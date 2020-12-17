Perrot Duval S A : 0770_-RAPPORT SEMESTRIEL DE GESTION DE L'EXERCICE 2020/2021
12/17/2020 | 03:07am EST
Perrot Duval Holding S.A.
HALF-YEAR REPORT 2020/21 (FROM 1 MAY TO 31 OCTOBER 2020)
2
Half-year report 2020/21
CONTENTS
KEY FIGURES
REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
9 EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR SHAREHOLDERS
10 CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
3
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
15ADDRESSES
Half-year report 2020/21
KEY FIGURES
KEY FIGURES
CHF 1,000
1st half-year
1st half-year
20/21
19/20
Order intake
4,455
22,189
Change versus previous year
-79,9%
- 6.0%
Net sales
1,309
20,822
Change versus previous year
-93.7%
- 2.9%
Gross margin
73.6%
57.7%
EBITDA
-1,552
1,323
as % of net sales
-118.6%
6.4%
Depreciation and amortisation
-114
- 980
EBIT
-1,666
344
as % of net sales
-127.3%
1.7%
Net profit/(loss) with minority interest
-1,764
-102
as % of sales (with minority interest)
-134.8%
-0.5%
4
31.10.20
30.04.20
Total assets
26,663
28,566
Shareholders' equity with minority interest
19,702
21,453
Equity ratio (%)
73.9%
75.1%
Employees (full time equivalent)
37
233
PERROT DUVAL SECURITIES
1st half-year
1st half-year
20/21
19/20
Bearer shares
High
CHF
124.00
149.00
Low
CHF
104.00
72.00
As at 31.10.
CHF
109.00
122.00
Market capitalisation
31.10.20
31.10.19
Market capitalisation
CHF mio
14,7
16,4
Half-year report 2020/21
Key Figures
REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
ACTIVITIES
The prime area of the companies in which Perrot Duval Holding S.A. invests currently is in the field of automation technologies. Following the sale of Infranor Holding S.A., its subsidiaries and Bleu-Indim S.A. on 6 January 2020, only one business segment currently remains :
the automation of chemical and pharmaceu- tical processes.Within this domain, the Füll Process Group specialises in liquid and paste dosing systems for industrial use, in particular printing inks, paints, varnishes, adhesives and various coatings, which are subsequently used in a wide variety of economic sectors (packaging, automotive, construc- tion, banknotes, etc.). The products and services provided by the companies in this group range from dosing components tofully-automatedprocess facilities.
Since the sale of its Infranor shareholding on 6 January 2020, the Board of Directors and management have been working to redefine a vision and a strategy for the Perrot Duval Group. A great deal of research and analysis, both internal and external, has been carried out, which has of course entailed costs and investments.
While automation technology, an exclusive field that is constantly being redefined and expanded, has been its core business for more than 30 years, Perrot Du- val has broadened its field of interest by focusing on activities oriented towards new technologies, profitability being the guiding principle.
There are many acquisition targets, although their quality and growth potential are often questionable. At the same time, the effects induced by the Corona- virus are leading potential sellers to be cautious, as they are often affected by a temporary decline in their business in these uncertain times.
At the end of the first six months of the 2020/21 fiscal year, only the Füll Group's business performance is worth commenting on.
THE FÜLL PROCESS GROUP - (OWNED 66%)
«PROCESS AUTOMATION» SEGMENT
First half year results
5
As usual, Füll Group's turnover remained low at this time of the year, with the balance of sales expected in the second half of the year. Numerous works in progress as of 31 October 2020 bear witness to this outlook.
In general, Füll's management is convinced that many projects have been postponed due to Covid-19 and will only become relevant again next year. Füll handled essentially smaller dispensing system projects in the printing inks sector as well as in general plant engi- neering. Ordered larger projects were in progress on 31 October 2020 and will be carried out in the second half of the year. The turnover of the first six months was mainly achieved in Germany by After Sales activities (spare parts, retrofit, new tripod agitators, service).
