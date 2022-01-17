Perseus Mining : Achieves Near-Mine Exploration Success in Ghana

Log in
    PRU   AU000000PRU3

PERSEUS MINING LIMITED

(PRU)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/17 12:10:28 am
1.5 AUD   -5.06%
For personal use only

18 JANUARY 2022

ASX RELEASE

PERSEUS ACHIEVES NEAR-MINE EXPLORATION SUCCESS IN GHANA

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is pleased to provide details of exploration success at its Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana during the December 2021 quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Perseus has recorded further impressive drilling results at Nkosuo prospect on the Agyakusu Prospecting Licence, just seven kilometres from its Edikan Gold Mine in Ghana.
  • Results continue to demonstrate strong potential for shallow, granite-hostedopen-pitable gold resources, including:
    • NKS0034RC: 37m @ 1.49g/t Au from 3m
    • NKS0050RD: 60m @ 1.28g/t from 6m
    • NKS0037DD: 43m @ 1.79 g/t from 0m
    • NKS0050RD: 24m @ 2.04g/t Au from 6m
    • NKS0059RD: 37m @ 1.74 g/t Au from 8m
    • NKS0060RC: 51m @ 2.09 g/t Au from 20m
    • NKS0081RC: 46m @ 2.31g/t Au from 18m
    • NKS0086RD: 13m @ 4.18g/t Au from 1m & 54m @ 1.63g/t Au from 54m
    • NKS0091RD: 34m @ 1.3g/t Au from surface & 14m @ 2.17 g/t from 58m
    • NKS0092RD: 38m @ 1.83g/t Au from 38m & 24m @ 1.65g/t Au from 90m
    • NKS0102RD: 26m @ 1.55g/t Au from surface
    • NKS0117RC: 22m @ 3.92 g/t from 8m
    • NKS0120RC: 16m @ 4.17 g/t Au from 24m
  • Results confirm Nkosuo hosts near-surface,granite-hosted gold mineralisation similar in style to that mined in
    Edikan's Fobinso and Abnabna ("AG") pits.
  • Resource definition drilling is ongoing. Perseus expects to complete a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for Nkosuo early in the June 2022 quarter.
  • Nkosuo discovery has the potential to extend Edikan's mine life beyond forecast end in FY2026-2027.

PERSEUS MINING LIMITED

Level 2, 437 Roberts Road, Subiaco WA 6008

ABN: 27 106 808 986

1

ASX RELEASE | PERSEUS ACHIEVES NEAR-MINE EXPLORATION SUCCESS IN GHANA

For personal use only

Perseus's Managing Director and CEO Jeff Quartermaine said:

"As Perseus moves closer to achieving our goal of producing 500,000 ounces of gold per year, we have turned our sights to finding ways of sustaining this level of gold production to the end of the decade and beyond.

"Our exploration programme at Nkosuo has returned impressive results that demonstrate this prospect's potential to add to Edikan's mine life, with further successful drilling. We are particularly encouraged by similarities between the Nkosuo deposit and the Fobinso and Abnabna deposits which we've already successfully developed, mined and processed at Edikan.

"While we are working towards completing a maiden Mineral Resource estimate for Nkosuo in the first half of CY2022, we intend to continue exploring on the Agyakusu, Agyakusu-DML and Domenase exploration licence areas, all of which are under option to Perseus and all of which are located within trucking distance of our Edikan mill."

NKOSUO EXPLORATION DRILLING

Results from Perseus's recent exploration activities adjacent to its Edikan Gold Mine (Edikan) in Ghana continue to confirm the outstanding potential to grow its gold inventory at Edikan through further drilling success.

Perseus secured an option to acquire the 23.85km2 Agyakusu prospecting licence (Appendix 1 - Figure 1.1), currently held by Ghanaian company Adio-Mabas Ghana Ltd, in November 2019 (see ASX announcement 4 November 2019). Perseus subsequently conducted soil sampling and airborne geophysical surveys whilst negotiating access from farmers to drill the granite-hosted Nkosuo gold prospect. Perseus achieved access in June 2021, with drilling continuing uninterrupted since that date.

Perseus commenced exploration drilling at the Nkosuo prospect on the Agyakusu permit on 1 July 2021, with the first highly encouraging results being reported in our ASX release dated 13 October 2021. Since that date, Perseus had drilled a further 13,008 metres in 36 Reverse Circulation ("RC"), 5 diamond ("DD") holes and 46 RC pre-collared diamond holes ("RD"). Drilling has been conducted on a nominal 80 x 80 metre grid to scope out the extent and overall geometry of the host granite and contained mineralisation, partially infilled to 40 x 40 metres and locally to 40 x 20 metres. Results have continued to provide strong support for the presence of a shallow open-pitable gold resource within trucking distance of the Edikan mill.

