    PSGR   US7153101081

PERSHING RESOURCES COMPANY, INC.

(PSGR)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/14 03:33:41 pm EDT
0.0499 USD   -0.20%
PERSHING RESOURCES : OTC PINK GUIDELINES for DECEMBER 31 2021 & PERSHING RESOURCES COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FULL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020 (AUDITED)
PU
03/31PERSHING RESOURCES : Otc pink disclosure guidelines and consolidated financial statements for the full year ended december 31, 2021 & 2020 (audited)
PU
2021Pershing Resources Company, Inc. Announces Board Change
CI
PERSHING RESOURCES : OTC PINK GUIDELINES for DECEMBER 31 2021 & PERSHING RESOURCES COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE FULL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020 (AUDITED)

04/15/2022 | 10:34pm EDT

04/15/2022 | 10:34pm EDT
PERSHING RESOURCES COMPANY, INC.

A Nevada corporation

200 South Virginia Street, 8th Floor

Reno Nevada 89501

Telephone: (775) 398-3124

Corporate Website:www.pershingpm.comCorporate Email:j.adams@pershingpm.com

SIC: 1021, 1041, 1044

ANNUAL REPORT

For the Period Ending: December 31, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of 12/31/2021, our most recent period end date, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 366,137,619

As of 9/30/2021, our prior period end date, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 366,137,619

As of 12/31/2020, our prior fiscal year end date, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 335,637,619

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control(1) of the company has occurred over this reporting period:Yes:

No:

(1) "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

(i) Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;

(ii) The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;

(iii) A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or

(iv) The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately priorthereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

1)

Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, please also provide any names used by predecessor entities and the dates of the name changes.

Pershing Resources Company, Inc. - April 1, 2004

Xenolix Technologies, Inc. - June 12, 2000

MG Natural Resources Corporation - November 4, 1998

MG Gold Corporation - August 26, 1996

Date and state (or jurisdiction) of incorporation (also describe any changes to incorporation since inception, if applicable)

Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

August 26, 1996 - Nevada - Active

Pershing Resources Company, Inc. (the "Company") is incorporated under the laws of the State of Nevada. The Company's incorporation and documentation with the State of Nevada is currently "active" and in good standing. The Company has been located at 200 South Virginia Street 8th Floor, Reno, Nevada 89501 since March of 2015.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None.

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

None.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

200 South Virginia Street, 8th Floor

Reno, Nevada 89501

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

Not applicable.

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP:

Par or stated value: Total shares authorized: Total shares outstanding:

Number of shares in the Public Float (2): Total number of shareholders of record:

Additional class of securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP:

Par or stated value: Total shares authorized: Total shares outstanding:

Transfer Agent:

Name: Address:

PSGR Common

715310108

$0.0001

500,000,000 as of 12/31/2021

366,137,619 as of 12/31/2021

79,435,996 as of 12/31/2021

1,827 as of 12/31/2021

N/A None N/A N/A None NoneColonial Stock Transfer Company, Inc. 7840 S. 700 E.

Phone: Email:

Sandy, UT 84070 (801) 355-5740info@colonialstock.comIs the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act? (3)Yes:

No:

(2) "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

(3) To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors: None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: None

3)

Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed -3-

fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Number of Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End Date

Opening Balance as of 01/01/2019

Common Stock: 259,337,619

Date of Transaction

Transaction type (e.g.

new issuance, cancellation, shares returned to treasury)

Number of

Shares Issued (or cancelled)

Class of Securities

Value of Shares issued ($/per share) at Issuance

Were the Shares issued at a discount to market price at the time of issuance? (Yes/No)

Individual/

Entity Shares Were issued to (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed)

Reason for share issuance (e.g. for cash or debt conversion) - OR- Nature of Services Provided

Restricted or Unrestricte d as of this filing

Exemption or Registration

Type

9/06/2019

New Issuance

500,000

Common

$0.01

No

Maria E.

Stan

Board Service

Restricted

Rule 144 Exemption

12/06/2019

New Issuance

500,000

Common

$0.01

No

Mountain

Gold Claims LLC (Thomas Callicrate Control Person)

Issued as Consideration for Divide Property Lease

Purchase Agreement

Restricted

Rule 144 Exemption

12/06/2019

New Issuance

500,000

Common

$0.01

No

Black Rock Exploration

LLC (Roger Walthers Control Person)

Issued as Consideration for Divide Property Lease

Purchase Agreement

Restricted

Rule 144 Exemption

12/10/2019

New Issuance

800,000

Common

$0.01

No

Joseph Barton Esq.

Share Purchase

Restricted

Rule 144 Exemption

12/10/2019

New Issuance

400,000

Common

$0.01

No

Maria E.

Stan

Share Purchase

Restricted

Rule 144 Exemption

12/10/2019

New Issuance

4,000,000

Common

$0.01

No

David J. Jordan

Share Purchase

Restricted

Rule 144 Exemption

12/10/2019

New Issuance

400,000

Common

$0.01

No

Stephen D.

Plumb

Share Purchase

Restricted

Rule 144 Exemption

12/10/2019

New Issuance

3,400,000

Common

$0.01

No

AI Consultants

Inc. Joel Adams Control Person

Share Purchase PIK against invoices

Restricted

Rule 144 Exemption

12/10/2019

New Issuance

400,000

Common

$0.01

No

Mountain

Gold Claims LLC (Thomas Callicrate Control Person)

Share Purchase PIK against invoices

Restricted

Rule 144 Exemption

12/10/2019

New Issuance

400,000

Common

$0.01

No

Mountain

Gold Claims LLC (Thomas Callicrate Control Person)

Share Purchase PIK against invoices

Restricted

Rule 144 Exemption

12/10/2019

New Issuance

200,000

Common

$0.01

No

Mountain

Gold Claims LLC (Thomas Callicrate Control Person)

Share Purchase PIK against invoices

Restricted

Rule 144 Exemption

12/10/2019

New Issuance

1,200,000

Common

$0.01

No

Thomas G. Malone

Share Purchase

Restricted

Rule 144 Exemption

12/10/2019

New Issuance

400,000

Common

$0.01

No

Stephen D.

Plumb

Share Purchase against Consulting

Fee

Restricted

Rule 144 Exemption

12/30/2019

New Issuance

10,000,000

Common

$0.004

Yes

Blackbridge Capital LLC

(Alex Dillion Control Person)

Consulting

Fee

Restricted

Rule 144 Exemption

01/09/2020

Cancellation

(10,000,000)

Common

$0.004

Yes

Blackbridge Capital LLC

(Alex Dillion Control Person)

Consulting

Fee

Restricted

01/09/2020

Transfer

10,000,000

Common

$0.004

Yes

GPL Ventures

LLC Alex Dillion Control Person

Transfer and removal of stock legend

Unrestricted

-5-