Report of the Board of Directors
Half-year report 2020/21
REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Covid-19 issue has also generally delayed product and service development. Due to the halt of activities with customers and suppliers as well as with group com- panies, certain development could not be pushed forward as planned.
Both Swiss and German companies have reduced their expenses, in particular by introducing short-time working, but its effects were limited due to a high workload.
Developments
In the first half of the year, the Füll Group continued to work on the further developments defined in connection with the Group's strategic orientation.
Mosaic - Software
6 The new software mosaic - which is also the core piece for the further development of the standardised dispensing systems - is faster and more accurate in comparison to the competition due to the use of state-of-the-art algorithms. In addition to pure technical features, Mosaic allows to realize custo- mer-specific projects.
GX - Dispensing series
The GX series, which consists of the GX-4,GX-6,
GX-9 small gravimetric dispensing systems for aqueous as well as solvent-based products, has been completed. The detailed design of the unit has now been tackled. A prototype of the two products GX-4/6, equipped with the latest Mosaic software, will be designed, assembled and placed at customers' premises during spring 2021.
The GX series are flexible and cost effective for customers commissioning finished products in-house. They are specifically dedicated to customers active in the packaging and labelling business, but it also covers an entire work area in the paint & varnish market when it comes to coloring finished products, as well as dispersion paint.
LX series
The LX series focuses on application in the area of laboratory for color development. The high-precision dispensing system is currently under revision to offer faster and high quality development to customers.
The system's core pieces and the basic frames are currently under construction. Internal tests have already been carried out; they show a very high accuracy of the LX. It is planned to introduce the LX into market in September 2021.
CHF 1 000
20/21
19/20
Order intake
4,455
4,958
change versus previous
year
-10.1%
21.9%
Net sales
1,309
3,284
change versus previous
year
-60.1%
57.4%
EBITDA
- 1,192
- 275
as % of net sales
-91.1%
- 8.4%
Depreciation and
amortisation
-108
-105
EBIT
- 1,300
- 380
as % of net sales
- 99.3%
- 11.6%
Employees (full time equiva-
lent)
35
35
Half-year report 2020/21
Report of the Board of Directors
REPORT OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Outlook of the Füll Division
Today's uncertain times make visibility difficult. The number of projects currently being discussed with customers is declining. On the other hand, the upcoming market introduction of the new GX software and modular GX installations corresponds to a market demand, for which there is a clear interest.
Revenues are expected to exceed budgeted sales of
7.2 million CHF for the full financial year 2020/21. On the other hand, the increase in customer demand and additional activities has prevented a reduction in ope- rating costs, especially short-time working. EBIT should balance as a consequence.
7
Report of the Board of Directors
Half-year report 2020/21
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
CHF 1,000
Note
31.10.20
30.04.20
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
22,490
4,434
Short-term financial assets
0
20,000
Trade accounts receivable
6
335
1,415
Other receivables
480
310
Inventories
7
2,411
1,564
Prepaid expenses
96
65
Total current assets
25,812
27,788
Property, plant and equipment
165
137
Intangible assets
686
641
Total non-current assets
851
778
Total assets
26,663
28,566
Liabilities
Interest-bearing current financial liabilities
55
698
Trade accounts payable
439
381
8
Other current liabilities
7
2,941
1,452
Accruals
8
636
1,707
Short-term provisions
60
56
Provision for income taxes
103
106
Total current liabilities
4,234
4,400
Interest-bearingnon-current financial liabilities
527
513
Subordinated loan of related parties
400
400
Straight Bond 2017-2023
1,800
1,800
Total non-current liabilities
2,727
2,713
Total liabilities
6,961
7,113
Equity
Share capital
6,725
6,725
Treasury Shares
-467
- 467
Reserves from capital contribution
990
990
Accumulated Profits
13,475
14,783
Currency translation differences
-204
- 212
Shareholders' equity attribuable to Group's shareholders
20,519
21,819
Minority interest
-817
- 366
Total shareholders' equity
19,702
21,453
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
26,663
28,566
Half-year report 2020/21
Consolidated balance sheet
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
CHF 1,000
1st half-year
1st half-year
20/21
19/20
Net sales
5
1,309
20,822
Cost of materials
-1,061
- 8,441
Change in inventories (work in progress & finished goods)
715
- 369
Personnel costs
-1,714
- 8,200
General and administrative costs
-384
- 768
Sales costs
-60
- 557
Other operating expenses
-411
- 1,613
Other operating income
54
450
Depreciation and amortisation
-114
- 980
Operating result (EBIT)
-1,666
344
Financial income
0
5
Financial expenses
- 91
- 488
Financial result
- 91
- 483
Loss before taxes
- 1,757
- 139
9
Income tax expenses
-7
37
Net loss with minority interest
- 1,764
- 102
thereof for:
- Shareholders of Perrot Duval Holding S.A.
