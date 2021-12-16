Perrot Duval S A : 0750_-RAPPORT SEMESTRIEL DE GESTION DE L'EXERCICE 2021/2022

ACTIVITIES

On 6 January 2020, Perrot Duval Holding S.A. sold its investments in Infranor Holding S.A. and its subsidia- ries, which were active in the field of automation of movements. Since then, the Board of Directors and the Group management have been working to redefine a vision and a strategy for the Perrot Duval Group. The Group aims to be solid, dynamic, profitable and active in future-oriented market niches. Its growth will be both organic and through acquisitions.

In the course of 2021, Perrot Duval Holding S.A. has oriented its investments as follows:

the automation of processes used in the manufacture of chemical and pharmaceutical pro- ducts. This is the domain of the subsidiary Füll Process S.A., 100% owned since April 2021 (86% of consolidated sales as of 31 October 2021).

The Füll Group provides fully automated systems and components for dispensing and safety that improve or simplify certain manufacturing processes for chemicals - such as paints, printing inks, food and cosmetics - and pharmaceuticals. As of March 2021, its products and services address both production and laboratory applications (see page 5),

the decorative cosmetic chemistry , more par- ticularly in the field of nail gels and lacquers. This is the core business of the 100% owned subsidiary

Polystone Holding S.A. which acquired two companies in Germany and France on 1 October

2021 (14% of consolidated sales as of 31 October

2021).

Polystone products are mainly intended for international wholesalers, but also for professional studios. The continuous development and adaptation of the products meet the high quality requirements of this industry (see page 6).