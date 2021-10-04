Perrot Duval S A : Final approval of the acquisition of the Polystone group

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT ARTICLE 53 LR

FROM 4 OCTOBER 2021

Final approval of the acquisition of the Polystone Group

Perrot Duval Holding SA, Geneva (SIX Swiss Exchange: PEDU; "Perrot Duval"), acquires definitively (Closing) the German and French companies Polystone Chemical, which is among the European leaders in the decorative cosmetics industry. Until now in private hands, the group has built a first-class reputation in the field of decorative nail gels. The acquisition process was therefore successfully completed.

Perrot Duval Holding, Inc. and the private owner of the two chemical and cosmetic companies had concluded an acquisition agreement on 12 August 2021. A period of seven weeks was then devoted to the final preparation of the transfer of the Polystone Group.

Mainly the international wholesale trade but also professional studios are served with the products of Polystone. The continuous development and adaptation of the products meet the high-quality requirements of this industry. The main market is Europe, with a focus on France, Italy and Eastern Europe. The extensive service area for Polystone's products includes development, coloring, filling, customized graphic design of packaging, labels and advertising material, packaging of gels in folding boxes as well as other customized wishes.

Polystone has the entire value chain under control (high vertical range of manufacture) from raw material to finished customer product. Its strengths, recognized by the market, are innovation, quality guarantee, complete product documentation as well as openness to customer expectations.

