Perrigo to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8, 2022

10/25/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO), a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The Company will also host a conference call beginning at 8:30 A.M. (EST).

The conference call will be available live via webcast to interested parties in the investor relations section of the Perrigo website at http://perrigo.investorroom.com/events-webcasts or by phone at 888-317-6003, International 412-317-6061, and reference ID # 8518983. A taped replay of the call will be available beginning at approximately 12:00 P.M. (EST) Tuesday, November 8, until midnight Tuesday, November 15, 2022. To listen to the replay, dial 877-344-7529, International 412-317-0088, and use access code 7261267.

About Perrigo 

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) is a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. Visit Perrigo online at www.perrigo.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements." These statements include statements regarding the expected timing of the release of financial data and relate to future events or the Company's future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made only as of the date hereof; if the timing of the earnings release or the manner of accessing the conference call should change in any material respect, the Company will make a further announcement.

Investor Contact

Bradley Joseph, Vice President, Global Investor Relations & Corporate Communications; (269) 686-3373; E-mail: bradley.joseph@perrigo.com

Nicholas Gallagher, Senior Manager, Global Investor Relations & Corporate Communications; (269) 686-3238, E-mail: nicholas.gallagher@perrigo.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perrigo-to-release-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-november-8-2022-301659199.html

