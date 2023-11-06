INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAAKindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e

Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the

emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não

Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Perrigo Co

Patrocinado da Perrigo Co PLC, código ISIN

PLC (Company), ISIN BRP1RGBDR007, hereby

BRP1RGBDR007, informa que foi aprovado em

informs that on 02/11/2023, the Company

02/11/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no

approved a Dividendos of USD 0,273000000 per

valor de USD 0,273000000, que considerando a

share.

taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,891 -

Considering the FX Rate of 4,891 - 03/11/2023,

03/11/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$

BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the

0,96792 por BDR.

preliminary value of R$ 0,96792 per BDR.

O evento será pago no dia 26/12/2023, aos titulares de BDRs em 29/11/2023.

O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 30/11/2023 até 01/12/2023.

Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 25% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.

The payment will be completed on 26/12/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 29/11/2023.

Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 30/11/2023 to 01/12/2023.

PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 25% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Perrigo Company plc published this content on 06 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2023 15:32:48 UTC.