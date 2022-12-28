Pershimex – Shareholders Meeting Votes Results

VAL-D’OR, Québec, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pershimex Resources Corporation (“Pershimex” or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: PRO) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on December 27, 2022, in particular the approval by the shareholders, by a majority over 66,66% of the votes, of the proposed merger with Abcourt Mines Inc. Moreover, the shareholders approved, by a majority of votes, resolutions to elect the directors, namely Loïc Bureau, Roger Bureau, Robert Gagnon, Pascal Hamelin and Serge M. Racine, and to appoint Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors of the Corporation, in each case until the closing of the merger with Abcourt Mines Inc. or, failing such closing, until the next annual shareholders meeting of the Corporation. The shareholders have also approved, by a majority of votes, its 10% rolling stock option plan.



In addition, the Corporation announces the following modifications to its stock option plan to comply with the new TSX Venture Exchange’s policies: (i) vesting of 25% of the options granted to investor relations service providers every completed quarter following their grant; (ii) the number of shares underlying the options granted to the insiders (as a group) cannot exceeds, at any time, 10 % of the shares issued and outstanding; and (iii) approval required from the disinterested shareholders for any extension of the period of validity of the options granted to an insider.

About Pershimex Resources Corporation

Pershimex Resources Corporation is a mining exploration and development corporation with projects located primarily in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada, focusing on the discovery and development of high-grade gold deposits.

For more information, please contact:

Robert Gagnon, President Tel.: (819) 825-2303 Mobile : (819) 860-2621

