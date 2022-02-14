Log in
Perpetual Resources : Sampling of high purity white sand zones underway at Beharra

02/14/2022
ASX RELEASE

15th February 2022

ASX: PEC

----------------------

CORPORATE

onlyDIRECTORY Executive Chairman Julian Babarczy

Managing Director

Robert Benussi

Non-Executive Director useBrett Grosvenor

Company Secretary Nicholas Katris

----------------------

PROJECTS

Beharra Silica Sands personalArrowsmith West

Sargon Hub

Eneabba Hub

----------------------

CONTACT

223 Liverpool Street Darlinghurst NSW 2010

Robert Benussi

+61 410 415 335

ForWe wish to acknowledge the Traditional Custodians of the

land (Yamatji Southern

Regional) on which we are

developing the Beharra

Project, and pay our respects to their Elders past, present and emerging.

Sampling Underway for Bulk Metallurgical Test Work Targeting Multiple Zones within White Sand Horizon

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Sampling program scheduled for completion this week targeting multiple zones within the Beharra white sand horizon, with samples being prepared for delivery to IHC Mining.
  • A total of four domains have been subject to separate bulk sampling activities, providing comprehensive data set for detailed analysis of impurity profile changes with depth.
  • Testing is targeting identification of a very high grade and low impurity zone within the Beharra White sand sequence, consistent with prior desktop analysis of recent drill results.
  • Successful confirmation of a low impurity horizon has potential to position Perpetual as a leading new supply source within the fastest growing low impurity Asian silica sand markets.
  • Laboratory results anticipated to be received in the June quarter
    Perpetual Resources Limited ("Perpetual" or "the Company")
    (ASX: PEC) is pleased to announce that the sampling program looking to identify and confirm the chemical characteristics of the distinct horizons within the Beharra white sand sequence is due for completion this week, with samples being prepared for delivery to IHC Mining (recently renamed from IHC Robbins) in Brisbane who will undertake the bulk metallurgical testing program.
    A total of four separate bulk samples have been prepared, representing a total of approximately 4 tonnes of drill sample (approximately 1 tonne per zone), with samples taken from the drill program completed in August 2021.
    The aim of this bulk metallurgical test program is to individually identify the chemical composition and end product specifications from the various zones identified within the Beharra white sand sequence. Previous analysis of drill data suggests potential for a very low impurity horizon that may be amendable to selective mining and processing to deliver an extremely high-quality end product for the high value ultra-clear glass markets in Asia.

1 of 9

use only

Figure 1 - Images from white sand sampling program targeting multiple zones within Beharra

white sand sequence

personal

Background to Bulk Sampling Efforts

Initial metallurgical analysis at Beharra commenced on a comingled white and yellow sand feedstock, with an aim of determining the end product specifications if the Beharra orebody was processed without any selectivity. This was seen as a prudent first step in analysing the Beharra project, to be used as a baseline to assess all other future end product analysis. Representative bulk metallurgical test results for the comingled white and yellow feedstock were confirmed as the following (for additional information, please see ASX announcement dated 29th January 2021, titled, "Exceptional Metallurgical Test Results - Beharra");

Beharra Comingled Sand

SiO

Fe O ppm

Al O ppm

TiO ppm

Mass Yield

For

2

2

3

2

3

2

Beharra Special AFS #46

99.6%

280

1825

375

68%

Beharra Premium AFS #44

99.6%

276

1789

369

#46 & #27 combined

Beharra Special AFS #27

99.7%

235

1405

300

6%

Figure 2 - Results of January 2021 bulk metallurgical test work which assessed a comingled

white and yellow sand feedstock

These metallurgical test results were used as the foundation for the preparation of the Beharra Pre- Feasibility Study (Beharra PFS), which was released in March 2021 (please see ASX announcement dated 17th March 2021, titled, "Maiden Ore Reserve and Outstanding Beharra PFS Result Update").

Subsequent to these results and the Beharra PFS, Perpetual then sought to confirm the end product specifications under a selective white sand mining and processing scenario.

