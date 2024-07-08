RAMÓN VALENCIA CLARÉS, natural person representative of "DOGMA ABOGADOS Y ECONOMISTAS, S.L.", which in turn is Secretary of the Board of Directors of the trading company "PERSEIDA RENTA GESTIÓN SOCIMI, SA" with registered office by virtue of these agreements in Seville, Avda. República Argentina, número 25, 5ª planta, mód. 3 y 4 CP 41011, C.I.F. number B01758242 and registered in the Mercantile Register of Seville, in volume 6915, folio 206, page SE126978, CERTIFIES
I.- That on 28 June 2024, at the aforementioned registered office, the shareholders representing the total share capital, unanimously agreed to hold a Universal and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of the aforementioned company, validly held with the following agenda, which all those present unanimously accepted and signed below:
First. - Examination and approval, if appropriate, of the annual accounts and management report of PERSEIDA RENTA Y GESTION SOCIMI, S.A. for the year ended 31 December 2023.
Second. - Examination and approval, as the case may be, of the proposed application of the profit for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
Three. - Examination and approval, if appropriate, of the management carried out by the Board of Directors during the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
Fourth. - To empower the Administrative Body, in accordance with the regulations in force, to deposit the annual accounts.
Fifth. - Requests and questions.
Sixth. - Drafting, reading and approval, if appropriate, of the minutes of the meeting.
A list of those present was drawn up and is annexed to these minutes.
Pursuant to Article 180 of the LSC, all members of the Company's administrative body are present:
- HOUSING PROYECTOS & OBRAS S.L. represented by Mr. José María Gallego Moyano, in his capacity as Chairman of the Board of Directors.
- D. Faustino Valdés Gallardo, in his capacity as member of the Board of Directors.
- DOGMA ABOGADOS Y ECONOMISTAS, S.L. represented by Mr. Ramón Valencia Clares, in his capacity as Secretary.
The shareholders unanimously agree that HOUSING PROYECTOS & OBRAS S.L., represented by Mr. José María Gallego Moyano, and DOGMA ABOGADOS Y ECONOMISTAS, S.L., represented by Mr. Ramón Valencia Clares, shall act as Chairman and Secretary of the Meeting, respectively.
The meeting was opened by the Chairman and the Secretary called the attendance list, noting that all the shareholders were present at the meeting, all of them with voting rights and representing the totality of the share capital.
The Chairman declares the Meeting to be validly constituted with the attendance of all shareholders holding 100% of the Company's share capital.
No protests or reservations have been raised by any of the attendees to the President's statements.
At the indication of the Chairman, the Secretary read out the agenda. The attendees not wishing to initiate a debate on the aforementioned points, nor requesting that any intervention or opposition be recorded in the Minutes, after the presentation of the corresponding proposals, the Board unanimously adopts the following,
AGREEMENTS
ORDINARY MEETING.
First. - Examination and approval, if appropriate, of the annual accounts and management report of PERSEIDA RENTA Y GESTION SOCIMI, S.A. for the year ended 31 December 2023.
Proposed resolution: "To approve the individual annual accounts and the individual management report of PERSEIDA RENTA Y GESTION, SOCIMI SA for the year ended 31 December 2023, as formulated by the Board of Directors at its meeting of 28 March 2024".
Resolution: The shareholders present and/or represented approve unanimously, i.e. by 100%, the proposed resolution, thereby approving the individual annual accounts and the individual management report of PERSEIDA RENTA Y GESTION, SOCIMI SA for the year ended 31 December 2023, as drawn up by the Board of Directors at its meeting on 28 March 2023.
The result for the year shows a profit of twelve thousand four hundred and sixty-two euros and sixty- four euro cents (€12,462.64).
SECOND - Examination and approval, as the case may be, of the proposal for the application of the result of the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
Having discussed the second item on the agenda, the shareholders present and represented unanimously approve the following appropriation of the result contained in the annual accounts approved in the previous item:
The profit is used to offset losses from previous years.
THIRD - Examination and approval, if appropriate, of the management carried out by the Board of Directors during the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
After discussion of the third item on the agenda, it was unanimously decided by those present and represented to approve the management carried out by the Board of Directors of the company, in the exercise of its duties, during the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
FOURTH - To authorise the Administrative Body, in accordance with the regulations in force, to deposit the annual accounts.
