Perrot Duval S A : 0770_-RAPPORT SEMESTRIEL DE GESTION DE L'EXERCICE 2020/2021

HALF-YEAR REPORT 2020/21 (FROM 1 MAY TO 31 OCTOBER 2020) 2 Half-year report 2020/21 CONTENTS KEY FIGURES REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT 9 EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR SHAREHOLDERS 10 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT 3 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 15ADDRESSES Half-year report 2020/21 KEY FIGURES KEY FIGURES CHF 1,000 1st half-year 1st half-year 20/21 19/20 Order intake 4,455 22,189 Change versus previous year -79,9% - 6.0% Net sales 1,309 20,822 Change versus previous year -93.7% - 2.9% Gross margin 73.6% 57.7% EBITDA -1,552 1,323 as % of net sales -118.6% 6.4% Depreciation and amortisation -114 - 980 EBIT -1,666 344 as % of net sales -127.3% 1.7% Net profit/(loss) with minority interest -1,764 -102 as % of sales (with minority interest) -134.8% -0.5% 4 31.10.20 30.04.20 Total assets 26,663 28,566 Shareholders' equity with minority interest 19,702 21,453 Equity ratio (%) 73.9% 75.1% Employees (full time equivalent) 37 233 PERROT DUVAL SECURITIES 1st half-year 1st half-year 20/21 19/20 Bearer shares High CHF 124.00 149.00 Low CHF 104.00 72.00 As at 31.10. CHF 109.00 122.00 Market capitalisation 31.10.20 31.10.19 Market capitalisation CHF mio 14,7 16,4 Half-year report 2020/21 Key Figures REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS ACTIVITIES The prime area of the companies in which Perrot Duval Holding S.A. invests currently is in the field of automation technologies. Following the sale of Infranor Holding S.A., its subsidiaries and Bleu-Indim S.A. on 6 January 2020, only one business segment currently remains : the automation of chemical and pharmaceu- tical processes. Within this domain, the Füll Process Group specialises in liquid and paste dosing systems for industrial use, in particular printing inks, paints, varnishes, adhesives and various coatings, which are subsequently used in a wide variety of economic sectors (packaging, automotive, construc- tion, banknotes, etc.). The products and services provided by the companies in this group range from dosing components to fully-automated process facilities. Since the sale of its Infranor shareholding on 6 January 2020, the Board of Directors and management have been working to redefine a vision and a strategy for the Perrot Duval Group. A great deal of research and analysis, both internal and external, has been carried out, which has of course entailed costs and investments. While automation technology, an exclusive field that is constantly being redefined and expanded, has been its core business for more than 30 years, Perrot Du- val has broadened its field of interest by focusing on activities oriented towards new technologies, profitability being the guiding principle. There are many acquisition targets, although their quality and growth potential are often questionable. At the same time, the effects induced by the Corona- virus are leading potential sellers to be cautious, as they are often affected by a temporary decline in their business in these uncertain times. At the end of the first six months of the 2020/21 fiscal year, only the Füll Group's business performance is worth commenting on. THE FÜLL PROCESS GROUP - (OWNED 66%) «PROCESS AUTOMATION» SEGMENT First half year results 5 As usual, Füll Group's turnover remained low at this time of the year, with the balance of sales expected in the second half of the year. Numerous works in progress as of 31 October 2020 bear witness to this outlook. In general, Füll's management is convinced that many projects have been postponed due to Covid-19 and will only become relevant again next year. Füll handled essentially smaller dispensing system projects in the printing inks sector as well as in general plant engi- neering. Ordered larger projects were in progress on 31 October 2020 and will be carried out in the second half of the year. The turnover of the first six months was mainly achieved in Germany by After Sales activities (spare parts, retrofit, new tripod agitators, service). Report of the Board of Directors Half-year report 2020/21 REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Covid-19 issue has also generally delayed product and service development. Due to the halt