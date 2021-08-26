Perrot Duval S A : in a growth phase

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT ARTICLE 53 LR FROM 26 AUGUST 2021

Presentation of the balance sheet for 2020/2021 financial year

Perrot Duval in a growth phase

In its 116th fiscal year, ending April 30, 2021, the Perrot Duval Group (Perrot Duval Holding, Inc.), which specializes in the field of automation, recorded a net loss after taxes of CHF 1.9 million CHF after being affected by the consequences of Covid-19 (profit of 2.4 million CHF as at April 30, 2020, following the sale of the participations Infranor Holding, Inc, its subsidiaries and Bleu-Indim S.A. to the Chinese company Guangzhou Hao Zhi Industrial Co, Ltd. on 6 January 2020). The shareholders' equity went from

21.5 million CHF (April 30, 2020) to CHF 17.8 million one year after, representing 77.1% of the balance sheet total. The upturn of activities from spring onwards and the recent acquisitions should enable Perrot Duval to return to growth and black figures as early as the financial year 2021/22.

Perrot Duval Group in numbers for the past financial year

It has been one and half years since the sale of the investments in Infranor Holding S.A., its subsidiaries and Bleu-Indim S.A. to the Chinese company Guangzhou Hao Zhi Industrial Co.,Ltd., whose shares are listed on the Shenzen stock exchange. The net sale totaled 33.7 million CHF and was finalised in January 2020.

Since then, the Board of Directors redefined its growth strategy and analysed potential acquisition opportunities.

This quest has allowed a first acquisition of the business and personnel of the Lab Systems-EAS unit from Syntegon Technology GmbH (Germany), formerly Bosch Packaging Technology, by FüllProcess S.A. on 1 March, 2021.

From an investment operational point of view, the group had to deal with a general slowdown in business and the rate of transactions notably due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.