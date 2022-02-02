Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSH   GG00BPFJTF46

PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD.

(PSH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Equities-focused hedge funds end January down

02/02/2022 | 01:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital, speaks at the WSJ Digital Conference in Laguna Beach

TORONTO, BOSTON (Reuters) -Stock-picking hedge funds ended a volatile January with losses after markets went on a roller-coaster ride on geopolitical turmoil and the prospect of rising interest rates.

Equities hedge funds lost 6.22% in January, according to a note from Goldman Sachs seen by Reuters, a steeper decline than the 5.23% loss on Wall Street's S&P 500 benchmark, while health-care and technology-focused strategies slid more than 10%. Goldman confirmed the figures in the note.

Billionaire investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings lost 8.2% in January, tumbling early in the month and then clawing back returns in the last week.

The Pershing Square Holdings portfolio ended the first three weeks of January down 13.8%, the worst performance to start a year for Ackman in years.

However, Pershing Square Holdings lost 1.3% in both January 2021 and January 2020 after making gains of 18.3% in the first month of 2019.

Tiger Global Management's hedge fund lost 14.8% in January while Whale Rock Capital Management's hedge fund lost 15.9% over the same period in its share class that invests in public and private companies, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Melvin Capital Management and Light Street Capital Management lost 15% last month, according to sources familiar with the firms. A spokesperson for Light Street declined to comment. A spokesperson for Melvin also declined to comment.

Balyasny Asset Management, which manages $14 billion in assets, gained 2.4% over the same period, an investor told Reuters.

A spokesperson for Balyasny declined to comment.

Computer-based hedge funds landed in positive territory in the first month of the year, posting returns of 5.3%, said the note from Goldman.

Among computer-based firms, multi-billion-dollar AQR's alternative risk premia fund ended January up 7.14%, according to its website.

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan and Svea Herbst-Bayliss, additional reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by David Gregorio and David Evans)

By Maiya Keidan and Svea Herbst-Bayliss


© Reuters 2022
All news about PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD.
02/01Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Announces 2022 Quarterly Dividend, Payable on March 18, ..
CI
01/27Consumer Discretionary Continuing Afternoon Slump
MT
01/27GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Tesla, Intel, UBS, The Gap, Netflix...
01/27WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Are we still in the Goldilocks zone?
01/27SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mixed Pre-Bell Thursday; Tesla, Intel Lower Despite St..
MT
01/27Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Releases Regular Weekly Net Asset Value and Year-To-Date..
AQ
01/27NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Struggle For Direction as Fed Policy Weigh..
DJ
01/26WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square takes new position in Netflix
RE
01/26Bill Ackman's Pershing Square Buys More Than 3.1 Million Shares of Netflix - Stock up 4..
MT
01/26PERSHING SQUARE : Capital Management, L.P. Releases Letter to Investors
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 679 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 3,07x
Yield 2021 1,10%
Capitalization 7 487 M 7 487 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 37,60 $
Average target price 43,40 $
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas Anthony Botta Chief Financial Officer & Director
Anne Farlow Chairman
Bronwyn Nanette Curtis Senior Independent Director
Andrew Henton Independent Non-Executive Director
Temitope Olugbeminiyi Lawani Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PERSHING SQUARE HOLDINGS, LTD.-8.52%7 487
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION4.48%10 422
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.5.83%6 315
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-3.91%4 535
PROSPECT CAPITAL CORPORATION0.83%3 306
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.1.94%2 676