of activities with customers and suppliers as well as with group com- panies, certain development could not be pushed forward as planned. Both Swiss and German companies have reduced their expenses, in particular by introducing short-time working, but its effects were limited due to a high workload. Developments In the first half of the year, the Füll Group continued to work on the further developments defined in connection with the Group's strategic orientation. Mosaic - Software 6 The new software mosaic - which is also the core piece for the further development of the standardised dispensing systems - is faster and more accurate in comparison to the competition due to the use of state-of-the-art algorithms. In addition to pure technical features, Mosaic allows to realize custo- mer-specific projects. GX - Dispensing series The GX series, which consists of the GX-4,GX-6, GX-9 small gravimetric dispensing systems for aqueous as well as solvent-based products, has been completed. The detailed design of the unit has now been tackled. A prototype of the two products GX-4/6, equipped with the latest Mosaic software, will be designed, assembled and placed at customers' premises during spring 2021. The GX series are flexible and cost effective for customers commissioning finished products in-house. They are specifically dedicated to customers active in the packaging and labelling business, but it also covers an entire work area in the paint & varnish market when it comes to coloring finished products, as well as dispersion paint. LX series The LX series focuses on application in the area of laboratory for color development. The high-precision dispensing system is currently under revision to offer faster and high quality development to customers. The system's core pieces and the basic frames are currently under construction. Internal tests have already been carried out; they show a very high accuracy of the LX. It is planned to introduce the LX into market in September 2021. CHF 1 000 20/21 19/20 Order intake 4,455 4,958 change versus previous year -10.1% 21.9% Net sales 1,309 3,284 change versus previous year -60.1% 57.4% EBITDA - 1,192 - 275 as % of net sales -91.1% - 8.4% Depreciation and amortisation -108 -105 EBIT - 1,300 - 380 as % of net sales - 99.3% - 11.6% Employees (full time equiva- lent) 35 35 Half-year report 2020/21 Report of the Board of Directors REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Outlook of the Füll Division Today's uncertain times make visibility difficult. The number of projects currently being discussed with customers is declining. On the other hand, the upcoming market introduction of the new GX software and modular GX installations corresponds to a market demand, for which there is a clear interest. Revenues are expected to exceed budgeted sales of 7.2 million CHF for the full financial year 2020/21. On the other hand, the increase in customer demand and additional activities has prevented a reduction in ope- rating costs, especially short-time working. EBIT should balance as a consequence. 7 Report of the Board of Directors Half-year report 2020/21 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET CHF 1,000 Note 31.10.20 30.04.20 Assets Cash and cash equivalents 22,490 4,434 Short-term financial assets 0 20,000 Trade accounts receivable 6 335 1,415 Other receivables 480 310 Inventories 7 2,411 1,564 Prepaid expenses 96 65 Total current assets 25,812 27,788 Property, plant and equipment 165 137 Intangible assets 686 641 Total non-current assets 851 778 Total assets 26,663 28,566 Liabilities Interest-bearing current financial liabilities 55 698 Trade accounts payable 439 381 8 Other current liabilities 7 2,941 1,452 Accruals 8 636 1,707 Short-term provisions 60 56 Provision for income taxes 103 106 Total current liabilities 4,234 4,400 Interest-bearingnon-current financial liabilities 527 513 Subordinated loan of related parties 400 400 Straight Bond 2017-2023 1,800 1,800 Total non-current liabilities 2,727 2,713 Total liabilities 6,961 7,113 Equity Share capital 6,725 6,725 Treasury Shares -467 - 467 Reserves from capital contribution 990 990 Accumulated Profits 13,475 14,783 Currency translation differences -204 - 212 Shareholders' equity attribuable to Group's shareholders 20,519 21,819 Minority interest -817 - 366 Total