  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Perrigo Company plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRGO   IE00BGH1M568

PERRIGO COMPANY PLC

(PRGO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:09 2022-09-12 am EDT
40.37 USD   +3.12%
10:48aPerrigo Says FDA to Review Oral Contraceptive Pill for Over-the-Counter Use in November
MT
10:45aU.S. FDA to review Perrigo's birth control pill for OTC use in November
RE
09:34aPerrigo announces joint fda advisory committee to review opill® daily oral contraceptive for over-the-counter (otc) use
PR
U.S. FDA to review Perrigo's birth control pill for OTC use in November

09/12/2022 | 10:45am EDT
The headquarters of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is shown in Silver Spring near Washington

(Reuters) - Perrigo Co Plc said on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had scheduled a meeting of external experts on Nov. 18 to review the application of its daily birth control pill for over-the-counter (OTC) use.

The drugmaker's unit, HRA Pharma, in July submitted an application to the health regulator seeking to make its prescription contraceptive drug, Opill, an over-the-counter pill.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in June to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, the spotlight has been on contraception access.

Abortion rights activists have stepped up calls to make mifepristone, which, in combination with misoprostol, induces an abortion up to 10 weeks into a pregnancy, available without a prescription.

Opill, a non-estrogen contraceptive, has been used with prescription since its approval in 1973. If the FDA approves HRA Pharma's application, Opill would become the first daily OTC birth-control pill in the United States.

HRA said in July it was expecting a decision from the FDA in the first half of 2023.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 540 M - -
Net income 2022 -111 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 689 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -47,7x
Yield 2022 2,76%
Capitalization 5 270 M 5 270 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
EV / Sales 2023 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 9 900
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart PERRIGO COMPANY PLC
Duration : Period :
Perrigo Company plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERRIGO COMPANY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 39,15 $
Average target price 51,50 $
Spread / Average Target 31,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Murray S. Kessler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eduardo Guarita Bezerra Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Orlando D. Ashford Chairman
Thomas M. Farrington Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Grainne Quinn Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERRIGO COMPANY PLC0.64%5 270
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.13%435 681
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY15.02%301 871
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.47%277 371
PFIZER, INC.-18.98%268 495
ABBVIE INC.4.45%250 044