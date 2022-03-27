Perseus Mining : Updates Sissingue Life of Mine Plan

28 MARCH 2022

NEWS RELEASE

PERSEUS MINING UPDATES LIFE OF MINE PLAN FOR SISSINGUÉ

GOLD MINE & SATELLITE DEPOSITS

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) has updated its Life of Mine Plan ("LOMP") for its Sissingué Gold Mine

("SGM") and satellite deposits, Fimbiasso and Bagoé, in Côte d'Ivoire (collectively "Sissingué").

HIGHLIGHTS

• The mine life for Sissingué has been extended to March 2026 with potential for further extension by processing low grade ore stockpiles.

• Average annual gold production is currently forecast at 72,000 ounces at an average all-in site cost (ASIC) of US$1,261 per ounce.

• Updated Mineral Resources are estimated at 7.2 million tonnes grading 1.7 g/t gold containing 394,000 ounces of gold at 31 December 2021.

• Proved and Probable Ore Reserves1 total 5.0 million tonnes of ore grading 1.8g/t gold and containing 282,000 ounces of gold with ore drawn from pits at Sissingué, Fimbiasso and Bagoé deposits.

• Key Sissingué LOMP2 parameters include: KEY PARAMETERS UNITS UPDATED LIFE OF MINE PLAN ANNUAL AVERAGE FY2023 - FY2025 Gold production '000 ozs 252 72 Average All-in site costs US$/oz 1,253 1,261 Total Ore + waste mined Mt 24.1 7.4 Strip ratio t:t 4.6:1 4.4:1 Ore processed Mt 5.5 1.5 Head grade g/t gold 1.6 1.7 Gold recovery rate % 91.2 91.4 Production costs US$/oz 1,164 1,173 Royalty1 US$/oz 63 63 Sustaining capital US$/oz 25 25 Notes: 1 Assumes a gold price of US$1,500 per ounce for Ore Reserve and royalty calculations. 2 LOMP commences on 1 July 2022.



Perseus's Managing Director and CEO Jeff Quartermaine said:

"The Sissingué Gold Mine has been an important part of Perseus's geopolitically diversified asset portfolio since commencing commercial production in 2018 with an estimated 4.5-year mine life. Since then, the mine has consistently produced gold in excess of forecasts and importantly, generated significant amounts of free cashflow. This updated LOMP incorporates the processing of ore from satellite deposits at Fimbiasso and Bagoé as well as the Sissingué Gold Mine, and results in the life of the Sissingué operation being extended out till at least March 2026 which enables Perseus to continue generating material benefits for all of our stakeholders, including the residents of our host communities at Fimbiasso and Bagoé."

OVERVIEW OF SISSINGUÉ

Sissingué is located in northern Cote d'Ivoire in the West African Craton where gold is mined in Paleoproterozoic (Birimian) rocks of the southern extension of the Syama Greenstone Belt and the western margin of the Senoufo Greenstone Belt. Gold deposits at Sissingué are orogenic, greenstone hosted.

The SGM main pit mineralisation is structurally controlled and mainly hosted within a granitic stock associated with a network of quartz-carbonate veins and veinlets with associated pyrite and arsenopyrite dissemination. Gold-bearing veins have a dominant NNW to NS trend and are steeply dipping. Disseminated mineralisation is also located in the alternation envelops of the mineralised quartz veins.

SGM commenced commercial gold production at the end of March 2018 and by 30 June 2022 approximately 367,500 ounces of gold are forecast to have been produced at the mine. The sources of ore to be processed at Sissingué during the remaining 3.7 years of mine life, as currently defined, are SGM, Fimbiasso and Bagoé deposits. Each deposit consists of multiple pits and the ore feed will be supplemented with stockpiles at SGM as detailed in Table 3. To ensure the mill is run at full capacity in the last seven months of mine life, reducing processing and general administration (G&A) unit rate costs, stockpiled mineralised waste will be used to supplement ore feed. Ore from Fimbiasso and Bagoé will be stockpiled temporarily on site then transported to Sissingué for process plant feed as per milling schedule. Waste material will be taken to the waste dump located near the pits. Tailings from the process plant will be stored in a single, plastic high-density polyethylene (HDPE) lined, tailings storage facility located near the Sissingué process plant.

Many of Sissingué's operational workforce live in the communities located near the existing mine and processing facility, and the satellite deposits. An on-site camp has been constructed at SGM to accommodate members of the workforce who are not local residents.

Figure 1: Sissingué Mine Layout

Stage 4

Figure 2: Fimbiasso Mine Layout

Figure 3: Bagoé Mine Layout - Antoinette and Juliette deposits

Figure 4: Bagoé Mine Layout - Veronique deposit

MINERAL RESOURCES AND ORE RESERVES SUMMARY

For a comprehensive description of SGM Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves estimates, refer to the JORC tables included in Appendix 1, and to the news release titled "Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves"

dated 26 August 2020 for all reference to the Fimbiasso Deposits and to the news release titled "Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves" dated 24 August 2021 for the Bagoé Deposits. Table 1, 2 and 3 below summarise the currently estimated Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves at Sissingué.