- 1,308
4
- Minority interest
- 456
- 106
EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR
SHAREHOLDERS
CHF
20/21
19/20
Undiluted/diluted earnings per share for shareholders
Profit (+)/loss (-) (CHF) per bearer share
(excluding minority interest and treasury shares)
2
- 9.85
0.03
Diluted
- 9.85
0.03
Profit (+)/loss (-) (CHF) per registered share
(excluding minority interest and treasury shares)
2
-1.97
0.01
Diluted
-1.97
0.01
Consolidated Income Statement
Half-year report 2020/21
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT
1st half-year
1st half-year
Indirect method with cash and cash quivalents CHF 1,000
20/21
19/20
Net Profit
- 1,764
- 102
Depreciation/amortisation of fixed assets
114
980
Financial result
91
483
Taxes
7
- 37
Change in provisions and other non-cash items
- 8
- 57
Payments out of provisions
8
- 1,193
- 105
Income taxes paid
- 10
- 77
Change in trade accounts receivable
1,089
1,373
Change in inventories
- 838
- 1,436
Change in other current assets
-201
-164
Change in trade accounts payable
55
- 924
Change in other current liabilities
1,611
730
Cash flow from operating activities
-1,047
664
10
Disposal of short-term financial assets
20,000
0
Investments in property, plant and equipment
- 52
- 239
Investments in intangible assets
- 155
- 615
Interests received
0
5
Cash flow used in investing activities
19,793
- 849
Increase/(decrease) in current financial liabilities
- 653
1,483
Repayment of current financial liabilities
0
- 3,120
Increase in non-current financial liabilities
14
2,467
Repayment of non-current financial liabilities
0
- 406
Interests and other financial expenses paid
- 48
- 397
Cash flow from/used in financing activities
- 687
27
Currency translation differences on cash and cash equivalents
- 3
- 105
Change in cash and cash equivalents
18,056
- 263
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year (incl. AHS*)
4,434
4,060
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the half-year
22,490
395
Cash and cash equivalents presented in AHS*
0
3,402
Total cash and cash equivalents incl. AHS*
22,490
3,797
Change in cash and cash equivalents
18,056
- 263
*AHS = assets held for sale
Half-year report 2020/21
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT
OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Total
sharehol-
ders'
equity
attribu-
Reserves
tables to
from
Accumu-
Perrot
capital
lated
Currency
Duval
Total
Share
Treasury
contribu-
profit/
translation
Sharehol-
Minority
shareholders'
CHF 1,000
capital
shares
tion
(losses)
differences
ders
interest
equity
Balance at 30.04.19
6,725
- 467
3,007
357
- 2,606
7,016
- 371
6,645
Fees linked to capital
increase of Infranor
Holding S.A.