It is unanimously resolved by the shareholders present and represented to authorise the Board of Directors of the Company so that any of them, jointly and severally, acting in the name and on behalf of the Company, may, if appropriate, convert the foregoing resolutions into public deeds and execute such public or private documents as it deems necessary for the full execution of the resolutions, including (i) to clarify or rectify any of the points included in these Minutes; (ii) execute such supplementary, complementary or clarifying documents, if any, as may be necessary to obtain, if appropriate, the registration of the foregoing resolutions in the Commercial Registry; or (iii) request, if appropriate, the Commercial Registrar for partial registration of the resolutions adopted, if the latter does not agree to their full registration.
FIFTH - Requests and questions.
There are no interventions on this agenda item.
SIXTH - Approval of the minutes.
There being no further business to discuss, the meeting was adjourned and these minutes, read by me to the shareholders, were unanimously approved by those present and represented, to which I, as Secretary, attest, with the approval of the Chairman.
S.D. The Secretary of the Board of Directors:
D. Ramón Valencia Clarés for DOGMA ABOGADOS Y ECONOMISTAS, S.L.
signed by the President
DON RAMÓN VALENCIA CLARÉS, representante persona física de "DOGMA ABOGADOS Y ECONOMISTAS, S.L.", esta a su vez Secretaria del Consejo de Administración de la compañía mercantil "PERSEIDA RENTA GESTIÓN SOCIMI, SA" con domicilio social en virtud de los presentes acuerdos Sevilla, Avda. República Argentina, número 25, 5ª planta, mód. 3 y 4 CP 41011, C.I.F. número B01758242 e inscrita en el Registro Mercantil de Sevilla, al tomo 6915, folio 206, hoja SE126978,
CERTIFICA
I.- Que el día 28 de junio de 2024, en el domicilio social expresado, reunidos los socios que representan la totalidad del capital social, acordaron por unanimidad constituirse en Junta General Universal y Extraordinaria de Accionistas de la Sociedad citada, celebrada válidamente con el siguiente orden del día, que todos los presentes aceptaron por unanimidad y así firmaron a continuación:
Primero. - Examen y aprobación, en su caso, de las cuentas anuales y del informe de gestión de PERSEIDA RENTA Y GESTION SOCIMI, S.A. correspondientes al ejercicio social cerrado a 31 de diciembre de 2023.
Segundo. - Examen y aprobación, en su caso, de la propuesta de aplicación del resultado del ejercicio social cerrado a 31 de diciembre de 2023.
Tercero. - Examen y aprobación, en su caso, de la gestión desarrollada por el Consejo de Administración durante el ejercicio social cerrado a 31 de diciembre de 2023.
Cuarto. - Facultar al Órgano de Administración para, de conformidad con la normativa vigente, proceda al depósito de cuentas anuales.
Quinto. - Ruegos y preguntas.
Sexto. - Redacción, lectura y aprobación, en su caso, del acta de la reunión.
Se procedió a la elaboración de la lista de asistentes que se adjuntó, asimismo, al presente Acta.
De conformidad con el artículo 180 LSC, están presentes la totalidad de los miembros del órgano de administración de la Sociedad:
- HOUSING PROYECTOS & OBRAS S.L. representada por D. José María Gallego Moyano, en su condición de Presidente del Consejo de Administración.
- D. Faustino Valdés Gallardo, en su condición de vocal del Consejo de Administración.
- DOGMA ABOGADOS Y ECONOMISTAS, S.L. representada por D. Ramón Valencia Clares, en su condición de Secretario.
Los accionistas acuerdan por unanimidad que actúen como Presidente y Secretario de la Junta, respectivamente, HOUSING PROYECTOS & OBRAS S.L. representada por D. José María Gallego Moyano, y DOGMA ABOGADOS Y ECONOMISTAS, S.L. representada por D. Ramón Valencia Clares.
Abierta la sesión por el Sr. Presidente, el Sr. Secretario para lista de asistentes, constatándose la concurrencia a la Junta de la totalidad de los Sres. Accionistas, todos ellos con derecho a voto y que representan la totalidad del capital social.
