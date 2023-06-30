CERTIFICATE OF ORDINARY GSM - 27 JUNE 2023
30 Jun 2023 14:06 CEST
Subscribe
Issuer
PERSEIDA RENTA GESTIÓN SOCIMI
CERTIFICATE OF ORDINARY GSM - 27 JUNE 2023
perseida-acta-aprobacion-ccaa-2022.pdf
Source
PERSEIDA RENTA
Provider
Euronext
Company Name
PERSEIDA RENTA GESTION SOCIMI
ISIN
ES0105612008
Symbol
MLPER
Market
Euronext Access
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Perseida Renta Gestion Socimi SA published this content on 30 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 12:12:07 UTC.