Perrot Duval S A : Early repayment of the 4.625% bond 2017-2023

09/25/2020 | 01:10am EDT

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

PRESS RELEASE OF 25 SEPTEMBER 2020

EARLY REPAYMENT OF THE 4.625% BOND 2017-2023

Perrot Duval Holding S.A. will repay the outstanding amount of CHF 1.8 million nominal of the 4,625% bond 2017-2023 at 101.5% plus interest on November 7, 2020.

Indicative timetable

Nov. 5, 2020

Last OTC trading day by Helvetische Bank AG of the 4,625%

bond 2017-2023

Nov. 9, 2020

Repayment and interest payment of the 4,625% bond 2017-2023

This press release is available on the company's website of Perrot Duval and can be downloaded from http://www.perrotduval.com/article.php3?id_article=7.

For further information

Nicolas Eichenberger, Chairman of the Board of Directors Perrot Duval Holding SA, c/o Perrot Duval Management SA Place de la Gare 11, P.O. Box, CH-1296 Coppet

phone +41 22 776 61 44, fax +41 22 776 19 17 e-mail :nicolas.eichenberger@perrotduval.com

LEGAL NOTE

This press release and the information contained herein may not be distributed or transmitted in or into the United States of America (USA) or to U.S. persons (including legal entities) or to media with a general circulation in the USA. Any violation of these restrictions may constitute a violation of US securities laws. This bond was not

publicly offered for sale outside of Switzerland. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or subscription; it is not an issue prospectus within the meaning of Art. 652a/1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations nor a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of SIX Swiss Exchange.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Perrot Duval Holding SA published this content on 25 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2020 05:09:03 UTC