Mineralisation at Nkosuo is hosted by a NNE-trending granitic plug extending at least 1,200 metres in strike, with widths ranging from around 120 metres in the northern part to up to 160 metres in the southern part. The northern part of the intrusive body is dislocated by a roughly NW-SE fault that offsets the northern 400 metres of the body ~160 metres to the northwest (Appendix 1 - Figure 1.2).

The strongest mineralisation is focused in the offset northern part of the intrusion and the northern central section of the southern part of the intrusion, gradually waning to the southwest. The granite body dips at around 700 to the west in the northern part of the intrusion, steepening to near vertical towards the south. Mineralisation within the granite consists of variably intense quartz stockwork veining with associated quartz-carbonate-sericite alteration. The veining and alteration are accompanied by 1-2% disseminated and selvage pyrite and arsenopyrite, with better gold grades generally associated with higher concentrations of arsenopyrite. The granite remains open to the south, with indications from surface workings that mineralisation may strengthen within the southern apex of the intrusion, analogous to the situation in the northern apex. Drilling to test this hypothesis is planned for the coming quarter.

Overall, the Nkosuo mineralisation bears strong similarities in style and scale to the western granite-hosted deposits at Edikan such as Fobinso and Abnabna.

Better intercepts from the Nkosuo drilling received between 13 October 2021 and 8 January 2022 are shown below in Table 1 and on Appendix 1 - Figure 2, with a complete summary included in Appendix 2 - Table 1. Representative sections are presented in Appendix 1 - Figures 1.3 to 1.5.

Table 1: Intercepts from Agyakusu Prospecting Licence - Nkosuo Prospect

(Based on lower cut-off of 0.5 g/t Au with maximum 2m internal waste <0.5 g/t)