Table 1: Sissingué Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources - 31 December 2021 1,2

PROJECT DEPOSIT TYPE MEASURED RESOURCES INDICATED RESOURCES MEASURED + INDICATED RESOURCES Quantity Mt Grade g/t gold Gold '000 oz Quantity Mt Grade g/t gold Gold '000 oz Quantity Mt Grade g/t gold Gold '000 oz Sissingué 3,4,5 Open Pit 1.2 1.4 50 1.3 1.4 56 2.4 1.4 107 Fimbiasso 6,7 Open Pit 1.7 1.7 95 0.4 1.8 23 2.1 1.7 118 Bagoé 8,9 Open Pit 0.7 2.2 53 1.0 2.3 73 1.7 2.3 126 Sub Total 3.6 1.7 198 2.7 1.8 152 6.2 1.8 351 Stockpiles 0.7 1.3 30 - - - 0.7 1.3 30 Total 4.3 1.6 227 2.7 1.8 152 7.0 1.7 379

Table 2: Sissingué Inferred Mineral Resources - 31 December 2021 2

PROJECT DEPOSIT TYPE INFERRED RESOURCES Quantity Mt Grade g/t gold Gold '000 oz Sissingué 3,4,5 Open Pit 0.1 1.1 2 Fimbiasso 6,7 Open Pit 0.1 1.8 6 Bagoé 8,9 Open Pit 0.1 2.2 6 Sub Total 0.3 1.5 14 Stockpiles - - - Total 0.3 1.8 15

Notes:

1. Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources are inclusive of Ore Reserves.

2. Rounding of numbers to appropriate precisions may have resulted in apparent inconsistencies.

3. Based on February 2022 Mineral Resource model constrained to US$1,800/oz pit shell.

4. Depleted to 31 December 2021 mining surface.

5. 0.6g/t gold cut-off applied to in situ material.

6. Based on March 2020 Mineral Resource models constrained to US$1,800/oz pit shells.

7. 0.8g/t gold cut-off applied.

8. Based on May 2021 Mineral Resource models constrained to US$1,800/oz pit shells.

9. 0.8g/t gold cut-off applied to oxide, 1g/t applied to transition, 1.2g/t applied to fresh (Veronique deposit only).

Table 3: Proved and Probable Ore Reserves as at 31 December 2021 5, 7

DEPOSIT TYPE PROVED PROBABLE PROVED + PROBABLE DEPOSIT Quantity Mt Grade g/t gold Gold '000 oz Quantity Mt Grade g/t gold Gold '000 oz Quantity Mt Grade g/t gold Gold '000 oz

Sub Total 2.6 1.8 150 1.7 1.9 101 4.3 1.8 251

Total 3.3 1.7 181 1.7 1.9 101 5.0 1.8 282

Sissingué1,2,3,4 Open Pit 1.0 1.3 40 0.9 1.3 37 1.9 1.3 78 Fimbiasso2,4 Open Pit 1.1 2.0 70 0.2 2.2 13 1.3 2.0 83 Bagoé2,3,4 Open Pit 0.5 2.6 40 0.6 2.6 51 1.1 2.6 91 Stockpiles6 0.7 1.3 30 - - - 0.7 1.3 30 Notes:

1 Depleted to 31 December 2021 mining surface.

2 Based on February 2022 Mineral Resource model constrained to US$1,800/oz pit shell and depleted to 31 December 2021 mining surface.

3 Based on February 2022 Ore Reserve estimation.

4 Variable gold grade cut-off for each material type, ranging from 0.40 g/t to 1.00 g/t at Sissingué deposits, from 0.80 g/t to 1.50 g/t at Fimbiasso deposits and from 1.00 g/t to 3.00 g/t at Bagoé deposits.

5 Inferred Mineral Resource is considered as waste.

6 Based on EOM December 2021 stockpile balance report.

7 Rounding of numbers may result in apparent mathematical inconsistencies.

LIFE OF MINE PLAN

Based on detailed mining and processing schedules recently prepared as part of the life of mine planning process, the key forecast operating parameters for Sissingué are summarised in Table 4.To illustrate the changes to the FY23 LOMP from the previous FY22 LOMP published in August 2021, equivalent data is tabulated below. It should be noted that the FY23 LOMP commences 1 July 2022 and accounts for actual depletion of Ore Reserves between July 2021 to December 2021 and forecast depletion between 1 January 2022 and 30 June 2022.

Mining cost estimates in the updated LOMP are based on projected costs using the current contract with mining contractors, SFTP, who have been conducting mining activities on site since mining operations started. SFTP is expected to perform the full mining, drilling and grade control service required at Sissingué. Explosive costs are based on the projection of current contract prices provided by contractor, Maxam, a leading explosives manufacturer and distributor.

Gold recovery rates and processing costs are based on actual results achieved in the last 12 months and combined with forward projections based on a comprehensive metallurgical test work program for areas with no experiential data. Processing costs include costs associated with all consumables including maintenance, electricity, fuel, labour, and other processing overheads.

G&A and other costs are based on actuals and budget projections. G&A operating costs include all labour costs, Abidjan regional office costs, HR administration costs as well as all costs associated with the management of the environment, OH&S, security, government and community relations, general administration including insurances and other contracts.

Sustaining capital costs include stage lifting of the tailings storage facility (TSF), closure costs, progressive clearing, contractor demobilisation, and plant modifications. The total estimate of sustaining capital is US$7.6M million which over the current life of mine equates to US$30/oz of gold produced. Sustaining capital does not include any capital costs estimated for the delineation of additional Mineral Reserves and Ore Reserves or the establishment of new open pit or underground mining operations. Any such developments will be regarded as development capital and disclosed accordingly.

Table 4: Overview Key Parameters4

FY23 LOMP UNITS Total Annual Average FY23-26 FY23-25 Mining