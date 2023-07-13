STORY: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the first over-the-counter contraceptive pill, paving the way for millions of Americans to purchase birth control without a prescription.

The drug is called Opill, and it's a daily contraceptive pill made by pharmaceutical firm Perrigo first approved for prescription use in 1973.

But starting next year, women will able to purchase Opill in stores and online without first seeing a doctor.

The FDA's approval comes as more states are moving to ban abortion following last year's Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade.

In May, a panel of FDA advisers had voted unanimously in favor of Opill's over-the-counter sale. They said more women were likely to be harmed by an unplanned or unwanted pregnancy than the drug's side effects.

But critics, like the National Catholic Bioethics Center, argue doctors should be involved in health decisions, especially for teenagers.

Opill, also known as a "minipill," uses a form of the progesterone hormone and does not contain the hormone estrogen... unlike combination contraceptive drugs. Women are advised to take Opill around the same time every day, in order to avoid unwanted pregnancy.