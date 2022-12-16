Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Pershimex Resources Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRO   CA71529F1099

PERSHIMEX RESOURCES CORPORATION

(PRO)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:16 2022-12-15 pm EST
0.0250 CAD   -16.67%
01:49pPershimex Announces New Special Meeting Date and Additional Information in Connection with Amalgamation with Abcourt
GL
11/23Pershimex Resources Corporation - Sampling Progress, Receipt of Bulk Milling Permit and Closing of the Private Placement announced on November 1, 2022
AQ
11/22Sampling Progress, Receipt of Bulk Milling Permit and Closing of the Private Placement announced on November 1, 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pershimex Announces New Special Meeting Date and Additional Information in Connection with Amalgamation with Abcourt

12/16/2022 | 01:49pm EST
  • The Special Committee and the Board unanimously determined that the Amalgamation continues to be in the best interest of the Corporation and fair to Shareholders
  • The Board confirms its unanimous recommendation that Shareholders vote IN FAVOUR of the Amalgamation Resolution
  • The Annual and Special Meeting is scheduled to be held at 10:00 a.m. (Val-d’Or Time) on December 27, 2022
  • The Record Date for the Annual and Special Meeting remains November 2, 2022

VAL-D’OR, Québec, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pershimex Resources Corporation (“Pershimex” or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE:PRO) announces today additional information regarding the amalgamation agreement entered into on 18 November 2022, pursuant to which Abcourt Mines Inc. (“Abcourt”) agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Pershimex to create one of the largest property portfolios among gold explorers across major gold districts in Québec and massive diversified emerging gold producer and explorer in Québec (the “Transaction”). The transaction is being carried out by way of a three-cornered amalgamation under the Canada Business Corporations Act.

The Corporation announces that the Special Committee of the Corporation (the “Special Committee”) formed in connection with the Transaction, and the Board of Pershimex have reviewed and considered the impact of Abcourt’s latest press release dated December 13, 2022, entitled “Abcourt Announces Mineral Resource Update at the Sleeping Giant Mine” (the “Recent Resources Press Release”) a copy of which has been filed on December 13, 2022 on the SEDAR site www.sedar.com, at Abcourt’s profile and on Abcourt’s website at www.abcourt.com. The information contained in this updated Mineral Resource Estimation for the Sleeping Giant Mine is not supported by a technical report from Abcourt at this time, but, in accordance with securities regulations, a new technical report for the Sleeping Giant Mine will have to be filed by Abcourt.

Following the Recent Resources Press Release and given the significant scope of the recent information disclosed by Abcourt on the Amalgamation, the Special Committee has carefully reconsidered the parameters of the Transaction and the Amalgamation described in the information circular dated November 18, 2022 (the “Circular”) and sent to its Shareholders in the context of this announcement by Abcourt. After analysis and discussion, the Special Committee and the Board of Pershimex unanimously determined that the Amalgamation continues to be in the best interest of the Corporation and fair to the Shareholders of Pershimex. Therefore, the Special Committee and the Board confirm their recommendation to the Shareholders to vote IN FAVOUR of the Amalgamation Resolution as described and defined in the Circular. Each Pershimex Shareholder is recommended to read the Circular carefully and in its entirety.

To allow all Pershimex Shareholders to review Abcourt’s Recent Resources Press Release and to consider its impact on their vote on the Amalgamation Resolution described in the Circular, the Board of Pershimex postpones the annual and special meeting to December 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., at the Albert Hotel, 84 Principale Avenue, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, as set forth and described in the Circular.

In addition, Pershimex Shareholders who have already voted for the annual and special meeting of December 20, 2022, have the opportunity to change their vote on the Amalgamation Resolution, in conformity with the procedure described in the Circular, in view of the new annual and special meeting date of December 27, 2022. It should be noted that no action is required on the part of Shareholders who have already cast their vote and do not intend on changing their vote or exercise their right to dissent with respect to the Amalgamation, as described in the Circular.

About Pershimex Resources Corporation

Pershimex Resources Corporation is a mining exploration and development corporation with projects located primarily in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada, focusing on the discovery and development of high-grade gold deposits.

For more information, please contact:

Robert Gagnon, President
Tel.: (819) 825-2303
Mobile : (819) 860-2621

Warning

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the information contained in this press release.

Facts stated in this press release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” and readers are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of success and that future developments and results may differ from those projected in such forward-looking statements.