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Gold Intercept

NKS0024RD

125

127

2m

@ 7.2 g/t

NKS0024RD

135

147

12m

@ 0.91 g/t

PERSEUSMINING.COM 2

ASX RELEASE | PERSEUS ACHIEVES NEAR-MINE EXPLORATION SUCCESS IN GHANA

For personal use only

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Gold Intercept

NKS0024RD

157

169

12m @ 1.53 g/t

NKS0024RD

187

192

5m @ 1.29 g/t

NKS0024RD

201

207

6m @ 1.11 g/t

NKS0025RD

116

124

8m @ 1.15 g/t

NKS0025RD

140

159.1

19.1m @ 0.72 g/t

NKS0025RD

273

281.8

8.8m @ 1.07 g/t

NKS0034RC

3

40

37 @ 1.49 g/t

NKS0036RD

162

164

2m @ 6.27 g/t

NKS0036RD

284

292.65

8.7m @ 1.21 g/t

NKS0037DD

6.9

44

37.1m @ 2.05 g/t

NKS0037DD

48.6

60.15

11.6m @ 1.83 g/t

NKS0038DD

0

5.59

5.6m @ 1.26 g/t

NKS0040DD

13.3

28.3

15m @ 0.97 g/t

NKS0043RD

234.85

238.13

3.3m @ 3.15 g/t

NKS0044RD

18

24

6m @ 1.95 g/t

NKS0044RD

18

20

2m @ 4.06 g/t

NKS0044RD

28

40

12m @ 0.82 g/t

NKS0044RD

46

64

18m @ 0.65 g/t

NKS0046DD

0

23.9

23.9m @ 0.66 g/t

NKS0046DD

27.3

29.3

2m @ 3.29 g/t

NKS0047RD

12

28

16m @ 1.16 g/t

NKS0047RD

32

64

32m @ 0.89 g/t

NKS0048RD

68

70

2m @ 8.35 g/t

NKS0048RD

102

104

2m @ 3.58 g/t

NKS0048RD

250.5

253

2.5m @ 87.30 g/t

NKS0049RD

28

36

8m @ 1.31 g/t

NKS0049RD

46

50

4m @ 1.35 g/t

NKS0049RD

116

120

4m @ 2.05 g/t

NKS0050RD

6

30

24m @ 2.04 g/t

NKS0050RD

36

42

6m @ 1.51 g/t

NKS0050RD

56

66

10m @ 1.15 g/t

NKS0053RD

104

112

8m @ 1.07 g/t

NKS0059RD

0

4

4m @ 2.47 g/t

NKS0059RD

8

45

37m @ 1.74 g/t

NKS0060RC

20

71

51m @ 2.09 g/t

PERSEUSMINING.COM 3

ASX RELEASE | PERSEUS ACHIEVES NEAR-MINE EXPLORATION SUCCESS IN GHANA

For personal use only

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Gold Intercept

NKS0061RD

11

50

39m

@ 0.98 g/t

NKS0061RD

64

69

5m @ 4.36 g/t

NKS0062RD

74

90

16m

@ 1.08 g/t

NKS0063RC

40

52

12m

@ 1.74 g/t

NKS0064RD

62

68

6m @ 2.40 g/t

NKS0064RD

82

87

5m @ 2.44 g/t

NKS0065RD

72

78

6m @ 1.62 g/t

NKS0065RD

116

120

4m @ 1.92 g/t

NKS0066RD

62

66

4m @ 2.62 g/t

NKS0066RD

82

92

10m

@ 0.81 g/t

NKS0066RD

96

98

2m @ 4.64 g/t

NKS0067RD

46

54

8m @ 3.51 g/t

NKS0067RD

66

78

12m

@ 1.31 g/t

NKS0067RD

94

110

16m

@ 2.45 g/t

NKS0068RD

36

74

38m @ 0.8 g/t

NKS0068RD

84

106

22m

@ 1.76 g/t

NKS0072RD

68

76

8m @ 1.68 g/t

NKS0076RD

2

6

4m @ 1.50 g/t

NKS0079DD

58

95.1

37m

@ 0.89 g/t

NKS0079DD

115.3

128.33

13m

@ 1.23 g/t

NKS0079DD

142.13

151.5

9.4m @ 2.93 g/t

NKS0081RC

4

8

4m @ 2.01 g/t

NKS0081RC

18

64

46m

@ 2.31 g/t

NKS0081RC

86

98

12m

@ 0.79 g/t

NKS0082RC

0

4

4m @ 25.8 g/t

NKS0082RC

30

50

20m

@ 0.88 g/t

NKS0082RC

70

72

2m @ 3.77 g/t

NKS0083RC

20

66

46m @ 1.2 g/t

NKS0085RD

82

84

2m @ 5.28 g/t

NKS0085RD

96

108

12m

@ 2.39 g/t

NKS0085RD

106

108

2m

@ 5.4 g/t

NKS0086RD

1

14

13m

@ 4.18 g/t

NKS0086RD

54

108

54m

@ 1.63 g/t

NKS0087RD

2

16

14m

@ 1.15 g/t

NKS0087RD

24

30

6m @ 1.87 g/t

PERSEUSMINING.COM 4

ASX RELEASE | PERSEUS ACHIEVES NEAR-MINE EXPLORATION SUCCESS IN GHANA

For personal use only

Hole ID

From (m)

To (m)

Gold Intercept

NKS0087RD

46

60

14m

@ 1.21 g/t

NKS0087RD

66

86

20m

@ 0.63 g/t

NKS0087RD

90

124

34m

@ 0.96 g/t

NKS0088RD

10

28

18m

@ 0.75 g/t

NKS0088RD

38

60

22m

@ 0.89 g/t

NKS0091RD

0

34

34m @ 1.3 g/t

NKS0091RD

58

72

14m

@ 2.17 g/t

NKS0091RD

106

128

22m

@ 1.01 g/t

NKS0092RD

38

76

38m

@ 1.83 g/t

NKS0092RD

80

86

6m @ 1.11 g/t

NKS0092RD

90

114

24m

@ 1.65 g/t

NKS0093RC

10

22

12m

@ 1.69 g/t

NKS0093RC

36

54

18m

@ 1.64 g/t

NKS0093RC

62

72

10m

@ 3.78 g/t

NKS0097RC

1

12

11m

@ 1.23 g/t

NKS0097RC

20

42

22m

@ 1.21 g/t

NKS0102RD

0

26

26m

@ 1.55 g/t

NKS0102RD

60

62

2m @ 8.82 g/t

NKS0102RD

120

126

6m @ 2.49 g/t

NKS0103RC

0

28

28m

@ 0.95 g/t

NKS0104RD

44

48

4m @ 5.51 g/t

NKS0104RD

52

84

32m

@ 1.28 g/t

NKS0104RD

118

124

6m @ 1.69 g/t

NKS0104RD

142

148

6m @ 1.76 g/t

NKS0114RC

42

58

16m

@ 0.77 g/t

NKS0114RC

64

76

12m

@ 2.22 g/t

NKS0117RC

8

30

22m

@ 3.92 g/t

NKS0120RC

24

40

16m

@ 4.17 g/t

NKS0121RD

12

14

2m @ 6.99 g/t

NKS0121RD

28

42

14m

@ 1.69 g/t

NKS0123RD

9

12

3m @ 6.97 g/t

NKS0123RD

24

42

18m

@ 1.96 g/t

NKS0123RD

48

60

12m

@ 2.42 g/t

NKS0124RD

18

24

6m

@ 2.0 g/t

PERSEUSMINING.COM 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Perseus Mining Limited published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2022 21:34:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
