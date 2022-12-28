Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Pershimex Resources Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRO   CA71529F1099

PERSHIMEX RESOURCES CORPORATION

(PRO)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:45 2022-12-23 pm EST
0.0350 CAD    0.00%
09:51aPershimex – Shareholders Meeting Votes Results
GL
09:51aPershimex – Shareholders Meeting Votes Results
GL
12/23Pershimex - Hybrid Shareholders Meeting
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pershimex – Shareholders Meeting Votes Results

12/28/2022 | 09:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VAL-D’OR, Québec, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pershimex Resources Corporation (“Pershimex” or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: PRO) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on December 27, 2022, in particular the approval by the shareholders, by a majority over 66,66% of the votes, of the proposed merger with Abcourt Mines Inc. Moreover, the shareholders approved, by a majority of votes, resolutions to elect the directors, namely Loïc Bureau, Roger Bureau, Robert Gagnon, Pascal Hamelin and Serge M. Racine, and to appoint Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP as auditors of the Corporation, in each case until the closing of the merger with Abcourt Mines Inc. or, failing such closing, until the next annual shareholders meeting of the Corporation. The shareholders have also approved, by a majority of votes, its 10% rolling stock option plan.

In addition, the Corporation announces the following modifications to its stock option plan to comply with the new TSX Venture Exchange’s policies: (i) vesting of 25% of the options granted to investor relations service providers every completed quarter following their grant; (ii) the number of shares underlying the options granted to the insiders (as a group) cannot exceeds, at any time, 10 % of the shares issued and outstanding; and (iii) approval required from the disinterested shareholders for any extension of the period of validity of the options granted to an insider.

About Pershimex Resources Corporation

Pershimex Resources Corporation is a mining exploration and development corporation with projects located primarily in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada, focusing on the discovery and development of high-grade gold deposits.

For more information, please contact:

Robert Gagnon, President
Tel.: (819) 825-2303
Mobile : (819) 860-2621

Warning

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the information contained in this press release.

Facts stated in this press release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” and readers are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of success and that future developments and results may differ from those projected in such forward-looking statements.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about PERSHIMEX RESOURCES CORPORATION
09:51aPershimex – Shareholders Meeting Votes Results
GL
09:51aPershimex – Shareholders Meeting Votes Results
GL
12/23Pershimex - Hybrid Shareholders Meeting
AQ
12/22Pershimex – Hybrid Shareholders Meeting
GL
12/22Pershimex – Hybrid Shareholders Meeting
AQ
12/19Pershimex Announces New Special Meeting Date and Additional Information in Connection w..
AQ
12/16Pershimex Announces New Special Meeting Date and Additional Information in Connection w..
GL
12/16Pershimex Announces New Special Meeting Date and Additional Information in Connection w..
GL
11/23Pershimex Resources Corporation - Sampling Progress, Receipt of Bulk Milling Permit and..
AQ
11/22Sampling Progress, Receipt of Bulk Milling Permit and Closing of the Private Placement ..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 0,27 M 0,20 M 0,20 M
Net cash 2022 0,62 M 0,46 M 0,46 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,86 M 3,60 M 3,60 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart PERSHIMEX RESOURCES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pershimex Resources Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Gagnon President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jacques Lévesque Chief Financial Officer
Loïc Bureau Chairman
Roger Bureau Independent Director
Serge M. Racine Secretary & Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERSHIMEX RESOURCES CORPORATION-12.50%4
JCHX MINING MANAGEMENT CO.,LTD.18.44%2 194
FLSMIDTH & CO. A/S2.46%2 034
MAJOR DRILLING GROUP INTERNATIONAL INC.26.63%642
PERENTI LIMITED41.62%608
IMDEX LIMITED-24.07%601