-137
-137
-137
Net currency translation
differences
-517
-517
-12
-529
Net profit/(loss)
4
4
- 106
- 102
Balance at 31.10.19
6,725
- 467
3,007
224
- 3,123
6,366
- 489
5,877
Balance at 30.04.20
6,725
- 467
990
14,783
- 212
21,819
- 366
21,453
Net currency translation
11
differences
8
8
5
13
Net profit/(loss)
- 1,308
- 1,308
-456
-1,764
Balance at 31.10.20
6,725
- 467
990
13,475
- 204
20,519
- 817
19,702
Definitions of the components in equity
Theshare capital is the share capital of the parent company, Perrot Duval Holding S.A.
Treasury shares Perrot Duval Holding S.A. holds 1,635 bearer shares. No movements occured during the first half-year 2020/21.
Reserves from capital contribution are the sole reserve from such type.
Accumulated profits/(losses) comprise accumulated results reained in Group companies and the goodwill from business acquisitions that was offset with equity in the past as well as the non-distributable reserves resulting from profits.
Currency translation differences comprise all currency-translation differences arising from the currency conversions of foreign Group entities.
The shares held byMinority interest represent all the share capital of the investments of Perrot
Duval Holding S.A., owned by shareholders other than the latter.
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Half-year report 2020/21
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. Segment report
The split of the segments by business is based on two strategic pillars of the Group within the automation industry. Their reports are based on the figures used for the internal reporting purposes (management approach).
No sales have been recorded between these segments. General Group expenses that cannot be assigned are shown separately.
On 6 January 2020, Infranor Holding S.A., its subsidiaries and Bleu-Indim S.A., grouped together in Perrot Duval's business segment for the Automation of motion, were sold to Guangzhou Hao Zhi Industrial Co., Ltd. and moved out of the Perrot Duval Group scope of consolidation.
The automated production processes activity was Perrot Duval's sole business segment on
31 October 2020 as in the previous year-end closing
(30 April 2020). A year earlier at this time, there were still two segments (including Infranor Division).
12
Segment
Process automotion
Industrial automotion
CHF 1,000
FUELL GROUP
INFRANOR GROUP
Others
Total group
1st half (1.5.-31.10.)
20/21
19/20
20/21
19/20
20/21
19/20
20/21
19/20
Net sales
1,309
3,284
0
17,538
0
0
1,309
20,822
Change versus previous year
-60.1%
57.4%
-100%
-9.4%
0%
0%
-93.7%
- 2.9%
EBITDA
- 1,192
- 275
0
1,993
- 360
- 395
- 1,552
1,323
as % of net sales
- 91.1%
- 8.4%
0
11.4%
0%
0%
-118.6%
6.4%
Depreciation and amortisation
-108
- 105
0
- 875
-6
0
-114
- 980
Operating result (EBIT)
-1,300
- 380
0
1,118
-366
- 395
-1,666
343
as % of net sales
-99.3%
- 11.6%
0
6.4%
0%
0%
-127.3%
1.7%
Financial items (net)
-91
- 483
Income taxes
-7
37
Net profit/(loss)
-1,764
- 102
as % of sales (with minority
interest)
-134.8%
-0.5%
Employees (full time equivalent)
35
35
0
181
2
2
37
218
Total assets
4,562
5,223
0
30,867
22,101
3,270
26,663
39,360
Bleu Indim S.A. was presented on 31 October 2019, combined with Perrot Duval Holding S.A and Perrot Duval Management S.A., in the column "Others".
Half-year report 2020/21
Notes
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
2. Earnings per share
CHF 1,000
31.10.20
31.10.19
Earnings/(loss) per share
Profit/(loss) attributable to
equity holders of Perrot Duval
Holding S.A. (kCHF)
-1,308
4
Registered shares
Percentage of registered
shares outstanding in compari-
son with the share capital
outstanding
11.2%
11.2%
Profit/(loss) attributable to
registered shareholders
-146
0
Average number of shares
outstanding
74,300
74,300
Basic profit/(loss) per share (in
CHF)
- 1,97
0,01
Bearer shares
Percentage of bearer shares
outstanding in comparison
with the share capital outstan-
ding
88.8%
88.8%
Profit/(loss) attributable to
bearer shareholders
-1,162
4
Average number of shares
outstanding
117,997
117,997
Basic profit/(loss) per share (in
CHF)
-9,85
0.03
3. Principles for preparing the Group financial statements
The unaudited and condensed consolidated semi- annual financial statements for the period from 1 May 2020 to 31 October 2020 have been prepared in accordance with the rules of Swiss GAAP FER 31 "Complementary recommendation for listed compa- nies", which - compared with the annual financial statements - permit shorter versions in terms of presentation and disclosure.
