Perpetual : Appendix 3Y - I Hammond

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABNPerpetual Limited 86 000 431 827

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Ian Hammond Date of last notice 30 September 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect / Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond ATF Hammond Family Superannuation Fund. Ian Hammond is a director and trustee of the Superannuation Fund. Date of change 5 March 2021 No. of securities held prior to change Direct 2,094 ordinary shares held by Mr Ian Hammond Indirect 7,328 ordinary Shares held in the name of Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond ATF Trustee for Hammond Family Superannuation Fund Interests disclosed voluntarily: 133,660.062 units in Perpetual Wholesale Geared Australian Share Fund held in the name of Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane

Hammond ATF Trustee for Hammond Family Superannuation Fund 252,942.260 units in Perpetual Wholesale Industrial Share Fund held in the name of Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond ATF for Hammond Family Superannuation Fund 152,590.6 units in Eley Griffiths Group Small Companies Fund held by Mr I Hammond & Mrs J Hammond ATF Hammond Family Superannuation Fund. Ian Hammond is a director and trustee of the Superannuation Fund. Class Ordinary Shares Number acquired Indirect 3,300 ordinary shares held in the name of Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond ATF Hammond Family Superannuation Fund Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Indirect 1,892 ordinary shares at $30.7000 per share 108 ordinary shares at $30.6800 per share 347 ordinary shares at $30.7500 per share 90 ordinary shares at $30.7600 per share 20 ordinary shares at $30.7250 per share 75 ordinary shares at $30.7400 per share 162 ordinary shares at $30.7800 per share 171 ordinary shares at $30.7700 per share 213 ordinary shares at $30.7900 per share 222 ordinary shares at $30.7350 per share No. of securities held after change Direct 2,094 ordinary shares held by Mr Ian Hammond Indirect 10,628 ordinary Shares held in the name of Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond ATF Trustee for Hammond Family Superannuation Fund Interests disclosed voluntarily: 133,660.062 units in Perpetual Wholesale Geared Australian Share Fund held in the name of Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane

Hammond ATF Trustee for Hammond Family Superannuation Fund 252,942.260 units in Perpetual Wholesale Industrial Share Fund held in the name of Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond ATF for Hammond Family Superannuation Fund 152,590.6 units in Eley Griffiths Group Small Companies Fund held by Mr I Hammond & Mrs J Hammond ATF Hammond Family Superannuation Fund. Ian Hammond is a director and trustee of the Superannuation Fund. Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back On market purchase

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract Not applicable Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? Not applicable If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? Not applicable If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? Not applicable

