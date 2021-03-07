Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Perpetual Limited    PPT   AU000000PPT9

PERPETUAL LIMITED

(PPT)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/05
30.26 AUD   -2.39%
05:13pPERPETUAL  : Appendix 3Y - I Hammond
PU
03/04PERPETUAL  : PCI Investor Presentation 5 March 2021
PU
03/04PERPETUAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Perpetual : Appendix 3Y - I Hammond

03/07/2021 | 05:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABNPerpetual Limited 86 000 431 827

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Ian Hammond

Date of last notice

30 September 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect / Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond ATF Hammond Family Superannuation Fund. Ian Hammond is a director and trustee of the Superannuation Fund.

Date of change

5 March 2021

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct

2,094 ordinary shares held by Mr Ian Hammond

Indirect

7,328 ordinary Shares held in the name of Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond ATF Trustee for Hammond Family Superannuation Fund

Interests disclosed voluntarily:

133,660.062 units in Perpetual Wholesale Geared Australian Share Fund held in the name of Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Hammond ATF Trustee for Hammond Family Superannuation Fund

252,942.260 units in Perpetual Wholesale Industrial Share Fund held in the name of Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond ATF for Hammond Family Superannuation Fund 152,590.6 units in Eley Griffiths Group Small Companies Fund held by Mr I Hammond & Mrs J Hammond ATF Hammond Family Superannuation Fund. Ian Hammond is a director and trustee of the Superannuation Fund.

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

Indirect 3,300 ordinary shares held in the name of Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond ATF Hammond Family Superannuation Fund

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Indirect

1,892 ordinary shares at $30.7000 per share

108 ordinary shares at $30.6800 per share

347 ordinary shares at $30.7500 per share

90 ordinary shares at $30.7600 per share

20 ordinary shares at $30.7250 per share

75 ordinary shares at $30.7400 per share

162 ordinary shares at $30.7800 per share

171 ordinary shares at $30.7700 per share

213 ordinary shares at $30.7900 per share

222 ordinary shares at $30.7350 per share

No. of securities held after change

Direct

2,094 ordinary shares held by Mr Ian Hammond

Indirect

10,628 ordinary Shares held in the name of Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond ATF Trustee for Hammond Family Superannuation Fund

Interests disclosed voluntarily:

133,660.062 units in Perpetual Wholesale Geared Australian Share Fund held in the name of Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Hammond ATF Trustee for Hammond Family Superannuation Fund

252,942.260 units in Perpetual Wholesale Industrial Share Fund held in the name of Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond ATF for Hammond Family Superannuation Fund 152,590.6 units in Eley Griffiths Group Small Companies Fund held by Mr I Hammond & Mrs J Hammond ATF Hammond Family Superannuation Fund. Ian Hammond is a director and trustee of the Superannuation Fund.

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On market purchase

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

Not applicable

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

Not applicable

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

Not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 4

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Perpetual Limited published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2021 22:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PERPETUAL LIMITED
05:13pPERPETUAL  : Appendix 3Y - I Hammond
PU
03/04PERPETUAL  : PCI Investor Presentation 5 March 2021
PU
03/04PERPETUAL LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/02PERPETUAL  : Appendix 3Y - N Fox
PU
03/01PERPETUAL  : Dividend/Distribution - PCI
PU
03/01PERPETUAL  : Revised Daily Net Tangible Asset Statement for 25 Feb 2021
PU
02/23PERPETUAL  : Appendix 3Y - Greg Cooper
PU
02/23PERPETUAL  : Appendix 3Y - Fiona Trafford-Walker
PU
02/17PERPETUAL  : Net Profit Falls 43% in Fiscal H1; Shares Slide 5%
MT
02/17PERPETUAL  : 1H21 Financial Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 623 M 479 M 479 M
Net income 2021 70,8 M 54,4 M 54,4 M
Net Debt 2021 126 M 96,5 M 96,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,9x
Yield 2021 5,71%
Capitalization 1 697 M 1 299 M 1 304 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,93x
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 999
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart PERPETUAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Perpetual Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERPETUAL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 36,28 AUD
Last Close Price 30,26 AUD
Spread / Highest target 46,4%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert William Adams Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Christopher Green Chief Financial Officer
Anthony D'Aloisio Chairman
Amanda Gazal Chief Operating Officer
Philip Craig Ueland Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERPETUAL LIMITED-12.95%1 299
BLACKROCK, INC.-5.31%107 192
UBS GROUP AG15.84%54 728
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)5.47%39 569
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC.12.02%39 366
STATE STREET CORPORATION9.12%27 939
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