Perrot Duval S A : 0750_-RAPPORT SEMESTRIEL DE GESTION DE L'EXERCICE 2021/2022
12/16/2021 | 03:19am EST
Perrot Duval Holding S.A.
HALF-YEAR REPORT 2021/22 (FROM 1 MAY TO 31 OCTOBER 2021)
Half-year report 2021/22
CONTENTS
KEY FIGURES
REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
9 EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR SHAREHOLDERS
10 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
17ADDRESSES
Half-year report 2021/22
KEY FIGURES
KEY FIGURES
CHF 1,000
1st half-year
1st half-year
21/22
20/21
Order intake
5,065
4,455
Change versus previous year
13.7%
-79.9%
Net sales
6,065
1,309
Change versus previous year
363.6%
-93.7%
Gross margin
73.6%
73.6%
EBITDA
-67
-1,552
as % of net sales
-1.1%
-118.6%
Depreciation and amortisation
-355
-114
EBIT
-423
-1,666
as % of net sales
-7.0%
-127.3%
Net profit/(loss) with minority interest
-696
-1,764
as % of sales (with minority interest)
-11.5%
-134.8%
31.10.21
31.10.20
Total assets
26,610
26,663
Shareholders' equity with minority interest
18,481
19,702
Equity ratio (%)
69.5%
73.9%
Employees (full time equivalent)
103
37
PERROT DUVAL SECURITIES
1st half-year
1st half-year
21/22
20/21
Bearer shares
High
CHF
113.00
124.00
Low
CHF
95.00
104.00
As at 31.10.
CHF
104.00
109.00
Market capitalisation
31.10.21
31.10.20
Market capitalisation
CHF mio
14,0
14,7
Half-year report 2021/22
Key Figures
REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
ACTIVITIES
On 6 January 2020, Perrot Duval Holding S.A. sold its investments in Infranor Holding S.A. and its subsidia- ries, which were active in the field of automation of movements. Since then, the Board of Directors and the Group management have been working to redefine a vision and a strategy for the Perrot Duval Group. The Group aims to be solid, dynamic, profitable and active in future-oriented market niches. Its growth will be both organic and through acquisitions.
In the course of 2021, Perrot Duval Holding S.A. has oriented its investments as follows:
the automation of processesused in the manufacture of chemical and pharmaceutical pro- ducts. This is the domain of the subsidiary Füll Process S.A., 100% owned since April 2021 (86% of consolidated sales as of 31 October 2021).
The Füll Group provides fully automated systems and components for dispensing and safety that improve or simplify certain manufacturing processes for chemicals - such as paints, printing inks, food and cosmetics - and pharmaceuticals. As of March 2021, its products and services address both production and laboratory applications (see page 5),
the decorative cosmetic chemistry, more par- ticularly in the field of nail gels and lacquers. This is the core business of the 100% owned subsidiary
Polystone Holding S.A. which acquired two companies in Germany and France on 1 October
2021 (14% of consolidated sales as of 31 October
2021).
Polystone products are mainly intended for international wholesalers, but also for professional studios. The continuous development and adaptation of the products meet the high quality requirements of this industry (see page 6).
THE FÜLL PROCESS GROUP - (OWNED 100%)
«PROCESS AUTOMATION» SEGMENT
First half year results - a great success for Füll Automation GmbH
The Füll Group has fully benefited from the integration of the operations and personnel of the Lab Systems- EAS unit of Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), formerly Bosch Packaging Technolog y, since 1 March 2021, which it has integrated into its newly founded company Füll Lab Automation GmbH.
The latter achieved sales of 3.0 million CHF in the first six months of the year, which is more than half of the sales of all other Füll Group entities combined. It should be noted that the orders for these sales were
received at the end of 2020, when the Perrot Duval 5 Group had not yet integrated this activity.
CHF 1 000
21/22
20/21
Order intake
3,875
4,455
change versus previous
year
-13.0%
-10.1%
Net sales
5,205
1,309
change versus previous
year
297.6%
-60.1%
EBITDA
166
- 1,192
as % of net sales
3.2%
-91.1%
Depreciation and
amortisation
-240
-108
EBIT
- 74
- 1,300
as % of net sales
- 1.4%
- 99.3%
Employees (full time equiva-
lent)
40
35
Füll Lab Automation GmbH provides innovative automation systems - modular or custom-built - for the automation, processing and high throughput formulation of liquids, viscous materials and powders (parti- cularly in the fields of paints and varnishes, cosmetics,