2 of 9

Perpetual undertook an 86-hole air core drilling program, the results of which were announced in August 2021 (for additional information, please see ASX announcement dated 30th August 2021, titled, "Phase 3 Air Core Infill Drilling Results - Beharra"). The drill samples collected from this drilling program were utilised for the preparation of a bulk representative metallurgical testing program that excluded yellow sand, with the following results confirmed (for additional information, please see ASX announcement dated 2nd December 2021, titled, "Beharra Test Work Confirms Exceptional White Sand Impurities");

only

Beharra White Sand Only

SiO

2

Fe O

3

ppm Al

O

3

ppm

TiO

2

ppm

Mass

2

2

Beharra Special White

99.6%

173

1986

342

100%

Beharra Premium White Coarse

99.6%

160

1620

290

14%

use

Beharra Premium White Fine

99.6%

175

2045

350

86%

Figure 3 - Results of December 2021 bulk metallurgical test work which targeted the white

sand only horizon at Beharra

While the impurity reductions confirmed by the white sand only test results were compelling,

demonstrating a reduction in the key impurity Fe2O3 of almost 40%, further analysis showed that the bulk sampling process had led to the inclusion of significant levels of the grey sand horizon (22% of all samples included were from the grey horizon), which sits adjacent to the water table and is unlikely to be mined by Perpetual.

Beharra Sub-Domains

Number of samples

Proportion

SiO

Fe O

AL O

LOI

2

2

3

2

3

Yellow

12

2%

99.15

0.08

0.22

0.3

White Upper

305

42%

99.04

0.13

0.28

0.19

White Lower

244

34%

98.30

0.21

0.61

0.24

Grey Pod

1

0%

98.80

0.18

0.28

0.29

Grey

159

22%

93.10

0.33

4.05

1.35

Total

721

100%

97.48

0.2

1.22

0.47

personal

Note: Table is indicative only, with all calculations based on an arithmetic average of included drill holes only

Figure 4 - Indicative analysis of the samples that were selected to comprise the bulk

sample in the most recent metallurgical test work at Beharra

It is believed that the inclusion of this grey sand has increased the overall impurity profile of the white

For

sand bulk metallurgical test results, leading to a higher level of impurities reported than would potentially therwise be the case if this grey sand was not included. The grey horizon introduced an elevated level of feldspar to the bulk sample which cannot readily be removed using the proposed metallurgical stages. This contributed to higher levels of Al2O3 and K2O and commensurately lower SiO2 grade in the bulk sample results. Potential to use the presence of feldspar in the lower grey domains could provide

some market access where feldspar is incorporated as a flux.

Additional analysis also revealed that the impurity profile within the Beharra white sand sequence demonstrated distinct geological sub-domains, with potential for chemical and lithological/mineralogical zonation between an upper and lower sub-unit. The upper unit appeared to contain a higher SiO2 content and a lower impurity profile.

3 of 9

Figure 5 - Cross Section C022-C025showing interpreted domains within the Beharra white sand sequence, and the composites used for the metallurgical testing as reported herein

onlyuse

personalThe focus of the current bulk sampling and testing program has been to extract bulk representative samples from each of the identified sub-domains. These include; Yellow sand horizon, Upper White

sand horizon, Lower White sand horizon, and the Grey Sand horizon. The Grey horizon has been further divided into Grey sand above the water table and Grey sand below the water table. The aim of Fortesting these separate sand horizons (sub domains), is to accurately determine whether selective mining and processing of these sub domains can deliver distinct end product characteristics, ideally with one horizon (thought to be the upper white horizon) containing a very low impurity profile that might position Beharra end product as a premium low iron silica sand that could target the fast-growing ultra-

clear glass markets in Asia.

4 of 9

use only

Figure 6 - Images of production scale equipment at IHC Mining that will be utilised for

Perpetual's upcoming bulk metallurgical test work. Images are: spiral testing unit on left, wet

high intensity magnetic separator on the right

personal

Sampling Process Undertaken in Recent Program

The drill samples totalling 1,145 bags for a total weight of 6,288kg were transported from the Company's store in Dongara, Western Australia to a warehouse in the Gold Coast, Queensland located about 30km from IHC Mining testing facility. The samples were to be prepared for proposed white sand only testing and to provide representative samples from all geological domains for particle size distribution (PSD) analyses.

ForThe sample preparation process involved checking the sample number on the bag with the sample ticket that was placed in the bag when the sample was collected from the drill rig cyclone and then allocating the sample to a selected domain. Approximately three quarters of the sample was removed by either riffle splitting, spearing, or quartering and placed in the appropriate bulker sample bag being either yellow, upper white, lower white, and grey above and grey below the water table. The remaining sample was then either placed in its original drill sample bag for storage or further sub-sampled for collection for PSD requirements.

5 of 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Perpetual Resources Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 21:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
