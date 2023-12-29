Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date28 dec 2023 - 19:48
Statutory namePershing Square Holdings, Ltd
TitlePershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Announces Transactions in Own Shares - 28 December 2023
Previous result
Next result
Related downloads
202312280000000009_5407013c12.28.23_-_Pershing_Square_Holdings_Ltd._Announces_Transactions_in_Own_Shares.pdf(opens in a new window)
Date last update: 29 December 2023
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Pershing Square Holdings Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2023 09:03:42 UTC.