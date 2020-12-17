Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Perrot Duval Holding S.A.    PEDU   CH0252620700

PERROT DUVAL HOLDING S.A.

(PEDU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Perrot Duval S A : 0770_-RAPPORT SEMESTRIEL DE GESTION DE L'EXERCICE 2020/2021

12/17/2020 | 03:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Perrot Duval Holding S.A.

HALF-YEAR REPORT 2020/21 (FROM 1 MAY TO 31 OCTOBER 2020)

2

Half-year report 2020/21

CONTENTS

  1. KEY FIGURES
  2. REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
  1. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
  2. CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

9 EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR SHAREHOLDERS

10 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

3

  1. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
  2. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

15ADDRESSES

Half-year report 2020/21

KEY FIGURES

KEY FIGURES

CHF 1,000

1st half-year

1st half-year

20/21

19/20

Order intake

4,455

22,189

Change versus previous year

-79,9%

- 6.0%

Net sales

1,309

20,822

Change versus previous year

-93.7%

- 2.9%

Gross margin

73.6%

57.7%

EBITDA

-1,552

1,323

as % of net sales

-118.6%

6.4%

Depreciation and amortisation

-114

- 980

EBIT

-1,666

344

as % of net sales

-127.3%

1.7%

Net profit/(loss) with minority interest

-1,764

-102

as % of sales (with minority interest)

-134.8%

-0.5%

4

31.10.20

30.04.20

Total assets

26,663

28,566

Shareholders' equity with minority interest

19,702

21,453

Equity ratio (%)

73.9%

75.1%

Employees (full time equivalent)

37

233

PERROT DUVAL SECURITIES

1st half-year

1st half-year

20/21

19/20

Bearer shares

High

CHF

124.00

149.00

Low

CHF

104.00

72.00

As at 31.10.

CHF

109.00

122.00

Market capitalisation

31.10.20

31.10.19

Market capitalisation

CHF mio

14,7

16,4

Half-year report 2020/21

Key Figures

REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ACTIVITIES

The prime area of the companies in which Perrot Duval Holding S.A. invests currently is in the field of automation technologies. Following the sale of Infranor Holding S.A., its subsidiaries and Bleu-Indim S.A. on 6 January 2020, only one business segment currently remains :

  • the automation of chemical and pharmaceu- tical processes. Within this domain, the Füll Process Group specialises in liquid and paste dosing systems for industrial use, in particular printing inks, paints, varnishes, adhesives and various coatings, which are subsequently used in a wide variety of economic sectors (packaging, automotive, construc- tion, banknotes, etc.). The products and services provided by the companies in this group range from dosing components to fully-automatedprocess facilities.

Since the sale of its Infranor shareholding on 6 January 2020, the Board of Directors and management have been working to redefine a vision and a strategy for the Perrot Duval Group. A great deal of research and analysis, both internal and external, has been carried out, which has of course entailed costs and investments.

While automation technology, an exclusive field that is constantly being redefined and expanded, has been its core business for more than 30 years, Perrot Du- val has broadened its field of interest by focusing on activities oriented towards new technologies, profitability being the guiding principle.

There are many acquisition targets, although their quality and growth potential are often questionable. At the same time, the effects induced by the Corona- virus are leading potential sellers to be cautious, as they are often affected by a temporary decline in their business in these uncertain times.

At the end of the first six months of the 2020/21 fiscal year, only the Füll Group's business performance is worth commenting on.

THE FÜLL PROCESS GROUP - (OWNED 66%)

«PROCESS AUTOMATION» SEGMENT

First half year results

5

As usual, Füll Group's turnover remained low at this time of the year, with the balance of sales expected in the second half of the year. Numerous works in progress as of 31 October 2020 bear witness to this outlook.

