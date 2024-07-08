RAMÓN VALENCIA CLARÉS, natural person representative of "DOGMA ABOGADOS Y ECONOMISTAS, S.L.", which in turn is Secretary of the Board of Directors of the trading company "PERSEIDA RENTA GESTIÓN SOCIMI, SA" with registered office by virtue of these agreements in Seville, Avda. República Argentina, número 25, 5ª planta, mód. 3 y 4 CP 41011, C.I.F. number B01758242 and registered in the Mercantile Register of Seville, in volume 6915, folio 206, page SE126978, CERTIFIES

I.- That on 28 June 2024, at the aforementioned registered office, the shareholders representing the total share capital, unanimously agreed to hold a Universal and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of the aforementioned company, validly held with the following agenda, which all those present unanimously accepted and signed below:

First. - Examination and approval, if appropriate, of the annual accounts and management report of PERSEIDA RENTA Y GESTION SOCIMI, S.A. for the year ended 31 December 2023.

Second. - Examination and approval, as the case may be, of the proposed application of the profit for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

Three. - Examination and approval, if appropriate, of the management carried out by the Board of Directors during the financial year ended 31 December 2023.

Fourth. - To empower the Administrative Body, in accordance with the regulations in force, to deposit the annual accounts.

Fifth. - Requests and questions.

Sixth. - Drafting, reading and approval, if appropriate, of the minutes of the meeting.

A list of those present was drawn up and is annexed to these minutes.

Pursuant to Article 180 of the LSC, all members of the Company's administrative body are present:

HOUSING PROYECTOS & OBRAS S.L. represented by Mr. José María Gallego Moyano, in his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

D. Faustino Valdés Gallardo, in his capacity as member of the Board of Directors.

DOGMA ABOGADOS Y ECONOMISTAS, S.L. represented by Mr. Ramón Valencia Clares, in his capacity as Secretary.

The shareholders unanimously agree that HOUSING PROYECTOS & OBRAS S.L., represented by Mr. José María Gallego Moyano, and DOGMA ABOGADOS Y ECONOMISTAS, S.L., represented by Mr. Ramón Valencia Clares, shall act as Chairman and Secretary of the Meeting, respectively.

The meeting was opened by the Chairman and the Secretary called the attendance list, noting that all the shareholders were present at the meeting, all of them with voting rights and representing the totality of the share capital.

The Chairman declares the Meeting to be validly constituted with the attendance of all shareholders holding 100% of the Company's share capital.

No protests or reservations have been raised by any of the attendees to the President's statements.

At the indication of the Chairman, the Secretary read out the agenda. The attendees not wishing to initiate a debate on the aforementioned points, nor requesting that any intervention or opposition be recorded in the Minutes, after the presentation of the corresponding proposals, the Board unanimously adopts the following,