Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Perpetual Limited    PPT   AU000000PPT9

PERPETUAL LIMITED

(PPT)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Perpetual : appoints State Street as new custodian and administrator

01/19/2021 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media Release

Perpetual appoints State Street as new custodian and administrator

20 January 2021

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (Perpetual) has appointed State Street Australia Limited, a subsidiary of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) to provide the custodial and fund administration services to Perpetual's asset management business. The appointment is proposed to take effect within the first half of the 2021 calendar year with transition of services to State Street's services to occur in 2021.

State Street will provide core custody, middle office, administration, valuation, accounting and tax reporting services to the funds offered by Perpetual, supporting its asset management business.

The appointment comes after a search to replace Perpetual's current custodian, RBC, who has announced plans to exit the Australian market.

Perpetual Limited's Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Rob Adams said, "In our search for a new custodian and administrator, we were looking for a provider who could offer a high calibre service, as well as a breadth of solutions that were both innovative and customisable to support our strong product offering and our clients. We were also seeking a partner who could align with our growth strategy to expand into new markets. State Street emerged as strong partner demonstrating deep middle office and custodial experience in both domestic and global markets.

"After a thorough review of a number of providers, we believe State Street is a complementary fit for Perpetual, particularly as our business becomes increasingly global in nature. State Street is a truly global and quality provider and their support will be crucial as we continue to grow our capabilities and client offerings over time."

In addition to the back and middle office services, Perpetual will leverage State Street's enterprise data platform to manage data across the investment cycle more seamlessly.

"We are extremely pleased that Perpetual has awarded this mandate to State Street," said Daniel Cheever, Head of State Street Institutional Services for Australia. "This is a further vote of confidence by market leaders in our ability to provide a full suite of solutions. We are deploying an open architecture platform, which will provide critical data and an uplift in custody and fund administration services.

"By utilising State Street's global scale, expertise and technology, Perpetual can streamline their day-to-day operations, better support their clients and focus on innovation and growth."

Mr Adams said Perpetual had enjoyed a strong partnership with RBC over the last 20 years and thanked them for their support.

"We are very appreciative of RBC's commitment over two decades and we wish them well as they exit the market here in Australia.

"Moving ahead, we look forward to working with State Street and making the transition for our business and our clients as smooth as possible."

-ENDS-

For media enquiries, please contact:

Emma Brien

Communications Manager

+61 2 9229 3252 | +61 435 569 331 emma.brien@perpetual.com.au

About Perpetual Limited

Perpetual is a financial services group operating in funds management, financial advisory and trustee services. Our origin as a trustee company, coupled with our strong track record of investment performance, has created our reputation as one of the strongest brands in financial services in Australia. Perpetual Investment Management Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Perpetual Limited.

About State Street

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $38.8 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $3.5 trillion* in assets under management as of December 31, 2020, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 39,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com.

  • Assets under management as of December 31, 2020 includes approximately $75 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Global Advisors are affiliated.

© 2021 State Street Corporation - All Rights Reserved

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Perpetual Limited published this content on 20 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 22:55:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about PERPETUAL LIMITED
05:56pPERPETUAL : appoints State Street as new custodian and administrator
PU
2020PERPETUAL : scholarships open for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander business..
PU
2020PERPETUAL : Investor Day Presentation
PU
2020PERPETUAL : Investor Day Invitation
PU
2020Perpetual Completes Acquisition of 75% Stake in Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & S..
MT
2020PERPETUAL : Completion of acquisition of Barrow Hanley
PU
2020Perpetual Fulfills Conditions to Acquire 75% Stake in Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinn..
MT
2020PERPETUAL : Conditions Satisfied for Barrow Hanley Acquisition
PU
2020PERPETUAL : Appendix 3Y - R Adams
PU
2020PERPETUAL : Appendix 3G
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 618 M 475 M 475 M
Net income 2021 64,7 M 49,8 M 49,8 M
Net Debt 2021 230 M 177 M 177 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,9x
Yield 2021 4,34%
Capitalization 1 991 M 1 532 M 1 532 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,59x
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
Nbr of Employees 999
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart PERPETUAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Perpetual Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERPETUAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 37,69 AUD
Last Close Price 35,65 AUD
Spread / Highest target 27,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,71%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert William Adams Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Anthony D'Aloisio Chairman
Amanda Gazal Chief Operating Officer
Christopher Green Chief Financial Officer
Philip Craig Ueland Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERPETUAL LIMITED2.56%1 518
BLACKROCK, INC.0.86%111 007
UBS GROUP AG7.58%54 050
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)7.38%40 381
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.3.32%35 419
STATE STREET CORPORATION6.05%27 229
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