shareholders' equity 19,702 21,453 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 26,663 28,566 Half-year report 2020/21 Consolidated balance sheet CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT CHF 1,000 1st half-year 1st half-year 20/21 19/20 Net sales 5 1,309 20,822 Cost of materials -1,061 - 8,441 Change in inventories (work in progress & finished goods) 715 - 369 Personnel costs -1,714 - 8,200 General and administrative costs -384 - 768 Sales costs -60 - 557 Other operating expenses -411 - 1,613 Other operating income 54 450 Depreciation and amortisation -114 - 980 Operating result (EBIT) -1,666 344 Financial income 0 5 Financial expenses - 91 - 488 Financial result - 91 - 483 Loss before taxes - 1,757 - 139 9 Income tax expenses -7 37 Net loss with minority interest - 1,764 - 102 thereof for: - Shareholders of Perrot Duval Holding S.A. - 1,308 4 - Minority interest - 456 - 106 EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR SHAREHOLDERS CHF 20/21 19/20 Undiluted/diluted earnings per share for shareholders Profit (+)/loss (-) (CHF) per bearer share (excluding minority interest and treasury shares) 2 - 9.85 0.03 Diluted - 9.85 0.03 Profit (+)/loss (-) (CHF) per registered share (excluding minority interest and treasury shares) 2 -1.97 0.01 Diluted -1.97 0.01 Consolidated Income Statement Half-year report 2020/21 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT 1st half-year 1st half-year Indirect method with cash and cash quivalents CHF 1,000 20/21 19/20 Net Profit - 1,764 - 102 Depreciation/amortisation of fixed assets 114 980 Financial result 91 483 Taxes 7 - 37 Change in provisions and other non-cash items - 8 - 57 Payments out of provisions 8 - 1,193 - 105 Income taxes paid - 10 - 77 Change in trade accounts receivable 1,089 1,373 Change in inventories - 838 - 1,436 Change in other current assets -201 -164 Change in trade accounts payable 55 - 924 Change in other current liabilities 1,611 730 Cash flow from operating activities -1,047 664 10 Disposal of short-term financial assets 20,000 0 Investments in property, plant and equipment - 52 - 239 Investments in intangible assets - 155 - 615 Interests received 0 5 Cash flow used in investing activities 19,793 - 849 Increase/(decrease) in current financial liabilities - 653 1,483 Repayment of current financial liabilities 0 - 3,120 Increase in non-current financial liabilities 14 2,467 Repayment of non-current financial liabilities 0 - 406 Interests and other financial expenses paid - 48 - 397 Cash flow from/used in financing activities - 687 27 Currency translation differences on cash and cash equivalents - 3 - 105 Change in cash and cash equivalents 18,056 - 263 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year (incl. AHS*) 4,434 4,060 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the half-year 22,490 395 Cash and cash equivalents presented in AHS* 0 3,402 Total cash and cash equivalents incl. Balance at 30.04.19 6,725 - 467 3,007 357 - 2,606 7,016 - 371 6,645 Fees linked to capital increase of Infranor Holding S.A. -137 -137 -137 Net currency translation differences -517 -517 -12 -529 Net profit/(loss) 4 4 - 106 - 102 Balance at 31.10.19 6,725 - 467 3,007 224 - 3,123 6,366 - 489 5,877 Balance at 30.04.20 6,725 - 467 990 14,783 - 212 21,819 - 366 21,453 Net currency translation differences 8 8 5 13 Net profit/(loss) - 1,308 - 1,308 -456 -1,764 Balance at 31.10.20 6,725 - 467 990 13,475 - 204 20,519 - 817 19,702 Definitions of the components in equity The share capital is the share capital of the parent company, Perrot Duval ­Holding S.A.

Treasury shares Perrot Duval Holding S.A. holds 1,635 bearer shares. No movements occured during the first half-year 2020/21.

Reserves from capital contribution are the sole reserve from such type.

Accumulated profits/(losses) comprise accumulated results reained in Group companies and the goodwill from business acquisitions that was offset with equity in the past as well as the non-distributable reserves resulting from profits.

Currency translation differences comprise all currency-translation differences arising from the currency conversions of foreign Group entities.

The shares held by Minority interest represent all the share capital of the investments of Perrot Duval Holding S.A., owned by shareholders other than the latter.

