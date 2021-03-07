Perpetual : Appendix 3Y - I Hammond

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
ABNPerpetual Limited 86 000 431 827
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Ian Hammond
Date of last notice
30 September 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect / Direct
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond ATF Hammond Family Superannuation Fund. Ian Hammond is a director and trustee of the Superannuation Fund.
Date of change
5 March 2021
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct
2,094 ordinary shares held by Mr Ian Hammond
Indirect
7,328 ordinary Shares held in the name of Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond ATF Trustee for Hammond Family Superannuation Fund
Interests disclosed voluntarily:
133,660.062 units in Perpetual Wholesale Geared Australian Share Fund held in the name of Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane
Hammond ATF Trustee for Hammond Family Superannuation Fund
252,942.260 units in Perpetual Wholesale Industrial Share Fund held in the name of Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond ATF for Hammond Family Superannuation Fund 152,590.6 units in Eley Griffiths Group Small Companies Fund held by Mr I Hammond & Mrs J Hammond ATF Hammond Family Superannuation Fund. Ian Hammond is a director and trustee of the Superannuation Fund.
Class
Ordinary Shares
Number acquired
Indirect 3,300 ordinary shares held in the name of Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond ATF Hammond Family Superannuation Fund
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
Indirect
1,892 ordinary shares at $30.7000 per share
108 ordinary shares at $30.6800 per share
347 ordinary shares at $30.7500 per share
90 ordinary shares at $30.7600 per share
20 ordinary shares at $30.7250 per share
75 ordinary shares at $30.7400 per share
162 ordinary shares at $30.7800 per share
171 ordinary shares at $30.7700 per share
213 ordinary shares at $30.7900 per share
222 ordinary shares at $30.7350 per share
No. of securities held after change
Direct
2,094 ordinary shares held by Mr Ian Hammond
Indirect
10,628 ordinary Shares held in the name of Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond ATF Trustee for Hammond Family Superannuation Fund
Interests disclosed voluntarily:
133,660.062 units in Perpetual Wholesale Geared Australian Share Fund held in the name of Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane
Hammond ATF Trustee for Hammond Family Superannuation Fund
252,942.260 units in Perpetual Wholesale Industrial Share Fund held in the name of Mr Ian Hammond & Mrs Jane Hammond ATF for Hammond Family Superannuation Fund 152,590.6 units in Eley Griffiths Group Small Companies Fund held by Mr I Hammond & Mrs J Hammond ATF Hammond Family Superannuation Fund. Ian Hammond is a director and trustee of the Superannuation Fund.
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
On market purchase
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Not applicable
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
Not applicable
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
Not applicable
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
Not applicable
