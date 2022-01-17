Perseus Mining : Achieves Near-Mine Exploration Success in Ghana

Perseus's Managing Director and CEO Jeff Quartermaine said:

"As Perseus moves closer to achieving our goal of producing 500,000 ounces of gold per year, we have turned our sights to finding ways of sustaining this level of gold production to the end of the decade and beyond.

"Our exploration programme at Nkosuo has returned impressive results that demonstrate this prospect's potential to add to Edikan's mine life, with further successful drilling. We are particularly encouraged by similarities between the Nkosuo deposit and the Fobinso and Abnabna deposits which we've already successfully developed, mined and processed at Edikan.

"While we are working towards completing a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for Nkosuo in the first half of CY2022, we intend to continue exploring on the Agyakusu, Agyakusu-DML and Domenase exploration licence areas, all of which are under option to Perseus and all of which are located within trucking distance of our Edikan mill."

NKOSUO EXPLORATION DRILLING

Results from Perseus's recent exploration activities adjacent to its Edikan Gold Mine (Edikan) in Ghana continue to confirm the outstanding potential to grow its gold inventory at Edikan through further drilling success.

Perseus secured an option to acquire the 23.85km2 Agyakusu prospecting licence (Appendix 1 - Figure 1.1), currently held by Ghanaian company Adio-Mabas Ghana Ltd, in November 2019 (see ASX announcement 4 November 2019). Perseus subsequently conducted soil sampling and airborne geophysical surveys whilst negotiating access from farmers to drill the granite-hosted Nkosuo gold prospect. Perseus achieved access in June 2021, with drilling continuing uninterrupted since that date.

Perseus commenced exploration drilling at the Nkosuo prospect on the Agyakusu permit on 1 July 2021, with the first highly encouraging results being reported in our ASX release dated 13 October 2021. Since that date, Perseus had drilled a further 13,008 metres in 36 Reverse Circulation ("RC"), 5 diamond ("DD") holes and 46 RC pre-collared diamond holes ("RD"). Drilling has been conducted on a nominal 80 x 80 metre grid to scope out the extent and overall geometry of the host granite and contained mineralisation, partially infilled to 40 x 40 metres and locally to 40 x 20 metres. Results have continued to provide strong support for the presence of a shallow open-pitable gold resource within trucking distance of the Edikan mill.

Mineralisation at Nkosuo is hosted by a NNE-trending granitic plug extending at least 1,200 metres in strike, with widths ranging from around 120 metres in the northern part to up to 160 metres in the southern part. The northern part of the intrusive body is dislocated by a roughly NW-SE fault that offsets the northern 400 metres of the body ~160 metres to the northwest (Appendix 1 - Figure 1.2).

The strongest mineralisation is focused in the offset northern part of the intrusion and the northern central section of the southern part of the intrusion, gradually waning to the southwest. The granite body dips at around 700 to the west in the northern part of the intrusion, steepening to near vertical towards the south. Mineralisation within the granite consists of variably intense quartz stockwork veining with associated quartz-carbonate-sericite alteration. The veining and alteration are accompanied by 1-2% disseminated and selvage pyrite and arsenopyrite, with better gold grades generally associated with higher concentrations of arsenopyrite. The granite remains open to the south, with indications from surface workings that mineralisation may strengthen within the southern apex of the intrusion, analogous to the situation in the northern apex. Drilling to test this hypothesis is planned for the coming quarter.

Overall, the Nkosuo mineralisation bears strong similarities in style and scale to the western granite-hosted deposits at Edikan such as Fobinso and Abnabna.

Better intercepts from the Nkosuo drilling received between 13 October 2021 and 8 January 2022 are shown below in Table 1 and on Appendix 1 - Figure 2, with a complete summary included in Appendix 2 - Table 1. Representative sections are presented in Appendix 1 - Figures 1.3 to 1.5.

Table 1: Intercepts from Agyakusu Prospecting Licence - Nkosuo Prospect

(Based on lower cut-off of 0.5 g/t Au with maximum 2m internal waste <0.5 g/t)