Duval Holding S.A., owned by shareholders other than the latter. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity Half-year report 2020/21 NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. Segment report The split of the segments by business is based on two strategic pillars of the Group within the automation industry. Their reports are based on the figures used for the internal reporting purposes (management approach). No sales have been recorded between these segments. General Group expenses that cannot be assigned are shown separately. On 6 January 2020, Infranor Holding S.A., its subsidiaries and Bleu-Indim S.A., grouped together in Perrot Duval's business segment for the Automation of motion, were sold to Guangzhou Hao Zhi Industrial Co., Ltd. and moved out of the Perrot Duval Group scope of consolidation. The automated production processes activity was Perrot Duval's sole business segment on 31 October 2020 as in the previous year-end closing (30 April 2020). A year earlier at this time, there were still two segments (including Infranor Division). 12 Segment Process automotion Industrial automotion CHF 1,000 FUELL GROUP INFRANOR GROUP Others Total group 1st half (1.5.-31.10.) 20/21 19/20 20/21 19/20 20/21 19/20 20/21 19/20 Net sales 1,309 3,284 0 17,538 0 0 1,309 20,822 Change versus previous year -60.1% 57.4% -100% -9.4% 0% 0% -93.7% - 2.9% EBITDA - 1,192 - 275 0 1,993 - 360 - 395 - 1,552 1,323 as % of net sales - 91.1% - 8.4% 0 11.4% 0% 0% -118.6% 6.4% Depreciation and amortisation -108 - 105 0 - 875 -6 0 -114 - 980 Operating result (EBIT) -1,300 - 380 0 1,118 -366 - 395 -1,666 343 as % of net sales -99.3% - 11.6% 0 6.4% 0% 0% -127.3% 1.7% Financial items (net) -91 - 483 Income taxes -7 37 Net profit/(loss) -1,764 - 102 as % of sales (with minority interest) -134.8% -0.5% Employees (full time equivalent) 35 35 0 181 2 2 37 218 Total assets 4,562 5,223 0 30,867 22,101 3,270 26,663 39,360 Bleu Indim S.A. was presented on 31 October 2019, combined with Perrot Duval Holding S.A and Perrot Duval Management S.A., in the column "Others". Half-year report 2020/21 Notes NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2. Earnings per share CHF 1,000 31.10.20 31.10.19 Earnings/(loss) per share Profit/(loss) attributable to equity holders of Perrot Duval Holding S.A. (kCHF) -1,308 4 Registered shares Percentage of registered shares outstanding in compari- son with the share capital outstanding 11.2% 11.2% Profit/(loss) attributable to registered shareholders -146 0 Average number of shares outstanding 74,300 74,300 Basic profit/(loss) per share (in CHF) - 1,97 0,01 Bearer shares Percentage of bearer shares outstanding in comparison with the share capital outstan- ding 88.8% 88.8% Profit/(loss) attributable to bearer shareholders -1,162 4 Average number of shares outstanding 117,997 117,997 Basic profit/(loss) per share (in CHF) -9,85 0.03 3. Principles for preparing the Group financial statements The unaudited and condensed consolidated semi- annual financial statements for the period from 1 May 2020 to 31 October 2020 have been prepared in accordance with the rules of Swiss GAAP FER 31 "Complementary recommendation for listed compa- nies", which - compared with the annual financial statements - permit shorter versions in terms of presentation and disclosure. The consolidated half-year financial statements are based on the accounting principles set out in the 2019/20 Annual Report, which has been prepared in accordance with Swiss Gaap FER. The half-year statements are presented in Swiss francs. However, the majority of the Group's transactions are 13 conducted in euros. The half-year financial statements have been released by the Board of Directors of Perrot Duval Holding SA for publication on 17 December 2020. 