Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Perseus Proteomics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4882   JP3836800007

PERSEUS PROTEOMICS INC.

(4882)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-11 am EDT
424.00 JPY   +3.16%
04:44aPERSEUS PROTEOMICS : Notice on Determination of Stock Option (Share acquisition rights) Details
PU
06/23PERSEUS PROTEOMICS : Notice on Issuance of Stock Option (Share acquisition rights)
PU
06/23PERSEUS PROTEOMICS : (Amendments) Amendments to “Non-consolidated Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Perseus Proteomics : Notice on Determination of Stock Option (Share acquisition rights) Details

07/11/2022 | 04:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 11, 2022

Perseus Proteomics Inc.

Securities Code: 4882 Growth TSE

To all stakeholders,

Notice on Determination of Stock Option (Share acquisition rights) Details

Perseus Proteomics Inc. (The Company) announces that today the details are determined as follows regarding share acquisition rights as stock option to the board members, executive directors, and employees according to its Board of Directors resolution on June 23, 2022.

1. Persons to be allotted share acquisition rights and number of share acquisition rights

5 Board member excluding directors, auditors and supervisory committee members

2,200 rights

3

Directors, auditors and supervisory committee members

120 rights

1

Executive director

240 rights

21 Employees

1,130 rights

  1. Number of share acquisition rights 3,690
  2. Class and number of shares to be issued as share acquisition rights

Common stock of the Company

369,000 shares

4. Value of property to be contributed at the exercise of share acquisition rights 42,400 yen per share acquisition right (424 yen per share)

[reference]

Date of the Board of Directors resolution:

June 23, 2022

END

1 / 1

Disclaimer

Perseus Proteomics Inc. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 08:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PERSEUS PROTEOMICS INC.
04:44aPERSEUS PROTEOMICS : Notice on Determination of Stock Option (Share acquisition rights) De..
PU
06/23PERSEUS PROTEOMICS : Notice on Issuance of Stock Option (Share acquisition rights)
PU
06/23PERSEUS PROTEOMICS : (Amendments) Amendments to “Non-consolidated Summary of Financi..
PU
05/18Perseus Proteomics Inc. Announces Mou Agreement on Joint Research on Super-Neutralizing..
CI
05/13Perseus Proteomics Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ending March 31, 2023
CI
04/20Perseus Proteomics Submits Patent Application for Leukemia Treatment
MT
04/20PERSEUS PROTEOMICS : Announcement of Establishment of Voluntary Remuneration Committee
PU
04/19PERSEUS PROTEOMICS : Announcement of Patent Application on Therapeutic Agent for Aggressiv..
PU
03/27Perseus Proteomics Ends Licensing Deals with Fujifilm
MT
03/25PERSEUS PROTEOMICS : (Amendments) Amendments to "Announcement of Agreement on Termination ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 67,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -413 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 069 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 833 M 35,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 64,3%
Chart PERSEUS PROTEOMICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Perseus Proteomics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERSEUS PROTEOMICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tadashi Matsuura Director, Manager-Research & Development
Yasuo Ichinose Director & Manager-Administration
Takao Hamakubo Non-Executive Director
Toshikazu Ban Non-Executive Director
Takuya Yokogawa Representative Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERSEUS PROTEOMICS INC.3.53%36
CSL LIMITED-1.16%95 041
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-9.30%45 085
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-13.56%43 458
BIOGEN INC.-8.80%32 044
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-9.98%26 811