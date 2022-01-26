Pershing Square : Capital Management, L.P. Releases Letter to Investors

in on streaming as we love the business models, the industry contexts, and the management teams leading these remarkable organizaYons.

In order to fund our purchase of NeTlix, beginning on Friday and over the last few days, we unwound the substanYal majority of our interest rate hedge generaYng proceeds of $1.25 billion. We retained interest rate swapYons that are currently out-of-the-money, and also purchased some addiYonal longer-dated,out-of-the-money swapYons. The result of all of the above is that the noYonal size of our interest rate hedge has been reduced by 80%, the term of a substanYal porYon of the hedge we retain has been extended, and our dollar investment in hedges has been reduced by more than 90%.

Had we not sold the hedge, we could have likely realized more gains based on the increase in rates, largely today, since our sale. That said, we believed the opportunity to invest in NeTlix at current prices oﬀered a more compelling risk/reward and likely greater, long-term proﬁts for the funds.

We invest in hedges not to protect the funds from a short-termmark-to-market loss, but rather because they can become a large source of potenYal liquidity at precisely the Yme stocks become cheap. We invest in asymmetric hedges as they oﬀer the opportunity for large gains without exposing the porTolio to meaningful losses in the event the potenYal risk does not transpire.

We invested in out-of-the-money interest rate swapYons in December 2020 and early 2021 because we believed that it was likely that the combinaYon of aggressive ﬁscal policy, monetary policy, and the reopening of the economy due to vaccines would cause non-transitory inﬂaYon, which would require the Federal Reserve to raise rates. We believed that an unexpected rise in rates could cause a market correcYon. We viewed this outcome to be a likely one, yet the opYons we purchased implied that this scenario was very unlikely. Highly diﬀerenYated perspecYves on future outcomes can yield aIracYve payoﬀs for investors, parYcularly when structured in an asymmetric format.

Fortunately, all of our porTolio companies are extremely high-quality businesses that can withstand inﬂaYon as they have the ability to price their highly desirable products, services, and assets to preserve their proﬁtability in an inﬂaYonary environment. We do not believe that the recent move in rates has had any meaningful impact on our companies' intrinsic values. As such, we believe that our porTolio companies trade at an even more material discount to their intrinsic values, parYcularly in light of recent, market-driven, price declines. While we do not know what the stock market will do tomorrow, next month or even over the next year or two, we believe that our companies will conYnue to compound their intrinsic values at high rates for the long term.

We are pleased to add NeTlix to our porTolio. Many of our best investments have emerged when other investors whose Yme horizons are short term, discard great companies at prices that look extraordinarily aIracYve when one has a long-term horizon.

Sincerely,