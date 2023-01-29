Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Perseus Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRU   AU000000PRU3

PERSEUS MINING LIMITED

(PRU)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:47 2023-01-27 am EST
2.250 AUD   -1.32%
05:19pChange to Perseus's Senior Management Team
GL
05:18pChange to Perseus's Senior Management Team
GL
01/27Perseus Mining Produces 130,911 Ounces of Gold in Quarter Through Dec. 31
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change to Perseus's Senior Management Team

01/29/2023 | 05:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Perth, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHANGE TO PERSEUS’S SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM

Perth, Western Australia/January 30, 2023/Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) wishes to advise that after seven years of outstanding service, its Chief Operating Officer, Mr Chris Woodall, will retire from the Company with effect from June 30, 2023.

As part of an orderly management transition, Mr David Schummer will join Perseus on February 1, 2023 and, after a period of familiarisation with our West African operations, will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer reporting to the Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to joining Perseus, Mr Schummer has had an impressive career in the mining industry, firstly with Newmont Mining Corporation where, amongst other roles, he held the positions of Vice President – North American Operations based in Nevada, USA and Senior Vice President – African Operations based in Ghana.

In 2018, he relocated to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to join Ma’aden as Senior Vice President, Ma’aden Gold and Base Metals, a role that has relevance to Perseus’s plans to develop the Meyas Sand Gold Project in Sudan.

Perseus’s Managing Director and CEO Jeff Quartermaine said:

It is with sadness that we will shortly farewell Chris Woodall who has worked tirelessly for Perseus as COO for the past seven years. Chris’ expertise, energy and infectious enthusiasm has served as an inspiration to our operating teams and he has been an important member of the executive team that has transformed Perseus into the high performing mid-tier gold company that it is today.

We are also very excited about welcoming Dave Schummer to our ranks. Dave has a very deep knowledge of mining operations and leadership and he will work very well with our operating teams in Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire and, before long, Sudan. We are also looking forward to Dave’s contribution to our senior executive team and playing a key role in shaping the Company’s future.”

This announcement was approved for release by Perseus Mining Limited’s Managing Director and CEO, Jeff Quartermaine.        

ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

CAPITAL STRUCTURE:
Ordinary shares: 1,367,463,113
Performance rights: 12,001,072

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
Email: IR@perseusmining.com

www.perseusmining.com		CONTACTS:

Jeff Quartermaine
Managing Director & CEO
jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com

Nathan Ryan
Corporate Relations
+61 4 20 582 887
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

PERSEUS MINING LIMITED Level 2, 437 Roberts Road, Subiaco WA 6008, ABN: 27 106 808 986


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
All news about PERSEUS MINING LIMITED
05:19pChange to Perseus's Senior Management Team
GL
05:18pChange to Perseus's Senior Management Team
GL
01/27Perseus Mining Produces 130,911 Ounces of Gold in Quarter Through Dec. 31
MT
01/24Perseus Mining beats half year and 2022 gold production guidance
AQ
01/23Perseus Mining Delivers Its December Quarterly Report; Shares Shy of 52 Week Highs
MT
01/23Transcript : Perseus Mining Limited, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 24, 2023
CI
01/23Perseus Mining Limited Reports Production Results for the Quarter, First Half and Full ..
CI
01/23Perseus December Quarterly Report
GL
01/23Perseus December Quarterly Report
AQ
01/18Perseus Mining Says Drilling Shows Potential for Additional Gold Resources at Yaoure Go..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 346 M 957 M 957 M
Net income 2023 337 M 240 M 240 M
Net cash 2023 763 M 543 M 543 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,65x
Yield 2023 1,15%
Capitalization 3 077 M 2 187 M 2 187 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
EV / Sales 2024 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 464
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart PERSEUS MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Perseus Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERSEUS MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,25 AUD
Average target price 2,40 AUD
Spread / Average Target 6,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Allan Quartermaine Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Lee-Anne de bruin Chief Financial Officer
Terence Sean Harvey Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Thompson Group General Manager-Business Growth
Christopher Woodall Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERSEUS MINING LIMITED6.64%2 187
NEWMONT CORPORATION14.68%42 322
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION12.84%34 533
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED9.83%25 943
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.14.86%20 644
POLYUS0.00%16 262