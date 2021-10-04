Log in
    PEDU   CH0252620700

PERROT DUVAL HOLDING S.A.

(PEDU)
Perrot Duval S A : Final approval of the acquisition of the Polystone group

10/04/2021 | 01:49am EDT
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT ARTICLE 53 LR

FROM 4 OCTOBER 2021

Final approval of the acquisition of the Polystone Group

Perrot Duval Holding SA, Geneva (SIX Swiss Exchange: PEDU; "Perrot Duval"), acquires definitively (Closing) the German and French companies Polystone Chemical, which is among the European leaders in the decorative cosmetics industry. Until now in private hands, the group has built a first-class reputation in the field of decorative nail gels. The acquisition process was therefore successfully completed.

Perrot Duval Holding, Inc. and the private owner of the two chemical and cosmetic companies had concluded an acquisition agreement on 12 August 2021. A period of seven weeks was then devoted to the final preparation of the transfer of the Polystone Group.

Mainly the international wholesale trade but also professional studios are served with the products of Polystone. The continuous development and adaptation of the products meet the high-quality requirements of this industry. The main market is Europe, with a focus on France, Italy and Eastern Europe. The extensive service area for Polystone's products includes development, coloring, filling, customized graphic design of packaging, labels and advertising material, packaging of gels in folding boxes as well as other customized wishes.

Polystone has the entire value chain under control (high vertical range of manufacture) from raw material to finished customer product. Its strengths, recognized by the market, are innovation, quality guarantee, complete product documentation as well as openness to customer expectations.

This press release is available on the company's website of Perrot Duval and can be downloaded from http://www.perrotduval.com/rubrique.php3?id_rubrique=1. The Annual Report 2020/21 of Perrot Duval is also available in PDF format on our website and can be downloaded from http://www.perrotduval.com/article.php3?id_article=8.

Further information can be obtained from:

Nicolas Eichenberger, Chairman of the Board of Directors Perrot Duval Holding SA, c/o Perrot Duval Management SA Place de la Gare 11, P.O. Box, CH-1296 Coppet

Tel. +41 22 776 61 44, Fax +41 22 776 19 17, E-mailnicolas.eichenberger@perrotduval.com

Disclaimer

Perrot Duval Holding SA published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 05:47:53 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2021 7,04 M 7,56 M 7,56 M
Net income 2021 -1,90 M -2,04 M -2,04 M
Net cash 2021 16,3 M 17,5 M 17,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,85x
Yield 2021 1,34%
Capitalization 13,2 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 -0,19x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,21x
Nbr of Employees 40
Free-Float 56,0%
Income Statement Evolution