In general, Füll's management is convinced that many projects have been postponed due to Covid-19 and will only become relevant again next year. Füll handled essentially smaller dispensing system projects in the printing inks sector as well as in general plant engi- neering. Ordered larger projects were in progress on 31 October 2020 and will be carried out in the second half of the year. The turnover of the first six months was mainly achieved in Germany by After Sales activities (spare parts, retrofit, new tripod agitators, service).

Report of the Board of Directors

Half-year report 2020/21

REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Covid-19 issue has also generally delayed product and service development. Due to the halt of activities with customers and suppliers as well as with group com- panies, certain development could not be pushed forward as planned.

Both Swiss and German companies have reduced their expenses, in particular by introducing short-time working, but its effects were limited due to a high workload.

Developments

In the first half of the year, the Füll Group continued to work on the further developments defined in connection with the Group's strategic orientation.

Mosaic - Software

6 The new software mosaic - which is also the core piece for the further development of the standardised dispensing systems - is faster and more accurate in comparison to the competition due to the use of state-of-the-art algorithms. In addition to pure technical features, Mosaic allows to realize custo- mer-specific projects.

GX - Dispensing series

The GX series, which consists of the GX-4,GX-6,

GX-9 small gravimetric dispensing systems for aqueous as well as solvent-based products, has been completed. The detailed design of the unit has now been tackled. A prototype of the two products GX-4/6, equipped with the latest Mosaic software, will be designed, assembled and placed at customers' premises during spring 2021.

The GX series are flexible and cost effective for customers commissioning finished products in-house. They are specifically dedicated to customers active in the packaging and labelling business, but it also covers an entire work area in the paint & varnish market when it comes to coloring finished products, as well as dispersion paint.

LX series

The LX series focuses on application in the area of laboratory for color development. The high-precision dispensing system is currently under revision to offer faster and high quality development to customers.

The system's core pieces and the basic frames are currently under construction. Internal tests have already been carried out; they show a very high accuracy of the LX. It is planned to introduce the LX into market in September 2021.

CHF 1 000

20/21

19/20

Order intake

4,455

4,958

change versus previous

year

-10.1%

21.9%

Net sales

1,309

3,284

change versus previous

year

-60.1%

57.4%

EBITDA

- 1,192

- 275

as % of net sales

-91.1%

- 8.4%

Depreciation and

amortisation

-108

-105

EBIT

- 1,300

- 380

as % of net sales

- 99.3%

- 11.6%

Employees (full time equiva-

lent)

35

35

Half-year report 2020/21

Report of the Board of Directors

REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Outlook of the Füll Division

Today's uncertain times make visibility difficult. The number of projects currently being discussed with customers is declining. On the other hand, the upcoming market introduction of the new GX software and modular GX installations corresponds to a market demand, for which there is a clear interest.

Revenues are expected to exceed budgeted sales of

7.2 million CHF for the full financial year 2020/21. On the other hand, the increase in customer demand and additional activities has prevented a reduction in ope- rating costs, especially short-time working. EBIT should balance as a consequence.

7

Report of the Board of Directors

Half-year report 2020/21

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

CHF 1,000

Note

31.10.20

30.04.20

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

22,490

4,434

Short-term financial assets

0

20,000

Trade accounts receivable

6

335

1,415

Other receivables

480

310

Inventories

7

2,411

1,564

Prepaid expenses

96

65

Total current assets

25,812

27,788

Property, plant and equipment

165

137

Intangible assets

686

641

Total non-current assets

851

778

Total assets

26,663

28,566

Liabilities

Interest-bearing current financial liabilities

55

698

Trade accounts payable

439

381

8

Other current liabilities

7

2,941

1,452

Accruals

8

636

1,707

Short-term provisions

60

56

Provision for income taxes

103

106

Total current liabilities

4,234

4,400

Interest-bearingnon-current financial liabilities

527

513

Subordinated loan of related parties

400

400

Straight Bond 2017-2023

1,800

1,800

Total non-current liabilities

2,727

2,713

Total liabilities

6,961

7,113

Equity

Share capital

6,725

6,725

Treasury Shares

-467

- 467

Reserves from capital contribution

990

990

Accumulated Profits

13,475

14,783

Currency translation differences

-204

- 212

Shareholders' equity attribuable to Group's shareholders

20,519

21,819

Minority interest

-817

- 366

Total shareholders' equity

19,702

21,453

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

26,663

28,566

Half-year report 2020/21

Consolidated balance sheet

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

CHF 1,000

1st half-year

1st half-year

20/21

19/20

Net sales

5

1,309

20,822

Cost of materials

-1,061

- 8,441

Change in inventories (work in progress & finished goods)

