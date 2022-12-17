Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Perpetual Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEC   AU000000PEC9

PERPETUAL RESOURCES LIMITED

(PEC)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:58 2022-12-15 pm EST
0.0180 AUD   -10.00%
10:01aPerpetual Resources upgrades silica sand MRE at Beharra
AQ
12/14Perpetual Resources Limited Announces Results of an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for its Beharra High Grade Silica Sand Project in Western Australia
CI
12/01Perpetual Resources Secures R&D Tax Rebate for FY22
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Perpetual Resources upgrades silica sand MRE at Beharra

12/17/2022 | 10:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Perpetual Resources Ltd
Perpetual Resources upgrades silica sand MRE at Beharra

17.12.2022 / 16:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg
Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

17.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Perpetual Resources Ltd
United States
ISIN: AU000000PEC9
EQS News ID: 1515841

 
End of News EQS News Service

1515841  17.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1515841&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about PERPETUAL RESOURCES LIMITED
10:01aPerpetual Resources upgrades silica sand MRE at Beharra
AQ
12/14Perpetual Resources Limited Announces Results of an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate f..
CI
12/01Perpetual Resources Secures R&D Tax Rebate for FY22
MT
11/22Perpetual Resources Limited Provides Update on the Beharra Environmental Approvals Proc..
CI
09/23Perpetual Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2..
CI
09/08Perpetual Resources Completes $1.1 Million Placement
MT
09/05Perpetual Resources Limited Announces Change of Company Address and Registered Office
CI
08/24Perpetual Resources Limited Provides Details of Petrographic and Photomicrograph Analys..
CI
08/14Perpetual Resources Limited Announces the Finalization of the White Sand Sub-Domain Tes..
CI
08/04Perpetual Resources Completes Reconnaissance Auger Drilling at Beharra Project; Shares ..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,00  0,00  0,00 
Net income 2022 -1,68 M -1,12 M -1,12 M
Net cash 2022 1,13 M 0,75 M 0,75 M
P/E ratio 2022 -12,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,82 M 6,57 M 6,57 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 91 066 963 636x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,5%
Chart PERPETUAL RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Perpetual Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert John Benussi Managing Director & Director
Julian Michael Babarczy Executive Chairman
Brett Grosvenor Non-Executive Director
Nicholas Katris Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERPETUAL RESOURCES LIMITED-80.00%7
HOLCIM LTD0.92%30 577
CRH PLC-18.68%28 721
ULTRATECH CEMENT LIMITED-7.60%24 445
VULCAN MATERIALS COMPANY-14.65%23 547
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-25.42%21 855