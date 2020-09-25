Perrot Duval S A : Early repayment of the 4.625% bond 2017-2023

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

EARLY REPAYMENT OF THE 4.625% BOND 2017-2023

Perrot Duval Holding S.A. will repay the outstanding amount of CHF 1.8 million nominal of the 4,625% bond 2017-2023 at 101.5% plus interest on November 7, 2020.

Indicative timetable Nov. 5, 2020 Last OTC trading day by Helvetische Bank AG of the 4,625% bond 2017-2023 Nov. 9, 2020 Repayment and interest payment of the 4,625% bond 2017-2023

For further information

Nicolas Eichenberger, Chairman of the Board of Directors Perrot Duval Holding SA, c/o Perrot Duval Management SA Place de la Gare 11, P.O. Box, CH-1296 Coppet

phone +41 22 776 61 44, fax +41 22 776 19 17 e-mail :nicolas.eichenberger@perrotduval.com

