Perpetual Resources : Sampling of high purity white sand zones underway at Beharra

ASX RELEASE 15th February 2022 ASX: PEC

Sampling Underway for Bulk Metallurgical Test Work Targeting Multiple Zones within White Sand Horizon HIGHLIGHTS: Sampling program scheduled for completion this week targeting multiple zones within the Beharra white sand horizon, with samples being prepared for delivery to IHC Mining.

A total of four domains have been subject to separate bulk sampling activities, providing comprehensive data set for detailed analysis of impurity profile changes with depth.

Testing is targeting identification of a very high grade and low impurity zone within the Beharra White sand sequence, consistent with prior desktop analysis of recent drill results.

Successful confirmation of a low impurity horizon has potential to position Perpetual as a leading new supply source within the fastest growing low impurity Asian silica sand markets.

Laboratory results anticipated to be received in the June quarter

Perpetual Resources Limited (" Perpetual " or " the Company ")

(ASX: PEC) is pleased to announce that the sampling program looking to identify and confirm the chemical characteristics of the distinct horizons within the Beharra white sand sequence is due for completion this week, with samples being prepared for delivery to IHC Mining (recently renamed from IHC Robbins) in Brisbane who will undertake the bulk metallurgical testing program.

A total of four separate bulk samples have been prepared, representing a total of approximately 4 tonnes of drill sample (approximately 1 tonne per zone), with samples taken from the drill program completed in August 2021.

The aim of this bulk metallurgical test program is to individually identify the chemical composition and end product specifications from the various zones identified within the Beharra white sand sequence. Previous analysis of drill data suggests potential for a very low impurity horizon that may be amendable to selective mining and processing to deliver an extremely high-quality end product for the high value ultra-clear glass markets in Asia. 1 of 9

use only Figure 1 - Images from white sand sampling program targeting multiple zones within Beharra white sand sequence personal Background to Bulk Sampling Efforts Initial metallurgical analysis at Beharra commenced on a comingled white and yellow sand feedstock, with an aim of determining the end product specifications if the Beharra orebody was processed without any selectivity. This was seen as a prudent first step in analysing the Beharra project, to be used as a baseline to assess all other future end product analysis. Representative bulk metallurgical test results for the comingled white and yellow feedstock were confirmed as the following (for additional information, please see ASX announcement dated 29th January 2021, titled, "Exceptional Metallurgical Test Results - Beharra"); Beharra Comingled Sand SiO Fe O ppm Al O ppm TiO ppm Mass Yield For 2 2 3 2 3 2 Beharra Special AFS #46 99.6% 280 1825 375 68% Beharra Premium AFS #44 99.6% 276 1789 369 #46 & #27 combined Beharra Special AFS #27 99.7% 235 1405 300 6% Figure 2 - Results of January 2021 bulk metallurgical test work which assessed a comingled white and yellow sand feedstock These metallurgical test results were used as the foundation for the preparation of the Beharra Pre- Feasibility Study (Beharra PFS), which was released in March 2021 (please see ASX announcement dated 17th March 2021, titled, "Maiden Ore Reserve and Outstanding Beharra PFS Result Update"). Subsequent to these results and the Beharra PFS, Perpetual then sought to confirm the end product specifications under a selective white sand mining and processing scenario. 2 of 9

Perpetual undertook an 86-hole air core drilling program, the results of which were announced in August 2021 (for additional information, please see ASX announcement dated 30th August 2021, titled, "Phase 3 Air Core Infill Drilling Results - Beharra"). The drill samples collected from this drilling program were utilised for the preparation of a bulk representative metallurgical testing program that excluded yellow sand, with the following results confirmed (for additional information, please see ASX announcement dated 2nd December 2021, titled, "Beharra Test Work Confirms Exceptional White Sand Impurities"); only Beharra White Sand Only SiO 2 Fe O 3 ppm Al O 3 ppm TiO 2 ppm Mass 2 2 Beharra Special White 99.6% 173 1986 342 100% Beharra Premium White Coarse 99.6% 160 1620 290 14% use Beharra Premium White Fine 99.6% 175 2045 350 86% Figure 3 - Results of December 2021 bulk metallurgical test work which targeted the white sand only horizon at Beharra While the impurity reductions confirmed by the white sand only test results were compelling, demonstrating a reduction in the key impurity Fe2O3 of almost 40%, further analysis showed that the bulk sampling process had led to the inclusion of significant levels of the grey sand horizon (22% of all samples included were from the grey horizon), which sits adjacent to the water table and is unlikely to be mined by Perpetual. Beharra Sub-Domains Number of samples Proportion SiO Fe O AL O LOI 2 2 3 2 3 Yellow 12 2% 99.15 0.08 0.22 0.3 White Upper 305 42% 99.04 0.13 0.28 0.19 White Lower 244 34% 98.30 0.21 0.61 0.24 Grey Pod 1 0% 98.80 0.18 0.28 0.29 Grey 159 22% 93.10 0.33 4.05 1.35 Total 721 100% 97.48 0.2 1.22 0.47 personal Note: Table is indicative only, with all calculations based on an arithmetic average of included drill holes only Figure 4 - Indicative analysis of the samples that were selected to comprise the bulk sample in the most recent metallurgical test work at Beharra It is believed that the inclusion of this grey sand has increased the overall impurity profile of the white For sand bulk metallurgical test results, leading to a higher level of impurities reported than would potentially therwise be the case if this grey sand was not included. The grey horizon introduced an elevated level of feldspar to the bulk sample which cannot readily be removed using the proposed metallurgical stages. This contributed to higher levels of Al2O3 and K2O and commensurately lower SiO2 grade in the bulk sample results. Potential to use the presence of feldspar in the lower grey domains could provide some market access where feldspar is incorporated as a flux. Additional analysis also revealed that the impurity profile within the Beharra white sand sequence demonstrated distinct geological sub-domains, with potential for chemical and lithological/mineralogical zonation between an upper and lower sub-unit. The upper unit appeared to contain a higher SiO2 content and a lower impurity profile. 3 of 9

Figure 5 - Cross Section C022-C025 showing interpreted domains within the Beharra white sand sequence, and the composites used for the metallurgical testing as reported herein onlyuse personalThe focus of the current bulk sampling and testing program has been to extract bulk representative samples from each of the identified sub-domains. These include; Yellow sand horizon, Upper White sand horizon, Lower White sand horizon, and the Grey Sand horizon. The Grey horizon has been further divided into Grey sand above the water table and Grey sand below the water table. The aim of Fortesting these separate sand horizons (sub domains), is to accurately determine whether selective mining and processing of these sub domains can deliver distinct end product characteristics, ideally with one horizon (thought to be the upper white horizon) containing a very low impurity profile that might position Beharra end product as a premium low iron silica sand that could target the fast-growing ultra- clear glass markets in Asia. 4 of 9