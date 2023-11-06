Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAAKindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY
O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the
emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não
Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Perrigo Co
Patrocinado da Perrigo Co PLC, código ISIN
PLC (Company), ISIN BRP1RGBDR007, hereby
BRP1RGBDR007, informa que foi aprovado em
informs that on 02/11/2023, the Company
02/11/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no
approved a Dividendos of USD 0,273000000 per
valor de USD 0,273000000, que considerando a
share.
taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,891 -
Considering the FX Rate of 4,891 - 03/11/2023,
03/11/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$
BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the
0,96792 por BDR.
preliminary value of R$ 0,96792 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 26/12/2023, aos titulares de BDRs em 29/11/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 30/11/2023 até 01/12/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 25% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
The payment will be completed on 26/12/2023, to entitled BDR Shareholders on 29/11/2023.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 30/11/2023 to 01/12/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 25% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Disclaimer
Perrigo Company plc published this content on 06 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2023 15:32:48 UTC.
Perrigo Company plc is an Ireland-based provider of over the counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that are designed to enhance individual well-being. The Company's segments include Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI). The CSCA segment comprises its consumer self-care business (OTC, infant formula, and oral care categories, and contract manufacturing) in the United States and Canada, including the HRA Pharma self-care business (Women's Health and Skin-Care categories) in the United States and Canada. The CSCI segment comprises its consumer self-care business in Europe and Australia, which are primarily branded, its store brand business in the United Kingdom and parts of Europe and Asia and includes the HRA Pharma self-care business (Women's Health, Skin-Care and Rare-Disease categories) in Europe. Its product categories include Upper Respiratory, Pain and Sleep-Aids, Skincare and Personal Hygiene, Digestive Health, Nutrition and others.