715

- 369

Personnel costs

-1,714

- 8,200

General and administrative costs

-384

- 768

Sales costs

-60

- 557

Other operating expenses

-411

- 1,613

Other operating income

54

450

Depreciation and amortisation

-114

- 980

Operating result (EBIT)

-1,666

344

Financial income

0

5

Financial expenses

- 91

- 488

Financial result

- 91

- 483

Loss before taxes

- 1,757

- 139

9

Income tax expenses

-7

37

Net loss with minority interest

- 1,764

- 102

thereof for:

- Shareholders of Perrot Duval Holding S.A.

- 1,308

4

- Minority interest

- 456

- 106

EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR

SHAREHOLDERS

CHF

20/21

19/20

Undiluted/diluted earnings per share for shareholders

Profit (+)/loss (-) (CHF) per bearer share

(excluding minority interest and treasury shares)

2

- 9.85

0.03

Diluted

- 9.85

0.03

Profit (+)/loss (-) (CHF) per registered share

(excluding minority interest and treasury shares)

2

-1.97

0.01

Diluted

-1.97

0.01

Consolidated Income Statement

Half-year report 2020/21

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

1st half-year

1st half-year

Indirect method with cash and cash quivalents CHF 1,000

20/21

19/20

Net Profit

- 1,764

- 102

Depreciation/amortisation of fixed assets

114

980

Financial result

91

483

Taxes

7

- 37

Change in provisions and other non-cash items

- 8

- 57

Payments out of provisions

8

- 1,193

- 105

Income taxes paid

- 10

- 77

Change in trade accounts receivable

1,089

1,373

Change in inventories

- 838

- 1,436

Change in other current assets

-201

-164

Change in trade accounts payable

55

- 924

Change in other current liabilities

1,611

730

Cash flow from operating activities

-1,047

664

10

Disposal of short-term financial assets

20,000

0

Investments in property, plant and equipment

- 52

- 239

Investments in intangible assets

- 155

- 615

Interests received

0

5

Cash flow used in investing activities

19,793

- 849

Increase/(decrease) in current financial liabilities

- 653

1,483

Repayment of current financial liabilities

0

- 3,120

Increase in non-current financial liabilities

14

2,467

Repayment of non-current financial liabilities

0

- 406

Interests and other financial expenses paid

- 48

- 397

Cash flow from/used in financing activities

- 687

27

Currency translation differences on cash and cash equivalents

- 3

- 105

Change in cash and cash equivalents

18,056

- 263

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year (incl. AHS*)

4,434

4,060

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the half-year

22,490

395

Cash and cash equivalents presented in AHS*

0

3,402

Total cash and cash equivalents incl. AHS*

22,490

3,797

Change in cash and cash equivalents

18,056

- 263

*AHS = assets held for sale

Half-year report 2020/21

Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT

OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Total

sharehol-

ders'

equity

attribu-

Reserves

tables to

from

Accumu-

Perrot

capital

lated

Currency

Duval

Total

Share

Treasury

contribu-

profit/

translation

Sharehol-

Minority

shareholders'

CHF 1,000

capital

shares

tion

(losses)

differences

ders

interest

equity

Balance at 30.04.19

6,725

- 467

3,007

357

- 2,606

7,016

- 371

6,645

Fees linked to capital

increase of Infranor

Holding S.A.