The consolidated half-year financial statements are based on the accounting principles set out in the 2019/20 Annual Report, which has been prepared in accordance with Swiss Gaap FER.
The half-year statements are presented in Swiss francs.
However, the majority of the Group's transactions are 13 conducted in euros.
The half-year financial statements have been released by the Board of Directors of Perrot Duval Holding SA for publication on 17 December 2020.
4. Exchange rates
Closing rates
Average rates for
the first half-year
31.10.20
30.04.20
20/21
19/20
USD
0.9169
0.9704
0.9497
0.9948
EUR
1.0680
1.0576
1.0729
1.1172
GBP
1.1876
1.2151
1.2180
1.2668
CNY
0.1370
0.1373
0.1363
0.1445
Half-year report 2020/21
Notes
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Net indebtedness
CHF 1,000
31.10.20
30.04.20
Cash and cash equiva-
lents
22,490
4,434
Short-term financial
assets
0
20,000
Current interest-bearing
financial liabilities
- 55
- 698
Non-current interest-
bearing financial liabilities
- 527
- 513
Subordinated loan of
related parties
- 400
- 400
Straight Bond 2017-2023
- 1,800
-1,800
Total net indebtedness
19,708
21,023
5. Sales and seasonal influences
14
Sales and order intake are usually lower during the first half of the year (1 May to 31 October) due to the regular slowdown in industrial activities during the summer months.
It should be remembered that sales for the first six months of the 2019/20 financial year (20.8 million CHF) still included the sales of the Infranor Division (17.5 million CHF), which was sold on 6 January 2020 to Guangzhou Hao Zhi Industrial Co., Ltd. Thus, the decline in the Füll Division alone amounted to CHF 2.0 million during the first half year.
However this year, Covid's presence as a source of slower decision-making on the part of customers, but also of postponement of completed installations on site, should be noted.
6. Trade accounts receivable
The decrease in "Trade accounts receivables" of
1.1 million CHF is explained by the low level of sales achieved by the companies of the Füll Division at this time of the year (refer to note 5 above).
7. Inventories and other current liabilities
In contrast to sales and trade receivables (refer to notes 5 and 6), the increase of inventories and work- in-progress (up 0.8 million CHF to 2.4 million CHF during the past half-year) and "Other current liabilities" (mainly representing advances received from customers) (+1.5 million CHF to 2.9 million CHF on 31 October 2020) testify to the intense activity in progress during the coming second half of the 2020/21 financial year.
8. Accruals
T h e d e c re a se i n t h e "Acc r u a l s" i t e m f ro m
1.7 million CHF on 30 April 2020 to 0.6 mil- lion CHF six months later is due to the payment of the
o f t h e a c c r u e d e x t r a o r d i n a r y f e e s (a s a t 30 April 2020) of 1.2 million CHF to Perrot Duval's Executive Director for its efforts with regard to the sale of the Infranor Group and Bleu-Indim. These fees were part of the decision of extraordinary Shareholders' meeting held on 6 February 2020 which accepted a total remuneration of 1.4 million CHF for the Executive Director.
9. Events after the balance sheet date
The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis which the Directors and the Group Management believe to be appropriate.
Between the balance sheet date and the date of publication of this half-year report, no operational events occurred which could have a material impact on the consolidated financial statements for the half-year 2020/21.
Perrot Duval Holding SA published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 08:06:04 UTC