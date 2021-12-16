Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Perrot Duval Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEDU   CH0252620700

PERROT DUVAL HOLDING S.A.

(PEDU)
Perrot Duval S A : 0750_-RAPPORT SEMESTRIEL DE GESTION DE L'EXERCICE 2021/2022

12/16/2021 | 03:19am EST
Perrot Duval Holding S.A.

HALF-YEAR REPORT 2021/22 (FROM 1 MAY TO 31 OCTOBER 2021)

2

Half-year report 2021/22

CONTENTS

  1. KEY FIGURES
  2. REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
  1. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
  2. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

9 EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR SHAREHOLDERS

10 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

3

  1. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
  2. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

17ADDRESSES

Half-year report 2021/22

KEY FIGURES

KEY FIGURES

CHF 1,000

1st half-year

1st half-year

21/22

20/21

Order intake

5,065

4,455

Change versus previous year

13.7%

-79.9%

Net sales

6,065

1,309

Change versus previous year

363.6%

-93.7%

Gross margin

73.6%

73.6%

EBITDA

-67

-1,552

as % of net sales

-1.1%

-118.6%

Depreciation and amortisation

-355

-114

EBIT

-423

-1,666

as % of net sales

-7.0%

-127.3%

Net profit/(loss) with minority interest

-696

-1,764

as % of sales (with minority interest)

-11.5%

-134.8%

4

31.10.21

31.10.20

Total assets

26,610

26,663

Shareholders' equity with minority interest

18,481

19,702

Equity ratio (%)

69.5%

73.9%

Employees (full time equivalent)

103

37

PERROT DUVAL SECURITIES

1st half-year

1st half-year

21/22

20/21

Bearer shares

High

CHF

113.00

124.00

Low

CHF

95.00

104.00

As at 31.10.

CHF

104.00

109.00

Market capitalisation

31.10.21

31.10.20

Market capitalisation

CHF mio

14,0

14,7

Half-year report 2021/22

Key Figures

REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ACTIVITIES

On 6 January 2020, Perrot Duval Holding S.A. sold its investments in Infranor Holding S.A. and its subsidia- ries, which were active in the field of automation of movements. Since then, the Board of Directors and the Group management have been working to redefine a vision and a strategy for the Perrot Duval Group. The Group aims to be solid, dynamic, profitable and active in future-oriented market niches. Its growth will be both organic and through acquisitions.

In the course of 2021, Perrot Duval Holding S.A. has oriented its investments as follows:

  • the automation of processes used in the manufacture of chemical and pharmaceutical pro- ducts. This is the domain of the subsidiary Füll Process S.A., 100% owned since April 2021 (86% of consolidated sales as of 31 October 2021).

The Füll Group provides fully automated systems and components for dispensing and safety that improve or simplify certain manufacturing processes for chemicals - such as paints, printing inks, food and cosmetics - and pharmaceuticals. As of March 2021, its products and services address both production and laboratory applications (see page 5),

  • the decorative cosmetic chemistry, more par- ticularly in the field of nail gels and lacquers. This is the core business of the 100% owned subsidiary
    Polystone Holding S.A. which acquired two companies in Germany and France on 1 October
    2021 (14% of consolidated sales as of 31 October
    2021).

Polystone products are mainly intended for international wholesalers, but also for professional studios. The continuous development and adaptation of the products meet the high quality requirements of this industry (see page 6).

THE FÜLL PROCESS GROUP - (OWNED 100%)

«PROCESS AUTOMATION» SEGMENT

First half year results - a great success for Füll Automation GmbH

The Füll Group has fully benefited from the integration of the operations and personnel of the Lab Systems- EAS unit of Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), formerly Bosch Packaging Technolog y, since 1 March 2021, which it has integrated into its newly founded company Füll Lab Automation GmbH.

The latter achieved sales of 3.0 million CHF in the first six months of the year, which is more than half of the sales of all other Füll Group entities combined. It should be noted that the orders for these sales were

received at the end of 2020, when the Perrot Duval 5 Group had not yet integrated this activity.

CHF 1 000

21/22

20/21

Order intake

3,875

4,455

change versus previous

year

-13.0%

-10.1%

Net sales

5,205

1,309

change versus previous

year

297.6%

-60.1%

EBITDA

166

- 1,192

as % of net sales

3.2%

-91.1%

Depreciation and

amortisation

-240

-108

EBIT

- 74

- 1,300

as % of net sales

- 1.4%

- 99.3%

Employees (full time equiva-

lent)

40

35

Füll Lab Automation GmbH provides innovative automation systems - modular or custom-built - for the automation, processing and high throughput formulation of liquids, viscous materials and powders (parti- cularly in the fields of paints and varnishes, cosmetics,

Report of the Board of Directors

Half-year report 2021/22

Disclaimer

Perrot Duval Holding SA published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 08:18:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