-137

-137

-137

Net currency translation

differences

-517

-517

-12

-529

Net profit/(loss)

4

4

- 106

- 102

Balance at 31.10.19

6,725

- 467

3,007

224

- 3,123

6,366

- 489

5,877

Balance at 30.04.20

6,725

- 467

990

14,783

- 212

21,819

- 366

21,453

Net currency translation

11

differences

8

8

5

13

Net profit/(loss)

- 1,308

- 1,308

-456

-1,764

Balance at 31.10.20

6,725

- 467

990

13,475

- 204

20,519

- 817

19,702

Definitions of the components in equity

  • The share capital is the share capital of the parent company, Perrot Duval ­Holding S.A.
  • Treasury shares Perrot Duval Holding S.A. holds 1,635 bearer shares. No movements occured during the first half-year 2020/21.
  • Reserves from capital contribution are the sole reserve from such type.
  • Accumulated profits/(losses) comprise accumulated results reained in Group companies and the goodwill from business acquisitions that was offset with equity in the past as well as the non-distributable reserves resulting from profits.
  • Currency translation differences comprise all currency-translation differences arising from the currency conversions of foreign Group entities.
  • The shares held by Minority interest represent all the share capital of the investments of Perrot
    Duval Holding S.A., owned by shareholders other than the latter.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Half-year report 2020/21

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Segment report

The split of the segments by business is based on two strategic pillars of the Group within the automation industry. Their reports are based on the figures used for the internal reporting purposes (management approach).

No sales have been recorded between these segments. General Group expenses that cannot be assigned are shown separately.

On 6 January 2020, Infranor Holding S.A., its subsidiaries and Bleu-Indim S.A., grouped together in Perrot Duval's business segment for the Automation of motion, were sold to Guangzhou Hao Zhi Industrial Co., Ltd. and moved out of the Perrot Duval Group scope of consolidation.

The automated production processes activity was Perrot Duval's sole business segment on

31 October 2020 as in the previous year-end closing

(30 April 2020). A year earlier at this time, there were still two segments (including Infranor Division).

12

Segment

Process automotion

Industrial automotion

CHF 1,000

FUELL GROUP

INFRANOR GROUP

Others

Total group

1st half (1.5.-31.10.)

20/21

19/20

20/21

19/20

20/21

19/20

20/21

19/20

Net sales

1,309

3,284

0

17,538

0

0

1,309

20,822

Change versus previous year

-60.1%

57.4%

-100%

-9.4%

0%

0%

-93.7%

- 2.9%

EBITDA

- 1,192

- 275

0

1,993

- 360

- 395

- 1,552

1,323

as % of net sales

- 91.1%

- 8.4%

0

11.4%

0%

0%

-118.6%

6.4%

Depreciation and amortisation

-108

- 105

0

- 875

-6

0

-114

- 980

Operating result (EBIT)

-1,300

- 380

0

1,118

-366

- 395

-1,666

343

as % of net sales

-99.3%

- 11.6%

0

6.4%

0%

0%

-127.3%

1.7%

Financial items (net)

-91

- 483

Income taxes

-7

37

Net profit/(loss)

-1,764

- 102

as % of sales (with minority

interest)

-134.8%

-0.5%

Employees (full time equivalent)

35

35

0

181

2

2

37

218

Total assets

4,562

5,223

0

30,867

22,101

3,270

26,663

39,360

Bleu Indim S.A. was presented on 31 October 2019, combined with Perrot Duval Holding S.A and Perrot Duval Management S.A., in the column "Others".

