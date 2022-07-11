Perseus Proteomics : Notice on Determination of Stock Option (Share acquisition rights) Details

July 11, 2022

Perseus Proteomics Inc.

Securities Code: 4882 Growth TSE

To all stakeholders,

Notice on Determination of Stock Option (Share acquisition rights) Details

Perseus Proteomics Inc. (The Company) announces that today the details are determined as follows regarding share acquisition rights as stock option to the board members, executive directors, and employees according to its Board of Directors resolution on June 23, 2022.

1. Persons to be allotted share acquisition rights and number of share acquisition rights

5 Board member excluding directors, auditors and supervisory committee members 2,200 rights 3 Directors, auditors and supervisory committee members 120 rights 1 Executive director 240 rights 21 Employees 1,130 rights

Number of share acquisition rights 3,690 Class and number of shares to be issued as share acquisition rights

Common stock of the Company 369,000 shares

4. Value of property to be contributed at the exercise of share acquisition rights 42,400 yen per share acquisition right (424 yen per share)

[reference] Date of the Board of Directors resolution: June 23, 2022