4. Exchange rates Closing rates Average rates for the first half-year 31.10.20 30.04.20 20/21 19/20 USD 0.9169 0.9704 0.9497 0.9948 EUR 1.0680 1.0576 1.0729 1.1172 GBP 1.1876 1.2151 1.2180 1.2668 CNY 0.1370 0.1373 0.1363 0.1445 Half-year report 2020/21 Notes NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Net indebtedness CHF 1,000 31.10.20 30.04.20 Cash and cash equiva- lents 22,490 4,434 Short-term financial assets 0 20,000 Current interest-bearing financial liabilities - 55 - 698 Non-current interest- bearing financial liabilities - 527 - 513 Subordinated loan of related parties - 400 - 400 Straight Bond 2017-2023 - 1,800 -1,800 Total net indebtedness 19,708 21,023 5. Sales and seasonal influences 14 Sales and order intake are usually lower during the first half of the year (1 May to 31 October) due to the regular slowdown in industrial activities during the summer months. It should be remembered that sales for the first six months of the 2019/20 financial year (20.8 million CHF) still included the sales of the Infranor Division (17.5 million CHF), which was sold on 6 January 2020 to Guangzhou Hao Zhi Industrial Co., Ltd. Thus, the decline in the Füll Division alone amounted to CHF 2.0 million during the first half year. However this year, Covid's presence as a source of slower decision-making on the part of customers, but also of postponement of completed installations on site, should be noted. 6. Trade accounts receivable The decrease in "Trade accounts receivables" of 1.1 million CHF is explained by the low level of sales achieved by the companies of the Füll Division at this time of the year (refer to note 5 above). 7. Inventories and other current liabilities In contrast to sales and trade receivables (refer to notes 5 and 6), the increase of inventories and work- in-progress (up 0.8 million CHF to 2.4 million CHF during the past half-year) and "Other current liabilities" (mainly representing advances received from customers) (+1.5 million CHF to 2.9 million CHF on 31 October 2020) testify to the intense activity in progress during the coming second half of the 2020/21 financial year. 8. Accruals T h e d e c re a se i n t h e "Acc r u a l s" i t e m f ro m 1.7 million CHF on 30 April 2020 to 0.6 mil- lion CHF six months later is due to the payment of the o f t h e a c c r u e d e x t r a o r d i n a r y f e e s (a s a t 30 April 2020) of 1.2 million CHF to Perrot Duval's Executive Director for its efforts with regard to the sale of the Infranor Group and Bleu-Indim. These fees were part of the decision of extraordinary Shareholders' meeting held on 6 February 2020 which accepted a total remuneration of 1.4 million CHF for the Executive Director. 9. Events after the balance sheet date The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis which the Directors and the Group Management believe to be appropriate. Between the balance sheet date and the date of publication of this half-year report, no operational events occurred which could have a material impact on the consolidated financial statements for the half-year 2020/21. Half-year report 2020/21 Notes ADDRESSES AS AT 31 OCTOBER 2020 Company Address Phone Internet Manager Fax E-mail GROUP MANAGEMENT COMPANIES Perrot Duval Rue De-Candolle 16 Tel. +41 (0)22 776 61 44 www.perrotduval.com Holding S.A. CH-1205 Genève Fax +41 (0)22 776 19 17 info@perrotduval.com Nicolas Eichenberger Perrot Duval Place de la Gare 11 Tel. +41 (0)22 776 61 44 www.perrotduval.com Management S.A. CH-1296 Coppet Fax +41 (0)22 776 19 17 info@perrotduval.com Nicolas Eichenberger FÜLL DIVISION Füll Process A.G. Moosgrabenstrasse 12 Tel. +41 (0)71 694 54 35 www.fuell-process.com Group Management CH-8595 Altnau Cornelius Bruhin Füll Systembau GmbH Richard-Klinger-Str. 31 Tel. +49 6126 598 - 0 www.fuell-dispensing.com 15 Cornelius Bruhin & Uwe Füll D-65510 Idstein Fax +49 6126 544 15 info@fuell-dispensing.com Füll Engineering B.V. Gerben van Manenstraat 110 Tel. +31 627 362 522 www.fuell-engineering.com NL-9204 LP Drachten info@fuell-engineering.com Tecos Bruhin AG Moosgrabenstrasse 12 Tel. +41 (0)71 694 54 34 www.tecosbruhinag.ch Cornelius Bruhin CH-8595 Altnau info@tecosbruhinag.ch Addresses Half-year report 2019/20 PERROT DUVAL HOLDING S.A. Rue de-Candolle 16 1205 Genève, Suisse Tél. +41 22 776 61 44 Fax +41 22 776 19 17 www.perrotduval.com info@perrotduval.com Attachments Original document

