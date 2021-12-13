Pershing Resources : Announces a Board Change

December 13, 2021

Pershing Resources Company Announces a Board Change

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2021 /Pershing Resources Company, Inc., (" Pershing Resources" or the "Company"), (OTC PINK:PSGR), today announced that Harvey

McKenzie, CPA-CA, will join its Board of Directors as of January 1st of 2022. Mr. McKenzie will be joining Pershing Resources' Board of Directors from the Company's Advisory Board as an independent director. He will also serve on the Company's Audit Committee.

Mr. McKenzie is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA-CA), and senior executive with four decades of experience in the mineral resource and technology sectors. He brings a wealth of expertise to the Company's Board having held positions as a chief financial officer and as an audit committee member and chairman for several junior resource companies. Mr. McKenzie's career details and profile are available on the Company's website at Advisory Board: Pershing Resources Company, Inc. (PSGR) (pershingpm.com)

The Company also announced that Stephen V. Savran, MD has chosen to retire from the Board as of December 31, of 2021. Dr. Savran has served as an independent director since joining the Board in September of 2008.

Pershing Resources' CEO Steve Plumb stated, "We would like to thank Steve Savran for his many years of service to the Company as a board member and a significant investor and we wish him well. We now welcome Harvey McKenzie to our Board. Harvey's contributions while on our Advisory Board have been very helpful to our progress. We look forward to working closely with him as we advance the Company through the next phase of our corporate development plan."

About Pershing Resources Company

Pershing Resources Company Inc. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with projects located exclusively in North America. The Company is based in Reno, Nevada and is currently focused on the development of its 100% owned New Enterprise Project. The New Enterprise Project is located near Kingman, Arizona and lies within a regional porphyry copper trend known as the Laramide Arc from which Arizona produces 65% of the copper mined in the US annually. The New Enterprise lies on the northwestern end of the Laramide Arc and is situated twenty miles southeast of the Mineral Park Mine and forty-five miles northwest of the Baghdad Mine, both of which are porphyry Cu-Mo mines. The Company's other assets are comprised of exploration properties located in Arizona and Nevada. Pershing Resources is committed to environmentally responsible mining practices.