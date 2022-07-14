Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Perrot Duval Holding S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEDU   CH0252620700

PERROT DUVAL HOLDING S.A.

(PEDU)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-13 am EDT
96.00 CHF   -2.54%
01:14aPERROT DUVAL S A : The Perrot Duval Group affected by the unfavorable economic environment
PU
03/23PERROT DUVAL S A : The Perrot Duval group adjusts its closing forecast
PU
2021PERROT DUVAL S A : 0750_-rapport semestriel de gestion de l'exercice 2021/2022
PU
Summary 
Summary

Perrot Duval S A : The Perrot Duval Group affected by the unfavorable economic environment

07/14/2022 | 01:14am EDT
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT ARTICLE 53 LR FROM 14 JULY 2022

Results of the 2021/22 financial year:

THE PERROT DUVAL GROUP AFFECTED BY THE UNFAVORABLE ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

The Perrot Duval Group (Perrot Duval Holding, Inc.), which specializes in process automation and cosmetic chemistry, increased its sales to 14.5 million CHF following the integration of the Polystone Group on 1 October 2021, representing a growth of 106.5% (7.0 million CHF were achieved in the previous year). However, it posted a loss of

  1. million CHF, mainly as a result of supply difficulties in its Füll Division (loss of
  2. million CHF a year earlier), which led to a postponement of deliveries to the following year. The outlook for the financial year 2022/23 is positive.

On 1 October 2021, the Perrot Duval Group announced that it had created a strategic business unit through the acquisition of the German and French companies Polystone Chemical GmbH and Polystone France Sarl, which are among the European leaders in the decorative cosmetics industry.

Perrot Duval's Füll Division - which focuses on the design and construction of fully automated dosing and standard storage systems for liquid and pasty products - saw its sales increase from

7.0 million CHF to 9.7 million CHF. However, the combined effects of the pandemic, the near- total halt in world production in certain industrial segments, the resulting inflationary pressures and supply difficulties, and the outbreak of the conflict in Ukraine severely affected its development. Although no orders were cancelled, delays in all sectors and postponements of deliveries were numerous.

The company will provide final figures and detailed information on the 2021/2022 fiscal year, along with comments on the current course of business, during its 25 August 2022 balance sheet presentation.

This press release is available on the company's website of Perrot Duval and can be downloaded from http://www.perrotduval.com/article.php3?id_article=1.

Further information can be obtained from:

Nicolas Eichenberger, Chairman of the Board of Directors Perrot Duval Holding S.A., c/o Perrot Duval Management S.A., Place de la Gare 11, Case postale, CH-1296 Coppet Téléphone +41 (0)22 776 61 44, Fax +41 (0)22 776 19 17, e-mail nicolas.eichenberger@perrotduval.com

Geneva, 14 July 2022

Disclaimer

Perrot Duval Holding SA published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 05:13:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
