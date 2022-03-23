Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Perseus Mining Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRU   AU000000PRU3

PERSEUS MINING LIMITED

(PRU)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Perseus Mining : Application for quotation of securities - PRU

03/23/2022 | 12:24am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

PERSEUS MINING LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday March 23, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

PRU

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

115,544

23/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

PERSEUS MINING LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

106808986

1.3

ASX issuer code

PRU

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

23/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue



2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B



Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PRUAI : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PRU : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

115,544

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/PRU/02295392.pdf

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate No

Issue date

23/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 7

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details



Number of +securities to be quoted

115,544

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil consideration under the terms of the performance rights plan

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Perseus Mining Limited published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 04:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