Half-year report 2020/21

Notes

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

2. Earnings per share

CHF 1,000

31.10.20

31.10.19

Earnings/(loss) per share

Profit/(loss) attributable to

equity holders of Perrot Duval

Holding S.A. (kCHF)

-1,308

4

Registered shares

Percentage of registered

shares outstanding in compari-

son with the share capital

outstanding

11.2%

11.2%

Profit/(loss) attributable to

registered shareholders

-146

0

Average number of shares

outstanding

74,300

74,300

Basic profit/(loss) per share (in

CHF)

- 1,97

0,01

Bearer shares

Percentage of bearer shares

outstanding in comparison

with the share capital outstan-

ding

88.8%

88.8%

Profit/(loss) attributable to

bearer shareholders

-1,162

4

Average number of shares

outstanding

117,997

117,997

Basic profit/(loss) per share (in

CHF)

-9,85

0.03

3. Principles for preparing the Group financial statements

The unaudited and condensed consolidated semi- annual financial statements for the period from 1 May 2020 to 31 October 2020 have been prepared in accordance with the rules of Swiss GAAP FER 31 "Complementary recommendation for listed compa- nies", which - compared with the annual financial statements - permit shorter versions in terms of presentation and disclosure.

The consolidated half-year financial statements are based on the accounting principles set out in the 2019/20 Annual Report, which has been prepared in accordance with Swiss Gaap FER.

The half-year statements are presented in Swiss francs.

However, the majority of the Group's transactions are 13 conducted in euros.

The half-year financial statements have been released by the Board of Directors of Perrot Duval Holding SA for publication on 17 December 2020.

4. Exchange rates

Closing rates

Average rates for

the first half-year

31.10.20

30.04.20

20/21

19/20

USD

0.9169

0.9704

0.9497

0.9948

EUR

1.0680

1.0576

1.0729

1.1172

GBP

1.1876

1.2151

1.2180

1.2668

CNY

0.1370

0.1373

0.1363

0.1445

Half-year report 2020/21

Notes

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Net indebtedness

CHF 1,000

31.10.20

30.04.20

Cash and cash equiva-

lents

22,490

4,434

Short-term financial

assets

0

20,000

Current interest-bearing

financial liabilities

- 55

- 698

Non-current interest-

bearing financial liabilities

- 527

- 513

Subordinated loan of

related parties

- 400

- 400

Straight Bond 2017-2023

- 1,800

-1,800

Total net indebtedness

19,708

21,023

5. Sales and seasonal influences

14

Sales and order intake are usually lower during the first half of the year (1 May to 31 October) due to the regular slowdown in industrial activities during the summer months.

It should be remembered that sales for the first six months of the 2019/20 financial year (20.8 million CHF) still included the sales of the Infranor Division (17.5 million CHF), which was sold on 6 January 2020 to Guangzhou Hao Zhi Industrial Co., Ltd. Thus, the decline in the Füll Division alone amounted to CHF 2.0 million during the first half year.

However this year, Covid's presence as a source of slower decision-making on the part of customers, but also of postponement of completed installations on site, should be noted.

6. Trade accounts receivable

The decrease in "Trade accounts receivables" of

1.1 million CHF is explained by the low level of sales achieved by the companies of the Füll Division at this time of the year (refer to note 5 above).

7. Inventories and other current liabilities

In contrast to sales and trade receivables (refer to notes 5 and 6), the increase of inventories and work- in-progress (up 0.8 million CHF to 2.4 million CHF during the past half-year) and "Other current liabilities" (mainly representing advances received from customers) (+1.5 million CHF to 2.9 million CHF on 31 October 2020) testify to the intense activity in progress during the coming second half of the 2020/21 financial year.

8. Accruals

T h e d e c re a se i n t h e "Acc r u a l s" i t e m f ro m

1.7 million CHF on 30 April 2020 to 0.6 mil- lion CHF six months later is due to the payment of the

o f t h e a c c r u e d e x t r a o r d i n a r y f e e s (a s a t 30 April 2020) of 1.2 million CHF to Perrot Duval's Executive Director for its efforts with regard to the sale of the Infranor Group and Bleu-Indim. These fees were part of the decision of extraordinary Shareholders' meeting held on 6 February 2020 which accepted a total remuneration of 1.4 million CHF for the Executive Director.

9. Events after the balance sheet date

The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis which the Directors and the Group Management believe to be appropriate.