Por el Presidente se declara la válida constitución de la Junta con la concurrencia de la totalidad de los accionistas titulares del 100% del capital social de la Sociedad.
Sobre las citadas manifestaciones del Presidente ningún asistente presenta protesta o reserva alguna.
Por indicación del Presidente, el Secretario da lectura al orden del día. No deseando los asistentes iniciar debate sobre los mencionados puntos, ni solicitar constancia en Acta de intervención u oposición alguna, previa la presentación de las correspondientes propuestas, la Junta adopta, por unanimidad, los siguientes,
ACUERDOS
JUNTA ORDINARIA.
Primero. - Examen y aprobación, en su caso, de las cuentas anuales y del informe de gestión de PERSEIDA RENTA Y GESTION SOCIMI, S.A. correspondientes al ejercicio social cerrado a 31 de diciembre de 2023.
Propuesta de acuerdo: "Aprobar las cuentas anuales individuales y el informe de gestión individual de PERSEIDA RENTA Y GESTION, SOCIMI SA correspondiente al ejercicio cerrado a 31 de diciembre de 2023, conforme fueron formuladas todo ello por el Consejo de Administración en su reunión de los días 28 de marzo 2024."
Acuerdo: Los accionistas presentes y/o representados aprueban por unanimidad, es decir, por el 100% la propuesta de acuerdo, aprobando, por tanto, las cuentas anuales individuales y el informe de gestión individual de PERSEIDA RENTA Y GESTION, SOCIMI SA correspondiente al ejercicio cerrado a 31 de diciembre de 2023, conforme fueron formuladas todo ello por el Consejo de Administración en su reunión el día 28 de marzo 2023.
El resultado del ejercicio arroja unos beneficios de doce mil cuatrocientos sesenta y dos euros con sesenta y cuatro céntimos de euro (12.462,64 €).
SEGUNDO. - Examen y aprobación, en su caso, de la propuesta de aplicación del resultado del ejercicio social cerrado a 31 de diciembre de 2023.
Debatido el segundo punto del orden del día, los accionistas presentes y representados aprueban por unanimidad la siguiente aplicación del resultado contenido en las cuentas anuales aprobadas en el punto anterior:
Se destina el beneficio a compensar con pérdidas de años anteriores.
TERCERO. - Examen y aprobación, en su caso, de la gestión desarrollada por el Consejo de Administración durante el ejercicio social cerrado a 31 de diciembre de 2023.
Debatido el tercer punto del orden del día, se decide por unanimidad de los presentes y representados aprobar la gestión desarrollada por el Consejo de Administración de la compañía, en el ejercicio de sus funciones, durante el ejercicio cerrado a 31 de diciembre de 2023.
CUARTO. -Facultar al Órgano de Administración para, de conformidad con la normativa vigente, proceda al depósito de cuentas anuales.
Se acuerda por unanimidad por los accionistas presentes y representados facultar al Consejo de Administración de la Sociedad, para que cualquiera de ellos, de manera solidaria e indistinta, para que actuando en nombre y representación de la Sociedad, pueda en su caso, elevar a público los precedentes acuerdos y otorgar cuantos documentos públicos o privados entienda menester para la plena ejecución de los mismos acuerdos, pudiendo incluso (i) aclarar o subsanar cualesquiera de los extremos incluidos en la presente Acta; (ii) otorgar los documentos de subsanación, complementarios o aclaratorios que, en su caso, procedan hasta obtener, en su caso, la inscripción de los precedentes acuerdos en el Registro Mercantil; o (iii) solicitar, en su caso, del Registrador Mercantil la inscripción parcial de los acuerdos adoptados, si el mismo no accediera a su inscripción total.
QUINTO. - Ruegos y preguntas.
No hay intervenciones en este punto del orden del día.
SEXTO. - Aprobación del acta.
Y no habiendo más asuntos que tratar, se levantó la sesión y este Acta, que leída por mí los accionistas, se aprobó por unanimidad de los presentes y representados, de todo lo cual, como Secretario, doy fe, con el Visto bueno del Señor Presidente.
Fdo. El Secretario del Consejo de Administración:
D. Ramón Valencia Clarés por DOGMA ABOGADOS Y ECONOMISTAS, S.L.
Fdo. Vº Bº del Presidente
