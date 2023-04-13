Advanced search
    PRU   AU000000PRU3

PERSEUS MINING LIMITED

(PRU)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:09:10 2023-04-14 am EDT
2.495 AUD   +2.25%
04/13Perseus March Quarterly Investor Webinar
GL
04/03Perseus Mining Upsizes Corporate Debt Facility To US$300 million
MT
04/03Perseus refinances and upsizes debt facility to us$300 million
AQ
Perseus March Quarterly Investor Webinar

04/13/2023 | 10:06pm EDT
Perth, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QUARTERLY REPORT INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL

Perth, Western Australia/April 14, 2023/ Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its March 2023 Quarterly Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEST on Wednesday April 19, 2023.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Wednesday April 19, 2023

Perth – 7:00am

Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am		Canada: Tuesday April 18, 2023

Vancouver – 4:00pm

Toronto – 7:00pm		UK: Wednesday April 19, 2023

London – 12:00am

Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jWTIfxKxSQCJ-OAvinLQIw

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 886 8168 9682

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom
Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149

+61 3 7018 2005		+65 3165 1065+1 778 907 2071+1 669 900 9128+64 9 884 6780+44 203 901 7895


ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2
437 Roberts Road
Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700
Email: IR@perseusmining.com

ABN: 27 106 808 986

WWW.PERSEUSMINING.COM		CONTACTS:

Jeff Quartermaine
Managing Director & CEO
jeff.quartermaine@perseusmining.com

Nathan Ryan

Media Relations
nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kb1ZjN21qP

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com.

This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.


All news about PERSEUS MINING LIMITED
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 347 M 912 M 912 M
Net income 2023 360 M 244 M 244 M
Net cash 2023 748 M 507 M 507 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,38x
Yield 2023 1,10%
Capitalization 3 338 M 2 260 M 2 260 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,92x
EV / Sales 2024 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 464
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart PERSEUS MINING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Perseus Mining Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERSEUS MINING LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,44 AUD
Average target price 2,63 AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Allan Quartermaine Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Lee-Anne de bruin Chief Financial Officer
Terence Sean Harvey Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Thompson Group General Manager-Business Growth
Christopher Woodall Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERSEUS MINING LIMITED14.22%2 204
NEWMONT CORPORATION5.32%39 495
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION12.75%34 444
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED14.02%28 476
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.28.98%22 993
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED43.70%17 682