Between the balance sheet date and the date of publication of this half-year report, no operational events occurred which could have a material impact on the consolidated financial statements for the half-year 2020/21.

Half-year report 2020/21

Notes

ADDRESSES

AS AT 31 OCTOBER 2020

Company

Address

Phone

Internet

Manager

Fax

E-mail

GROUP MANAGEMENT COMPANIES

Perrot Duval

Rue De-Candolle 16

Tel. +41 (0)22 776 61 44

www.perrotduval.com

Holding S.A.

CH-1205 Genève

Fax +41 (0)22 776 19 17

info@perrotduval.com

Nicolas Eichenberger

Perrot Duval

Place de la Gare 11

Tel. +41 (0)22 776 61 44

www.perrotduval.com

Management S.A.

CH-1296 Coppet

Fax +41 (0)22 776 19 17

info@perrotduval.com

Nicolas Eichenberger

FÜLL DIVISION

Füll Process A.G.

Moosgrabenstrasse 12

Tel. +41 (0)71 694 54 35

www.fuell-process.com

Group Management

CH-8595 Altnau

Cornelius Bruhin

Füll Systembau GmbH

Richard-Klinger-Str. 31

Tel. +49 6126 598 - 0

www.fuell-dispensing.com

15

Cornelius Bruhin & Uwe Füll

D-65510 Idstein

Fax +49 6126 544 15

info@fuell-dispensing.com

Füll Engineering B.V.

Gerben van Manenstraat 110

Tel. +31 627 362 522

www.fuell-engineering.com

NL-9204 LP Drachten

info@fuell-engineering.com

Tecos Bruhin AG

Moosgrabenstrasse 12

Tel. +41 (0)71 694 54 34

www.tecosbruhinag.ch

Cornelius Bruhin

CH-8595 Altnau

info@tecosbruhinag.ch

Addresses

Half-year report 2019/20

PERROT DUVAL HOLDING S.A. Rue de-Candolle 16

1205 Genève, Suisse

Tél. +41 22 776 61 44 Fax +41 22 776 19 17 www.perrotduval.com info@perrotduval.com

Disclaimer

Perrot Duval Holding SA published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 08:06:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about PERROT DUVAL HOLDING S.A.
03:07aPERROT DUVAL S A : 0770_-rapport semestriel de gestion de l'exercice 2020/2021
PU
01:21aPERROT DUVAL S A : Interim Loss Widens After Disposal of Infranor Division; Sale..
MT
01:05aPERROT DUVAL S A : The Perrot Duval Group in mutation
PU
09/25PERROT DUVAL S A : Early repayment of the 4.625% bond 2017-2023
PU
08/27PERROT DUVAL S A : Rapport annuel de gestion de l'exercice 2019/2020
PU
08/27PERROT DUVAL S A : Significant influence of the sale of Infranor
PU
07/10PERROT DUVAL S A : Group collects the fruits from the sale of Infranor
PU
02/14PERROT DUVAL S A : Result of the Tender Offer by Perrot Duval Holding SA to the ..
PU
02/10PERROT DUVAL S A : Dividend distribution accepted
PU
02/10PERROT DUVAL HOLDING S.A. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 32,4 M 36,7 M 36,7 M
Net income 2020 2,37 M 2,68 M 2,68 M
Net cash 2020 21,0 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,34x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15,8 M 17,8 M 17,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,28x
EV / Sales 2020 -0,19x
Nbr of Employees 37
Free-Float 56,0%
Chart PERROT DUVAL HOLDING S.A.
Duration : Period :
Perrot Duval Holding S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERROT DUVAL HOLDING S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Nicolas Eichenberger Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roland Wartenveiler Vice Chairman
Frédéric Potelle Non-Executive Director
Luca Bozzo Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PERROT DUVAL HOLDING S.A.-13.14%18
ATLAS COPCO AB14.64%59 544
FANUC CORPORATION30.05%48 366
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION34.00%35 522
SANDVIK AB11.63%30 527
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.6.39%28 252
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