hopkins University's Center for Humanitarian Health to build the foundation for future research on palliative care in humanitarian emergencies. She will also work on ways to engage and advocate to a wider humanitarian audience on the importance of palliative care.
Professor James Arvanitakis, Executive Director, Australian-American Fulbright Commission reiterates, "Palliative care is a crucial, yet desperately under-researched aspect of humanitarian crisis response. We are extremely proud to announce Rachel Coghlan, international public health researcher, as the 2022 Fulbright Scholar in Non-Profit Leadership. Her project at the Center for Humanitarian Leadership, Johns Hopkins University, will open up new discussions and generate bilateral collaborations on palliative care with leading humanitarian health researchers and practitioners in both countries."
"I am so honoured to be the recipient of the 2022 Fulbright Professional Scholarship in Non-Profit Leadership," said Rachel. "Both palliative care and humanitarian response are founded on virtues of empathy and compassion - now listening, learning and leadership are needed to create the path where they go hand in hand in practice, and humanitarians understand the art of caring in illness, dying and death. I can't wait to deliberate ideas on the future of palliative care in crisis with some of the best thinkers in humanitarian health research and practice."
The Fulbright Professional Scholarship in Non-Profit Leadership is valued up to $30,000. Applications are now open for the 12th year and will close on 6 July 2022. Australian Fulbright Scholarship candidates are interviewed and selected by panels of experts from academia, government, not-for- profit and professional organisations, and the U.S. Embassy.
Perpetual is one of Australia's largest managers of philanthropic funds, with $3.7 billion in funds under advice for charitable trusts and endowment funds (as at 31 December 2021). Perpetual is trustee for many charitable trusts and endowments and provides individuals and families with advice on establishing charitable foundations and structured giving programs. Perpetual also assists charities and not-for-profit organisations with investment advice and management.
Perpetual's Philanthropic Services and advice are provided by Perpetual Trustee Company Limited (PTCo), ABN 42 000 001 007, AFSL 236643. This information contains general information only and is not intended to provide advice or take into account personal objectives, financial situation or needs. The information is believed to be accurate at the time of compilation and is provided by PTCo in good faith. To the extent permitted by law, no liability is accepted for any loss or damage as a result of any reliance on this information. PTCo does not warrant the accuracy or completeness of any information included in this document which was contributed by a third party.
About the Australian Scholarships Foundation
Australian Scholarships Foundation is an intermediary organisation that supports investment in NFP sector capability by facilitating access to executive education, training and development scholarships for boards, leaders, and management. Greater investment in the key capability areas of leadership, governance, and management helps drive improvements in individual and organisational performance, which ultimately enables organisations to maximise their social impact.
Australian Scholarships Foundation has funded and facilitated over 4,500 scholarships for the NFP sector over the last 12 years, partnering with over 50 universities and private education providers across Australia. For more information, visit scholarships.org.au
About the Australian-American Fulbright Commission
The Fulbright Program is the flagship foreign exchange scholarship program of the United States of America, aimed at increasing binational research collaboration, cultural understanding, and the exchange of ideas. Born in the aftermath of WWII, the program was established by Senator J. William Fulbright in 1946 with the ethos of turning 'swords into ploughshares', whereby credits from the sale of surplus U.S. war materials were used to fund academic exchanges between host countries and the U.S.
Since its establishment, the Fulbright Program has grown to become the largest educational exchange scholarship program in the world, operating in over 160 countries. In its seventy-year history, more than 370,000 students, academics, and professionals have received Fulbright Scholarships to study, teach, or conduct research, and promote bilateral collaboration and cultural empathy. Since its inception in Australia in 1949, the Fulbright Commission has awarded over 5,000 scholarships, creating a vibrant, dynamic, and interconnected network of Alumni.