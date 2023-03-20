Advanced search
01:44pPerrigo Recalls Baby Formula Due to Possible Contamination
DJ
03/18Nestlé Good Start Soothe Infant Formula recalled for potential bacteria contamination
AQ
03/15Transcript : Perrigo Company plc Presents at UBS 12th Annual Global Consumer and Retail Conference, Mar-15-2023 03:00 PM
CI
Perrigo Recalls Baby Formula Due to Possible Contamination

03/20/2023 | 01:44pm EDT
By Colin Kellaher


Perrigo Co. is recalling several batches of Gerber brand baby formula due to the possible presence of a common bacteria.

The Dublin-based company said the recall involves certain lots of Gerber Good Start SoothePro powdered formula that were made in January at its plant in Eau Claire, Wis.

Perrigo said it is recalling the formula out of an abundance of caution due to the potential presence of Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacteria commonly found in the environment that causes no symptoms in most people but can lead to poor feeding, excessive crying or low energy in premature infants, infants under 2 months of age or infants with weakened immune systems.

Perrigo said no distributed product has tested positive for the presence of the bacteria, and that no adverse events have been reported.

The company said the recall doesn't affect any other products made at the Eau Claire plant, which it acquired last year from Nestle, or any other of its other facilities.

The Perrigo recall comes on the heels of last year's baby formula shortage sparked by supply-chain problems and the shutdown of a major Abbott Laboratories plant due to bacterial contamination.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-20-23 1343ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBOTT LABORATORIES 0.80% 97.72 Delayed Quote.-11.64%
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC 0.48% 34.82 Delayed Quote.1.99%
